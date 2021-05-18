This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – The President and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

3:00 p.m. EDT – The President meets with six Dreamers with DACA who work in health care, education, and agriculture | Oval Office

4:30 p.m. EDT – The President receives the Weekly Economic Briefing | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

In the afternoon, the Vice President will travel to New York, New York, and join the Second Gentleman for their daughter's graduation.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Thursday, May 13, 2021

The White House

Readout of Oval Office Meeting with Senators Capito, Barrasso, Blunt, Crapo, Toomey, and Wicker (re: infrastructure)

Remarks by President Biden Before a Meeting on Infrastructure

Remarks by President Biden on the Colonial Pipeline Incident

Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program

by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Fact Sheet : Biden-Harris Administration to Invest $7 Billion from American Rescue Plan to Hire and Train Public Health Workers in Response to COVID-19

: Biden-Harris Administration to Invest $7 Billion from American Rescue Plan to Hire and Train Public Health Workers in Response to COVID-19 Remarks by Vice President Harris and Secretary Marty Walsh Before Inaugural Meeting of the Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 13, 2021

Nomination: President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate Catherine Lhamon for Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Hawaii Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Undersecretary of Defense Dr. Colin H. Kahl Meeting With Israeli Ministry of Defense Director of Policy Zohar Palti

Joint Press Statement for the 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue

Article: Pentagon, NATO Demonstrate Transparency Officials Want Russia to Emulate

Article: Nuclear Deterrence Remains Department's Highest Priority Mission

Article: Speed, Integration Needed to Deter China, Russia, Vice Chairman Says

Article: Deputy Defense Secretary Travels to Texas With Focus on Innovation, Modernization

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military

Article: Members of DOD Must Work Together to Change Toxic Climates, Cultures

Contracts for May 13, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, May 14

May 13: Statement | U.S.-ROK Pledge to Increase Cooperation on ASEAN and Southeast Asia

May 13: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Australian Foreign Minister and Minister for Women Marise Payne At a Joint Press Availability

May 13: Statement | U.S. Department of State and Google Launch Women Tech Founders Program

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meetings on Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Distributes $742 million to States and Territories through Homeowner Assistance Fund

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down San Diego Return Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

Statement on the Approval of an Additional Jones Act Waiver in Response to Eastern Seaboard Oil Supply Constraints (re: Colonial Pipeline)

Press Release: CISA Launches a Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group

Press Release: Yuma Sector Canine Sniffs Out Fentanyl (Arizona)

Press Release: CBP Officers Stop Two Juvenile Drug Smugglers Wednesday (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Pharr International Bridge Discover Half Ton of Marijuana in Trailer (Texas)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Officer's Referral Leads to Seizure of $101k in Unreported Currency, Prohibited Agriculture, Immigration Violation (Virginia)

Press Release: USCIS Temporarily Suspends Biometrics Requirement for Certain Form I-539 Applicants

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : More Than One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Federally Run and Supported Sites Across FEMA Region 3's Mid-Atlantic States

: More Than One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered at Federally Run and Supported Sites Across FEMA Region 3's Mid-Atlantic States Press Release : Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now available at the Greenbelt Community Vaccination Center in Maryland

: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now available at the Greenbelt Community Vaccination Center in Maryland Press Release : FEMA News Release: FEMA, VDH partner to allow for ages 12-15 to be vaccinated, additional clinics operational (Virginia)

: FEMA News Release: FEMA, VDH partner to allow for ages 12-15 to be vaccinated, additional clinics operational (Virginia) Press Release : FEMA Supported Site in Philadelphia to Administer Pfizer Vaccines to Teens Ages 12-15 (Pennsylvania)

: FEMA Supported Site in Philadelphia to Administer Pfizer Vaccines to Teens Ages 12-15 (Pennsylvania) Press Release: Proposed City and County of Denver Flood Map Reflects Changes to Local Flood Risk, Insurance Rates (Colorado)

Press Release: Winter Storm Survivors in Muskogee County Can Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Oklahoma)

Press Release: What to Expect after Applying with FEMA (Tennessee)

Press Release: FEMA Urges You to Spend Disaster Funds Wisely (Alabama)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Hawaii

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for West Virginia

Press Release: It's Time to Prepare for Hurricane Season

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Congressional Testimony of Ambassador Katherine Tai Before the House of Ways and Means Committee Hearing on the President's Trade Agenda

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting With Minister Ebrahim Patel of South Africa About Increasing Vaccine Production and Combating the COVID-19 Pandemic

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Walk-Behind Snow Throwers from China

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Fitness Devices, Streaming Components Thereof, and Systems Containing Same

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, May 20, 2021

Press Release: FCC Grants Additional Rural Tribal Spectrum Licenses

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Dr. Jewel Bronaugh as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Outline Wildland Fire Preparedness, Climate Resiliency Plans

Press Release: USDA to Purchase $159.4 Million in Nutritious Consumer-Ready Seafood and More for Food Assistance Programs

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Outline Wildland Fire Preparedness, Climate Resiliency Plans

Press Release: Interior Department Initiates Next Steps for Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans Land Allotment Program Selections

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Rescinds Unnecessary Benefit-Cost Rule

Press Release: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Defense, and State Partners Announce Winners of International Challenge Seeking Innovative Ways to Destroy PFAS in Firefighting Foam

Press Release: EPA Announces the 2021 Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award Winners

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Names Small Business Innovation Research Program Phase I Award Recipients

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces 18-month delay to rule affecting prevailing wage for certain immigrants, non-immigrants

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces 'America's Recovery: Powered by Inclusion' is 2021 National Disability Employment Awareness Month theme

Press Release: OSHA, Maine Brewers' Guild, Maine Department of Labor's Workplace Safety and Health Division partner to promote worker safety

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $530K in back wages after investigation finds Florida employer missed multiple payrolls

Department of Education

Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of Catherine Lhamon

Press Release: Department of Education's Federal Student Aid Denies Reinstatement Application of For-Profit Law School

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces 161 Students from Across the Country As 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Press Release: Secretary Cardona Holds Virtual Roundtable with Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community | May 12, 2021

Press Release: Department of Education Launches Outreach Campaign to Millions of K-12 Students and Federal Pell Grant Recipients Now Eligible for Monthly Discounts on Broadband Internet Service | May 12, 2021

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from Secretary Becerra on Visit to Emergency Intake Site in Long Beach, California (re: border crisis)

Press Release: CMS Issues Guidance on American Rescue Plan Funding for Medicaid Home and Community Based Services

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Releases Investigation Report Following 2020 Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Red Onions

Press Release: FDA Continues to Monitor the Effects of Magnets in Consumer Electronics on Implanted Medical Devices

