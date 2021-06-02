People who work in Human Resources, owners of small businesses, and managers of workforces large and small are arriving at a crossroads: should one make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory or voluntary for their workforce?

Host Riley Moyer welcomes guest Mike Kitson to distill hours-worth of discussion about workplace vaccination considerations into a digestible short session. Mike is a seasoned attorney who focuses his practice on defending and advising public entities and private companies in employment law matters.

Mike covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time, including implications of E.U.A. approval, what current EEOC guidance entails and considerations regarding incentive programs for employees.

