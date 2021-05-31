On May 26, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman began a series of hearings on the Hill that will continue through May 28. On May 26, she testified before the House Committee on Small Business in a hearing titled "An Examination of the SBA's COVID-19 Programs" and the Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship in a hearing titled "The Pandemic Response and the Small Business Economy: An Update from the U.S. Small Business Administration." On May 28, Administrator Guzman will testify before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government in a hearing regarding "Small Business Administration Oversight." The hearings are focused on the SBA's administration of pandemic-relief programs and challenges in program implementation. A group of 16 Republican Senators sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on May 19 urging the Biden Administration to walk back its support of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The Senators called the decision to support the TRIPS waiver "disastrous," said "it will do nothing to end this global pandemic," and characterized other countries who support the waiver as "want[ing] to steal our intellectual property and medical technology." The Senators seek information about how the Biden Administration reached its decision to support the TRIPS waiver and request answers to the questions posed in their letter no later than June 19. Relatedly, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, introduced an amendment to the U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness Act in response to the Biden Administration's support of the TRIPS waiver. The amendment-which failed to garner enough votes for adoption-would have required a congressional vote on the Administration's TRIPS waiver proposal and excluded Russia and China from the waiver.