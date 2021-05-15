This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EDT - The President meets virtually with a bipartisan group of Governors | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:00PM EDT, the Vice President will meet with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, May 10, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Economy

Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces Additional Steps to Help Americans Return to Work

Statement by President Biden on FDA's Expanded Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to Include Adolescents

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Participation in the Bucharest Nine Virtual Summit

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Colonial Pipeline Incident

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, May 10, 2021

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on One Million Americans Signing Up for Health Coverage During 2021 Special Enrollment

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Commonwealth of Virginia Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: In Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Vessels Exercised Right to Self Defense

Advisory: Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks Travels to Texas to Visit Army Futures Command, Fort Hood

Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum (re: Creating Data Advantage)

Article: DOD Aims to Transform Itself Into a Data-Centric Organization

Contracts for May 10, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 11

May 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

May 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Before Their Meeting

May 10: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Richard Norland as U.S. Special Envoy for Libya

May 10: Advisory | Special Envoy Ricardo Zúniga Travel to El Salvador (May 10-12)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meetings on Faith-Based Engagement, Human Rights, and International Religious Freedom

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Unclassified Assessment of Conditions of Women in Afghanistan

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Launches Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Deliver $350 Billion

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards $22 Million to Two Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Honors Nation's Law Enforcement During National Police Week

Press Release: University of Miami to Pay $22 Million to Settle Claims Involving Medically Unnecessary Laboratory Tests and Fraudulent Billing Practices

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Got Rejected by FEMA? Read Your Letter Carefully

Press Release: How to Appeal a FEMA Disaster Assistance Decision (Kentucky)

Press Release: Deadline to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance Today, But FEMA Remains in Louisiana

Press Release: Get a Head Start on Readiness and Resilience During Hurricane Preparedness Week (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Press Release: FEMA Updates State-Specific Funeral Assistance Information

Department of Commerce

Blog: Spotlight on Commerce | Jenny Wang, Multimedia Specialist, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Televisions, Remote Controls, and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Returns Nearly $60 Million to Those Suffering from Opioid Addiction Who Were Allegedly Overcharged in Suboxone Film Scheme

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Announces First-Ever Chief Climate Officer and Deputy to Lead Agency Efforts to Tackle the Climate Crisis

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Awards $15 Million in Grants to Expand Wood Products, Wood Energy Markets and Community Forests | May 7, 2021

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $150 Million to Create Public Parks, Expand Recreation Opportunities in Urban Areas

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Highlights National Hurricane Preparedness Week

Press Release: EPA Announces $9.6 Million in BEACH Act Grants to States, Tribes, Territories

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: OSHA cites 6 contractors for exposing workers to falls, other safety hazards at Medford luxury home site; proposes nearly $250K in penalties

Press Release: Minnesota company debarred from federal guest worker program after investigation finds temporary foreign workers exploited

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on One Million Sign-Ups on HealthCare.gov During Special Enrollment Period

Press Release: HHS Announces Prohibition on Sex Discrimination Includes Discrimination on the Basis of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Adolescents in Another Important Action in Fight Against Pandemic

: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Adolescents in Another Important Action in Fight Against Pandemic Press Release: FDA to Hold Meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to Discuss Pediatric Use of COVID-19 Vaccines

