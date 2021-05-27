This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief

1:30 p.m. EDT – The President receives briefing on the Atlantic Hurricane Outlook and preparedness efforts | FEMA Headquarters

Looking ahead, on Tuesday, the President will mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. On Thursday, the President will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to deliver remarks on the economy. On Friday, his budget will be released and the President will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, where he will remain over the Memorial Day weekend.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

2:15 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will host a listening session on the digital divide, and she will discuss how investments in the American Jobs Plan will ensure every American has access to affordable, high-speed internet in the South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 21-23, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Visit to the Middle East | May 24, 2021

Statement: U.S.-ROK Leaders' Joint Statement

Fact Sheet: United States – Republic of Korea Partnership

Remarks by President Biden and H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea at Press Conference

Remarks by President Biden and President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea Before Bilateral Meeting

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 21, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Proclamation on National Maritime Day, 2021

Proclamation on National Safe Boating Week, 2021

Remarks by President Biden at Presentation of the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr.

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin Remarks for the U.S. Military Academy Graduation Ceremony

Article: Defense Secretary Tells Cadets They're Ready to Meet Challenges in Changing World

Article: Biden Awards Medal of Honor to Retired Ranger for Korean War Heroism

Article: Naming Commission Chair Details Progress, Way Ahead

Article: Agency Ships Pfizer Vaccines Overseas for DOD Youth

Article: Courageous Survivors, Leaders Are the Cornerstone of Sexual Assault Reform

Press Release: Navy to Commission Littoral Combat Ship USS Mobile

Contracts for May 21, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman from May 24-27.

Daily Schedule | Monday, May 24

May 24 : Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman (May 24-27)

: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman (May 24-27) May 23: Visa Restrictions | United States' Actions to Press for the Resolution of the Crisis in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia

May 23: Statement | Diversion of Ryanair Flight to Belarus and Arrest of Journalist

May 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS with Fareed Zakaria

May 23: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos

May 22: Statement | Yemen National Day

May 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

May 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavusoglu

May 21: Statement | Calling for a Civilian-Led Transition of Power to a Democratically Elected Government in Chad

May 21: Readout | Inaugural U.S.-Lebanon Defense Resourcing Conference

May 21: Readout | Seventh U.S.-Thailand Strategic Dialogue

May 21: Readout | Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood Visits Tunisia

May 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to Belgium, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Hawaii (May 25-June 4)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power on H-2B Visas For Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador

Press Release: USAID Redirects Assistance for Salvadoran Government Institutions to Civil Society Groups

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Arrival to Ecuador | May 23, 2021

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Travels to Ecuador (May 22-25)

Readout of a Call Between Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi | May 21, 2021

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Security Council Briefing on Libya | May 21, 2021

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the College of the Holy Cross Commencement | May 21, 2021

Department of the Treasury

Advisory: Secretary Janet L. Yellen to Attend G7 Finance Ministers Meeting in London, England (June 4-5) | May 24, 2021

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Attended Small Business Event with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the Independent Community Bankers of America Board of Directors

Guidance: Issuance of PEESA-related General License and Frequently Asked Questions; PEESA Designations; Ukraine-/Russia-related Designation Update

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: FBI Employee Indicted for Illegally Removing National Security Documents, Taking Material to Her Home

Press Release: Company's Vice President Pleads Guilty to Negligently Releasing Asbestos

Press Release: SavaSeniorCare LLC Agrees to Pay $11.2 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: California Resident Sentenced to 121 Months in Prison for Facilitating Telemarketing Conspiracy that Defrauded Thousands of Vulnerable U.S. Consumers

Press Release: Two Kentucky Real Estate Professionals Indicted for Rigging Farmland Auction

Press Release: Former Police Officer Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Civil Rights Violation

Press Release: Arkansas RV Salesman Indicted for Income Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Designates Haiti for Temporary Protected Status for 18 Months

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Labor Issue Joint Rule Supplementing H-2B Visa Cap

Press Release: Second Large Meth Seizure at Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in a Week (California)

Press Release: Vehicle Stop Results in Seizure of More Than $100K (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Foil Two Smuggling Attempts in Two Hours (California)

Press Release: CBP and GSA Partner with City of Laredo to Facilitate Commercial Truck Processing via FAST Lanes (Texas)

Press Release: Illinois Residents Receiving Calls from CBP Impersonators (Illinois)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Awards $7.5 Million to Alaska for COVID-19 Response

: FEMA Awards $7.5 Million to Alaska for COVID-19 Response Press Release: FEMA Sponsored Art Installation Opens to Denver Community (Colorado)

Press Release: Only a Few Days Remain for Oklahomans to Apply for Federal Assistance (Oklahoma)

Press Release: Public Invited to Appeal or Comment on Flood Maps in Jackson County, Arkansas

Press Release: FEMA Provides $3.7 Million to City of Alton (Illinois)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Signs Major Declaration for West Virginia

Department of Commerce

Readout: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Hosts Roundtable with President Moon Jae-In, Minister Moon Sung Wook, and U.S. and South Korea Business Leaders

Remarks by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo before the U.S.-Korea CEO Roundtable

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Relieves Certain Affiliates from Mixed-Support Merger Condition

Press Release: FCC Proposes New STIR/SHAKEN Date for Possible Robocall Facilitators

Press Release: FCC Announces Members of 911 Strike Force

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment On Compensation Plan For Video Relay Service

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Board of Directors Approves $54.9 Million Loan Guarantee Supporting Aircraft Engine Exports to Turkish Airlines

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: In Historic Move, USDA to Begin Loan Payments to Socially Disadvantaged Borrowers under American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Announces G7 Initiative to Decarbonize Heavy Industry (steel, cement, chemicals)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Administrator Regan Presses for Action on Climate and Environmental Justice at G7 Environment Ministers Meeting

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Remarks by Secretary Buttigieg in Atlanta on American Jobs Plan

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: March 2021 Numbers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Issues New Guidance for Transit-Oriented Development Projects Seeking Loans Through the Build America Bureau

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation modernizes the Office of Personnel Management's Financial Management, Saves Millions in Taxpayer Dollars

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Labor issue joint rule supplementing H-2B visa cap

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, local advocacy groups to host Spanish language webinar on wage, leave protections for frontline, other workers

Press Release: El Departamento de Trabajo de EE.UU., grupos de defensa locales, ofrecerán un seminario web en español sobre salarios, protecciones para trabajadores

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Announces Seizure of Adulterated Dietary Supplements Containing Kratom

Press Release: FDA Approves First Targeted Therapy for Subset of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 21, 2021

