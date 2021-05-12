ARTICLE

This report captures the shifting state, territorial and local government policies and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of the economy in the US by tracking public information from official sources, such as gubernatorial comments, executive actions and guidance.

The following states have new or updated information: Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, and West Virginia.

Hereinafter, for ease of reference, the term "state" will refer to all US states, territories and the District of Columbia.

New Documents Released May 5 – May 6, 2021

Colorado : Executive Order extending previous order temporarily suspending certain statutes regarding criminal justice ( see here)

: Executive Order extending previous order temporarily suspending certain statutes regarding criminal justice ( see here) Kentucky Gubernatorial Announcement regarding increased indoor and outdoor event capacity limits ( see here) Executive Order lifting mask requirement for small groups of vaccinated individuals at indoor locations ( see here)

Minnesota: Executive Order repealing some COVID-19 public health restrictions (see here)

Executive Order repealing some COVID-19 public health restrictions (see here) Nebraska: Updated Directed Health Measures ( see here)

Updated Directed Health Measures ( see here) New York Gubernatorial Announcement Increasing Capacity Limits for Large-Scale Outdoor Venues with New Fully Vaccinated Fan Sections Starting May 19 ( see here) Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Broadway Reopening ( see here)

West Virginia: Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Preparation for Vaccination of Children Ages 12-15 ( see here)

State Actions on Reopening Economies

Puerto Rico:

Indefinite curfew

Extension of lockdown and curfew orders until May 25 ( see here) Same executive order allows certain commercial businesses and industries to resume operations on May 11, if certain requirements are met

Curfew extended until June 15, but limited reopenings permitted ( see here)

Gubernatorial announcement curfew will be extended until July 22 ( see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Increase Indoor Occupancy to 50 Percent Beginning September 21 ( see here)

US Virgin Islands:

Safer at Home order expired on May 4

Safer at Home Order allowing for phased reopening ( see here)

Several states are coordinating closely with others within geographic vicinity on pandemic response and economic recovery efforts, including:

Northeastern Coalition:

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts

Western Coalition:

California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Nevada On May 11, the coalition sent a letter to Congressional leadership asking for federal support ( see here)



Midwest Coalition:

Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

