This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief

Looking ahead, on Thursday, the President will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to deliver remarks on the economy. On Friday, his full Fiscal Year 2022 Budget proposal will be released and he will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

3:30 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will meet with Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to discuss the critical importance of investing in broadband infrastructure

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: The American Jobs Plan Will Produce, Preserve, and Retrofit More Than 2 Million Affordable Housing Units and Create Good-Paying Jobs | May 26, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on the First Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on Meeting with the Family of George Floyd

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin of Russia

Remarks by President Biden before Marine One Departure

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Opens Pacific Coast to New Jobs and Clean Energy Production with Offshore Wind Development

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 25, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Nominations Sent to the Senate

Appointments: President Biden Announces His Intent to Appoint Members to the Commission of Fine Arts

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Article: Afghanistan Retrograde Nearly One-Quarter Complete

Article: Raising Flags of Remembrance

Article : DOD Continues to Vaccinate Service Members, Nation

: DOD Continues to Vaccinate Service Members, Nation Contracts for May 25, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman, from May 24-27.

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 26

May 26: Statement | U.S. Assistance for the Palestinian People

Statement | U.S. Assistance for the Palestinian People May 26: Statement | Georgia's National Day

Statement | Georgia's National Day May 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Statements to the Press

May 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

May 25: Readout | Secretary?Blinken's?Meeting with?Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

May 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi before their Meeting

May 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister Gantz

May 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Statements to the Press

May 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Palestinian Civil Society Leaders

May 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

May 25: Statement | Joint Statement by the Secretary of State of the United States of America, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, and the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and Italy (re: Syrian election)

May 25: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman

May 25: Statement | Welcoming Costa Rica to the OECD

May 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with Embassy Jerusalem Staff

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Providing Humanitarian Assistance in Response to the Nyiragongo Volcano Eruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of a Meeting Between Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso

Readout of a Meeting Between Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Costa Rican Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano

Readout of a Meeting Between Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield & Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Commissioner Borges & Commissioner López

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Virtual Discussion with Atlantic Council Africa Center Director Ambassador Rama Yade on Africa

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Somalia

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Article: CIA Honors Its Fallen at Annual Memorial Ceremony

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Financial Literacy and Education Commission | May 26, 2021

Congressional Testimony: Opening Statements of Nominees to the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the Senate Committee on Finance | May 25, 2021

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Two Bank Executives Charged for Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Through U.S. Financial System in Connection with Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestitures in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated's Acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation

Press Release: Indiana Man Pleads Guilty to Lacey Act Violations

Press Release: Justice Department Observes National Missing Children's Day

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas's Meeting with Haitian Community Leaders in Miami

Press Release: Agents Intercept Million Dollar Cocaine Stash (California)

Press Release: RGV Sector Border Patrol Agents, Local Enforcement Partners Discover 82 Migrants in One Stash House (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Over $387K Worth of Narcotics (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival at El Paso, Presidio, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, Santa Teresa and Columbus ports of entry (Texas)

Press Release: Chandi Vijay Mulchand Named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2020 -2021 (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Seizes Over $645,000 in Canadian Currency in North Dakota

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Over $6 Million of Marijuana at Portal Port of Entry (North Dakota)

Press Release: CBP at JFK 'Bags' Smuggler (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA approves $2 million for Bay County emergency bypass pump installation (Florida)

Press Release: FEMA Issues Public Notice for 29 Tennessee Counties

Press Release: FEMA Updates State-Specific Funeral Assistance Information

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States Advances First USMCA Dispute Panel to Enforce Canada's Dairy Commitments

Department of Commerce

Blog: Recognizing AANHPI Heritage Month: Commerce Department Offers Valuable Resources and Services for Entrepreneurs and Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC to Host Virtual Advertising and Data Security Workshop for Small Businesses

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Advances COVID-19 Response in Africa with $5 Million Investment in Africa Healthcare Network (East Africa: Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda)

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USTR Request for USMCA Dispute Settlement Panel on Canada Dairy Tariff-Rate Quota Administration

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $14.5 Million to Combat Plastics Waste and Pollution

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Advances Offshore Wind in the Pacific

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Seeks Input on the Review of Oil and Natural Gas New Source Performance Standards

Press Release: EPA Opens Application Period for Grants Dedicated to Sustainable Pest Control in Agriculture

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Request for Information on Transportation Data and Assessment Methods

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Tennessee contractor violated child labor laws related to teenage worker's fatal fall

Press Release: OSHA cites two Michigan companies after demolition collapse at Killen Power Plant in Manchester, Ohio, kills two workers

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona Holds Virtual Roundtable to Discuss the Importance of Providing Pell Grants for Incarcerated Individuals

Press Release: Department of Education's Office of Postsecondary Education Announces Public Hearings on Protections for Students, Loan Repayment, Targeted Loan Cancellation Programs, and Other Higher Education Regulations

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Speech: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks to the 74th World Health Assembly

Press Release: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Announces Additional Biden Administration Staff Appointments

Press Release: OCR Provides Technical Assistance to the State of Arizona to Ensure Crisis Standards of Care Protect Against Age and Disability Discrimination

Press Release: Clinical Laboratory Pays $25,000 to Settle Potential HIPAA Security Rule Violations

Press Release: HHS to Dedicate $4.8 Billion from American Rescue Plan to COVID-19 Testing for the Uninsured

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 25, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.