This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
11:00 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President meet with members of Congressional Leadership to discuss policy areas of mutual agreement; Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy | Oval Office
3:30 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | South Court Auditorium
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will meet with members of the Congressional Leadership to discuss policy areas of mutual agreement in the Oval Office. Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, and Leader McCarthy will attend.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, May 11, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden at a Virtual Meeting with a Bipartisan Group of Governors
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in Support of Washington State's Overtime Bill for Farm Workers
- Fact Sheet: President Biden to Announce Additional Efforts to Get America Vaccinated, Including Free Rides to Vaccination Sites from Lyft and Uber, Vaccination Clinics at Community Colleges, and Additional Resources for States' Community Outreach Efforts
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on One Million Americans Signing Up for Health Coverage During 2021 Special Enrollment
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Kais Saied of Tunisia
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, May 11, 2021
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Has Launched an All-of-Government Effort to Address Colonial Pipeline Incident
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat of Israel
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain
- Letter on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen
- Letter on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Yemen
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Third Slate of Judicial Nominees | May 12, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Austin's Phone Call With Australian Minister for Defence Dutton
- Press Release: New Officials Sworn In at the Defense Department
- Article: Retrograde From Afghanistan Continues as U.S. Officials Protect Troop Numbers
- Article: Defense Acquisition University Plows Through Pandemic With Online Offerings
- Contracts for May 11, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, May 12
- May 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi
- May 11: Statement | The United States Impedes Hizballah Financing by Sanctioning Seven Individuals
- May 11: Advisory | Secretary Blinken To Release 2020 International Religious Freedom Report (May 12)
- May 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Participation in a UN Side Event on the Situation of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim Minorities in Xinjiang (May 12)
- Explanation of Vote on the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iraq
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Hizballah Finance Official and Shadow Bankers in Lebanon
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations, Ukraine-/Russia-related Designation Update, Syria Designations Removals, Foreign Sanctions Evaders Determination Removals
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Study Coordinator Charged in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Trial Data
- Press Release: Antitrust Division and Fellow Members of the Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force Seek Public Input
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: DHS Creates New Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships and Additional Efforts to Comprehensively Combat Domestic Violent Extremism
- Press Release: CBP Announces April 2021 Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: San Diego Sector Agents Apprehend 37th Sex Offender in FY21 (California)
- Press Release: CBP Intercepts Live Beetle, Wood Boring Insects and Snails in Shipment of Terracotta Tiles (California)
- Press Release: Agents Intercept Four Weekend Smuggling Attempts (Arizona)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Catch Aggravated Felon (Arizona)
- Press Release: 24 Migrants Apprehended in a Train Grain Hopper Near Corpus Christi (Texas)
- Press Release: Agriculture Specialists Intercept Avian Eggs from China to New York City (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP K9 Potter Celebrates Birthday with Work and a Special Doggie Treat (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Not Taking a Chance, Seizes Gambling Cheat Device from Vietnam (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: AMO Interdicts Yola with 1,598 Pounds of Cocaine; Three Non-Citizens Arrested (Puerto Rico)
- Press Release: Rescheduling Biometric Services Appointments by Phone (USCIS)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Awards $22 Million to Idaho for COVID-19 Response
- Press Release: One million vaccine doses administered at FEMA-supported centers in the Southeast
- Press Release: FEMA Rental Assistance May Be A Valuable Housing Solution for Kentucky Storm Survivors
- Press Release: Tennessee Survivors in 3 Counties May Now Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Fauquier County, Virginia
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Manassas City, Manassas Park City, and Prince William County, Virginia
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Dinwiddie County, Virginia
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Approves First Major Offshore Wind Project in U.S. Waters
- Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Mary Owen-Thomas, Regional Public Affairs Specialist-Chicago, Economic Development Administration (EDA)
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain High-Potency Sweeteners, Processes for Making Same, and Products Containing Same
- Press Release: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, and Ukraine Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Global Semiconductor Shortage
- Press Release: FCC to Launch $7.17 Billion Connectivity Fund Program
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force Seeks Public Input
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Mexico's Decision to Extend Deadline for U.S. Organic Exports
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Approves First Major Offshore Wind Project in U.S. Waters
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Issues Fuel Waiver for Twelve States and the District of Columbia Impacted by Colonial Pipeline Shutdown
- Press Release: EPA Announces 13 Communities Across Nation's Pacific Southwest to Receive $6.85 Million in Revitalization Funding
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: USDOT Announces Additional Measures to Help States in Areas Affected by the Colonial Pipeline Incident
- Press Release: USDOT Details Ongoing Efforts to Help Mitigate Potential Impacts of the Colonial Pipeline Disruption
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds Orange County assisted-living facilities operator shorted workers' pay
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $33K in back wages for 22 workers at Florida home healthcare service
- Press Release: Los Angeles garment contractor to pay back wages, penalties after US Department of Labor finds overtime violations
Department of Education
- Statement from Secretary Miguel Cardona on the Confirmation of Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Makes Available $36 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Students and Institutions
- Readout: Secretary Cardona Holds Virtual Roundtable with Educators to Discuss the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Awards $40 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Support Emergency Home Visiting Assistance for Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 11, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Finalizes Guidance with Internationally Harmonized Recommendations to Further Support Safe, High-Quality Human Drug Products
