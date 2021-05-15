This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:00 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President meet with members of Congressional Leadership to discuss policy areas of mutual agreement; Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy | Oval Office

3:30 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will meet with members of the Congressional Leadership to discuss policy areas of mutual agreement in the Oval Office. Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy will attend.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, May 11, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Meeting with a Bipartisan Group of Governors

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in Support of Washington State's Overtime Bill for Farm Workers

Fact Sheet : President Biden to Announce Additional Efforts to Get America Vaccinated, Including Free Rides to Vaccination Sites from Lyft and Uber, Vaccination Clinics at Community Colleges, and Additional Resources for States' Community Outreach Efforts

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on One Million Americans Signing Up for Health Coverage During 2021 Special Enrollment

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Kais Saied of Tunisia

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, May 11, 2021

Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Has Launched an All-of-Government Effort to Address Colonial Pipeline Incident

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat of Israel

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain

Letter on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen

Letter on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen

Nominations: President Biden Announces Third Slate of Judicial Nominees | May 12, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Austin's Phone Call With Australian Minister for Defence Dutton

Press Release: New Officials Sworn In at the Defense Department

Article: Retrograde From Afghanistan Continues as U.S. Officials Protect Troop Numbers

Article: Defense Acquisition University Plows Through Pandemic With Online Offerings

Contracts for May 11, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 12

May 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi

May 11: Statement | The United States Impedes Hizballah Financing by Sanctioning Seven Individuals

May 11: Advisory | Secretary Blinken To Release 2020 International Religious Freedom Report (May 12)

May 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Participation in a UN Side Event on the Situation of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim Minorities in Xinjiang (May 12)

Explanation of Vote on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iraq

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Hizballah Finance Official and Shadow Bankers in Lebanon

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations, Ukraine-/Russia-related Designation Update, Syria Designations Removals, Foreign Sanctions Evaders Determination Removals

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Study Coordinator Charged in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Trial Data

Press Release: Antitrust Division and Fellow Members of the Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force Seek Public Input

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Awards $22 Million to Idaho for COVID-19 Response

Press Release: One million vaccine doses administered at FEMA-supported centers in the Southeast

Press Release: FEMA Rental Assistance May Be A Valuable Housing Solution for Kentucky Storm Survivors

Press Release: Tennessee Survivors in 3 Counties May Now Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Fauquier County, Virginia

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Manassas City, Manassas Park City, and Prince William County, Virginia

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Dinwiddie County, Virginia

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Approves First Major Offshore Wind Project in U.S. Waters

Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Mary Owen-Thomas, Regional Public Affairs Specialist-Chicago, Economic Development Administration (EDA)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain High-Potency Sweeteners, Processes for Making Same, and Products Containing Same

Press Release: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, and Ukraine Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Global Semiconductor Shortage

Press Release: FCC to Launch $7.17 Billion Connectivity Fund Program

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force Seeks Public Input

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Mexico's Decision to Extend Deadline for U.S. Organic Exports

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Approves First Major Offshore Wind Project in U.S. Waters

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Issues Fuel Waiver for Twelve States and the District of Columbia Impacted by Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

Press Release: EPA Announces 13 Communities Across Nation's Pacific Southwest to Receive $6.85 Million in Revitalization Funding

Department of Transportation

Press Release: USDOT Announces Additional Measures to Help States in Areas Affected by the Colonial Pipeline Incident

Press Release: USDOT Details Ongoing Efforts to Help Mitigate Potential Impacts of the Colonial Pipeline Disruption

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Orange County assisted-living facilities operator shorted workers' pay

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $33K in back wages for 22 workers at Florida home healthcare service

Press Release: Los Angeles garment contractor to pay back wages, penalties after US Department of Labor finds overtime violations

Department of Education

Statement from Secretary Miguel Cardona on the Confirmation of Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education

Press Release : U.S. Department of Education Makes Available $36 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Students and Institutions

: U.S. Department of Education Makes Available $36 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Students and Institutions Readout: Secretary Cardona Holds Virtual Roundtable with Educators to Discuss the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards $40 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Emergency Home Visiting Assistance for Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 11, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 11, 2021 Press Release: FDA Finalizes Guidance with Internationally Harmonized Recommendations to Further Support Safe, High-Quality Human Drug Products

