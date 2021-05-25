This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, to the White House | East Room
2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea | Oval Office
3:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea | State Dining Room
5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a press conference with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will host H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, for a bilateral meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office
1:00 p.m. EDT – the President will award the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Ralph Puckett for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War in the East Room. H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the Vice President, the First Lady, and the Second Gentleman will also attend
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, May 20, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Middle East
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt
- Executive Order on Climate-Related Financial Risk
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Directs Agencies to Analyze and Mitigate the Risk Climate Change Poses to Homeowners and Consumers, Businesses and Workers, and the Financial System and Federal Government Itself
- Remarks by President Biden at Signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
- Bill Signed into Law:
- 937, COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
- Readout of White House Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 20, 2021
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Presidential Delegation to Ecuador to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Guillermo Lasso
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Virtual Meeting with France, Germany, and the UK
- Article: DOD Official Discusses 'Moral Obligation' to Help Those in Afghanistan Who Helped U.S.
- Article: Future of Warfare, Strategy Will Dictate Special Ops Action
- Article: Energy, Water Resilience on Installations Critical to Operational Security
- Transcript: Department of Defense Leaders Update Reporters on DOD COVID-19 Efforts
- Press Release: DOD Memorandum – Methods to Enable and Encourage Vaccination Against Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Publication: Memorandum on Methods to Enable and Encourage Vaccination Against COVID-19
- Article: DOD Seeing Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination Rates, Health Leaders Say
- Contracts for May 20, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, May 21
- May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi
- May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Greenlandic Premier Egede
- May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Greenlandic Premier Mute Egede, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg, And Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod At a Joint Press Availability
- May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Intervention at Arctic Council Ministerial
- May 20: Statement | Release of the 2021 Arctic Council Joint Declaration and Strategic Plan in Reykjavik, Iceland
- May 20: Sanctions | The United States Designates Houthi Militants
- May 20: Advisory | Department of State Participation in Taiwan-hosted Event on Open Government and Anti-Corruption
- May 20: Statement | Secretary's Message to the Cuban People
- May 20: Statement | Cameroon National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Airlifts Urgent Health Supplies to Combat Deadly COVID-19 Surge in Nepal
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN General Assembly Stakeout Following the Announcement of a Ceasefire
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Distributes $6.1 billion to Assist Renters and Landlords Through Emergency Rental Assistance Program | May 21, 2021
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Executive Order on Climate-Related Financial Risks | May 20, 2021
- Readout: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meets with Los Angeles Tenants and Landlords
- Readout: S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Tax Policy Meetings
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Report on the American Families Plan's Tax Compliance Agenda
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Houthi Military Official Overseeing Group's Offensive Operations
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
- Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Call with the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel
- Press Release: Former Managing Director and Two Former Loan Officers Plead Guilty for Roles in Widespread Bank-Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: U.S. Government Seizes 68 Protected Big Cats and a Jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe
- Press Release: North Carolina Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Money Laundering and Filing False Tax Return in Tobacco Smuggling Scheme
- Press Release: Owner of Montana Construction Company Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Employment Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Owner of a Tanker Truck Repair Company Pleads Guilty to Lying to OSHA During Explosion Investigation
- Press Release: Broiler Chicken Producer Indicted for Price Fixing and Bid Rigging
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: ICE to Close Two Detention Centers
- Press Release: Three Human Smuggling Attempts Yield 56 Migrant Arrests in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Find Marijuana in Tunnel (Texas)
- Press Release: Fugitive Migrant Arrested at the Border in Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Mixed Narcotics Worth Over $224K at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Phone Scam Alert – Callers Impersonating CBP Officers/Agents (Florida)
- Press Release: CBP and NIKE, Inc. partner to prevent counterfeit shipments from entering the United States (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: CBP announces additional partnerships for new and expanded services (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Urges Hawaii Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season
- Press Release: FEMA Provides an Additional $13.3 Million to Utah for COVID-19 Response
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $4.7 Million to the Minnesota Department of Health
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $16.3 Million to Michigan for COVID-19 Response
- Press Release: FEMA Provides $4 Million to Northwood University
- Press Release: Renters Affected by March 25-26 Severe Storms and Tornadoes May Apply for Disaster Assistance (Alabama)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Applauds Enactment of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
Department of Commerce
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Following Meetings with Semiconductor Industry Leaders
- Press Release: NOAA Predicts Another Active Atlantic Hurricane Season
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Wearable Electronic Devices with ECG Functionality and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Challenges Merger of Two Pennsylvania Cement Producers, Alleging It would Harm Regional Competition
- Statement of FTC Acting Bureau of Competition Director Maribeth Petrizzi on Bureau's Motion to Dismiss Request for Preliminary Relief in Illumina/GRAIL Case
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Over One Million Households Enroll for Emergency Broadband Benefit
- Press Release: FCC Issues Fines for Misuse of Radio Location Spectrum
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Changes to Auctions Team Leadership
- Press Release: FCC Relieves Certain Affiliates from Mixed-Support Merger Condition
- Press Release: FCC Proposes New STIR/SHAKEN Date for Possible Robocall Facilitators
- Press Release: FCC Lowers Interstate and International Prison Phone Rates
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC and FMO Launch $75 Million Co-Financing Facility to Boost COVID-19 Response in Developing Countries
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: EXIM's Chairman's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Implementation of Program on China and Transformational Exports
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Assistance for Coastal Communities; Priority for National Scenic Areas Hit by Wildfire
- Press Release: USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and Partners Make Progress on the National Radon Action Plan, Saving Nearly 2,000 Lives Yearly from Radon-Induced Lung Cancer
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Issues New Guidance for Transit-Oriented Development Projects Seeking Loans Through the Build America Bureau | May 21, 2021
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department announces OSHA rule proposal to clarify handrail, stair rail system requirements in general industry Walking-Working Surfaces standard
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Columbus chemical company for exposing workers to host of safety hazards at manufacturing facility
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to host webinar for teens, parents, employers, educators on how federal, state laws protect Pennsylvania's teen workers
- Press Release: OSHA's strategic partnership with Holder Construction, Georgia Tech results in improved workplace safety conditions and increased involvement from workers with their safety
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces $14.2 Million from American Rescue Plan to Expand Pediatric Mental Health Care Access
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Solicits Public Feedback on Discussion Paper as Part of its Ongoing Commitment to Patient Safety
- Press Release: FDA Alerts Patients and Health Care Providers About Possible Problems with Mammograms Performed at Capitol Radiology LLC
