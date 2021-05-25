This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, to the White House | East Room

2:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea | Oval Office

3:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea | State Dining Room

5:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT participates in a press conference with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will host H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, for a bilateral meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office

1:00 p.m. EDT – the President will award the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Ralph Puckett for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War in the East Room. H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the Vice President, the First Lady, and the Second Gentleman will also attend

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, May 20, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Middle East

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt

Executive Order on Climate-Related Financial Risk

Fact Sheet: President Biden Directs Agencies to Analyze and Mitigate the Risk Climate Change Poses to Homeowners and Consumers, Businesses and Workers, and the Financial System and Federal Government Itself

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Bill Signed into Law:

937, COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Readout of White House Meeting with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Leaders

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 20, 2021

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Presidential Delegation to Ecuador to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Guillermo Lasso

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Virtual Meeting with France, Germany, and the UK

Article: DOD Official Discusses 'Moral Obligation' to Help Those in Afghanistan Who Helped U.S.

Article: Future of Warfare, Strategy Will Dictate Special Ops Action

Article: Energy, Water Resilience on Installations Critical to Operational Security

Transcript : Department of Defense Leaders Update Reporters on DOD COVID-19 Efforts

: Department of Defense Leaders Update Reporters on DOD COVID-19 Efforts Press Release : DOD Memorandum – Methods to Enable and Encourage Vaccination Against Coronavirus Disease 2019

: DOD Memorandum – Methods to Enable and Encourage Vaccination Against Coronavirus Disease 2019 Publication: Memorandum on Methods to Enable and Encourage Vaccination Against COVID-19

Memorandum on Methods to Enable and Encourage Vaccination Against COVID-19 Article : DOD Seeing Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination Rates, Health Leaders Say

: DOD Seeing Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccination Rates, Health Leaders Say Contracts for May 20, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, May 21

May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Calls with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

May 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Greenlandic Premier Egede

May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Greenlandic Premier Mute Egede, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Pele Broberg, And Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod At a Joint Press Availability

May 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Intervention at Arctic Council Ministerial

May 20: Statement | Release of the 2021 Arctic Council Joint Declaration and Strategic Plan in Reykjavik, Iceland

May 20: Sanctions | The United States Designates Houthi Militants

May 20: Advisory | Department of State Participation in Taiwan-hosted Event on Open Government and Anti-Corruption

May 20: Statement | Secretary's Message to the Cuban People

May 20: Statement | Cameroon National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Airlifts Urgent Health Supplies to Combat Deadly COVID-19 Surge in Nepal

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN General Assembly Stakeout Following the Announcement of a Ceasefire

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan

Department of the Treasury

Press Release : Treasury Distributes $6.1 billion to Assist Renters and Landlords Through Emergency Rental Assistance Program | May 21, 2021

: Treasury Distributes $6.1 billion to Assist Renters and Landlords Through Emergency Rental Assistance Program | Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Executive Order on Climate-Related Financial Risks | May 20, 2021

Readout : Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meets with Los Angeles Tenants and Landlords

: Deputy Secretary Adeyemo Meets with Los Angeles Tenants and Landlords Readout: S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Tax Policy Meetings

Press Release : Treasury Releases Report on the American Families Plan's Tax Compliance Agenda

: Treasury Releases Report on the American Families Plan's Tax Compliance Agenda Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Houthi Military Official Overseeing Group's Offensive Operations

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Readout of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland's Call with the United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel

Press Release: Former Managing Director and Two Former Loan Officers Plead Guilty for Roles in Widespread Bank-Fraud Scheme

Press Release: U.S. Government Seizes 68 Protected Big Cats and a Jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe

Press Release: North Carolina Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Money Laundering and Filing False Tax Return in Tobacco Smuggling Scheme

Press Release: Owner of Montana Construction Company Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Employment Tax Fraud

Press Release: Owner of a Tanker Truck Repair Company Pleads Guilty to Lying to OSHA During Explosion Investigation

Press Release: Broiler Chicken Producer Indicted for Price Fixing and Bid Rigging

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: ICE to Close Two Detention Centers

Press Release: Three Human Smuggling Attempts Yield 56 Migrant Arrests in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Find Marijuana in Tunnel (Texas)

Press Release: Fugitive Migrant Arrested at the Border in Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Mixed Narcotics Worth Over $224K at Del Rio Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Phone Scam Alert – Callers Impersonating CBP Officers/Agents (Florida)

Press Release: CBP and NIKE, Inc. partner to prevent counterfeit shipments from entering the United States (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP announces additional partnerships for new and expanded services (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Urges Hawaii Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

Press Release : FEMA Provides an Additional $13.3 Million to Utah for COVID-19 Response

: FEMA Provides an Additional $13.3 Million to Utah for COVID-19 Response Press Release : FEMA Provides $4.7 Million to the Minnesota Department of Health

: FEMA Provides $4.7 Million to the Minnesota Department of Health Press Release : FEMA Provides $16.3 Million to Michigan for COVID-19 Response

: FEMA Provides $16.3 Million to Michigan for COVID-19 Response Press Release: FEMA Provides $4 Million to Northwood University

Press Release: Renters Affected by March 25-26 Severe Storms and Tornadoes May Apply for Disaster Assistance (Alabama)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai Applauds Enactment of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Following Meetings with Semiconductor Industry Leaders

Press Release: NOAA Predicts Another Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Wearable Electronic Devices with ECG Functionality and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Challenges Merger of Two Pennsylvania Cement Producers, Alleging It would Harm Regional Competition

Statement of FTC Acting Bureau of Competition Director Maribeth Petrizzi on Bureau's Motion to Dismiss Request for Preliminary Relief in Illumina/GRAIL Case

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release : Over One Million Households Enroll for Emergency Broadband Benefit

: Over One Million Households Enroll for Emergency Broadband Benefit Press Release: FCC Issues Fines for Misuse of Radio Location Spectrum

Press Release: Rosenworcel Announces Changes to Auctions Team Leadership

Press Release: FCC Relieves Certain Affiliates from Mixed-Support Merger Condition

Press Release: FCC Proposes New STIR/SHAKEN Date for Possible Robocall Facilitators

Press Release: FCC Lowers Interstate and International Prison Phone Rates

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC and FMO Launch $75 Million Co-Financing Facility to Boost COVID-19 Response in Developing Countries

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: EXIM's Chairman's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Implementation of Program on China and Transformational Exports

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Assistance for Coastal Communities; Priority for National Scenic Areas Hit by Wildfire

Press Release: USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and Partners Make Progress on the National Radon Action Plan, Saving Nearly 2,000 Lives Yearly from Radon-Induced Lung Cancer

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Issues New Guidance for Transit-Oriented Development Projects Seeking Loans Through the Build America Bureau | May 21, 2021

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department announces OSHA rule proposal to clarify handrail, stair rail system requirements in general industry Walking-Working Surfaces standard

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Columbus chemical company for exposing workers to host of safety hazards at manufacturing facility

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor to host webinar for teens, parents, employers, educators on how federal, state laws protect Pennsylvania's teen workers

Press Release: OSHA's strategic partnership with Holder Construction, Georgia Tech results in improved workplace safety conditions and increased involvement from workers with their safety

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces $14.2 Million from American Rescue Plan to Expand Pediatric Mental Health Care Access

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Solicits Public Feedback on Discussion Paper as Part of its Ongoing Commitment to Patient Safety

Press Release: FDA Alerts Patients and Health Care Providers About Possible Problems with Mammograms Performed at Capitol Radiology LLC

