This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:00 p.m. EDT - The President meets virtually with a bipartisan group of Governors | South Court Auditorium
VPOTUS' Schedule*
4:00PM EDT, the Vice President will meet with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, May 10, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Economy
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces Additional Steps to Help Americans Return to Work
- Statement by President Biden on FDA's Expanded Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to Include Adolescents
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Participation in the Bucharest Nine Virtual Summit
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Colonial Pipeline Incident
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, May 10, 2021
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on One Million Americans Signing Up for Health Coverage During 2021 Special Enrollment
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of Virginia Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: In Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Vessels Exercised Right to Self Defense
- Advisory: Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks Travels to Texas to Visit Army Futures Command, Fort Hood
- Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum (re: Creating Data Advantage)
- Article: DOD Aims to Transform Itself Into a Data-Centric Organization
- Contracts for May 10, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 11
- May 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi
- May 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Before Their Meeting
- May 10: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Richard Norland as U.S. Special Envoy for Libya
- May 10: Advisory | Special Envoy Ricardo Zúniga Travel to El Salvador (May 10-12)
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Power's Meetings on Faith-Based Engagement, Human Rights, and International Religious Freedom
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: Unclassified Assessment of Conditions of Women in Afghanistan
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Launches Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Deliver $350 Billion
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Awards $22 Million to Two Whistleblowers
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Honors Nation's Law Enforcement During National Police Week
- Press Release: University of Miami to Pay $22 Million to Settle Claims Involving Medically Unnecessary Laboratory Tests and Fraudulent Billing Practices
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Foil Heroin Smuggling Attempt (California)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Over $976K in Hard Narcotics Over the Weekend (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Criminal Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrest Woman with $1.2 Million in Methamphetamine (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Finds Five Abandoned Unaccompanied Migrant Children (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes Designer Masks, Bucket Hats Worth Nearly $800K (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Apprehend Two Large Group of Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Indianapolis Intercepts $495K Worth of Bogus Championship Rings (Indiana)
- Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Seizes $866K Worth of Fake Cartier, Van Cleef, Louis Vuitton Jewelry (Ohio)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Agriculture Specialists Find Cake Surprise in Leftover Baggage (Virginia)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Continuation of International Entrepreneur Parole Program
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Got Rejected by FEMA? Read Your Letter Carefully
- Press Release: How to Appeal a FEMA Disaster Assistance Decision (Kentucky)
- Press Release: Deadline to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance Today, But FEMA Remains in Louisiana
- Press Release: Get a Head Start on Readiness and Resilience During Hurricane Preparedness Week (U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Press Release: FEMA Updates State-Specific Funeral Assistance Information
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Jenny Wang, Multimedia Specialist, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Televisions, Remote Controls, and Components Thereof
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Returns Nearly $60 Million to Those Suffering from Opioid Addiction Who Were Allegedly Overcharged in Suboxone Film Scheme
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Announces First-Ever Chief Climate Officer and Deputy to Lead Agency Efforts to Tackle the Climate Crisis
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Awards $15 Million in Grants to Expand Wood Products, Wood Energy Markets and Community Forests | May 7, 2021
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $150 Million to Create Public Parks, Expand Recreation Opportunities in Urban Areas
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Highlights National Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Press Release: EPA Announces $9.6 Million in BEACH Act Grants to States, Tribes, Territories
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: OSHA cites 6 contractors for exposing workers to falls, other safety hazards at Medford luxury home site; proposes nearly $250K in penalties
- Press Release: Minnesota company debarred from federal guest worker program after investigation finds temporary foreign workers exploited
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on One Million Sign-Ups on HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period
- Press Release: HHS Announces Prohibition on Sex Discrimination Includes Discrimination on the Basis of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Adolescents in Another Important Action in Fight Against Pandemic
- Press Release: FDA to Hold Meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to Discuss Pediatric Use of COVID-19 Vaccines
