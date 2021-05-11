The Wolf Administration announced that, effective May 31, 2021, all statewide COVID mitigation restrictions (other than the masking mandate) will be lifted. Certain masking requirements will remain in effect until 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Other local mitigation orders may remain in effect after Memorial Day.

Mitigation Restrictions to be Lifted

The announcement provides that all COVID-19 restrictions related to gatherings, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted as of Memorial Day 2021. This includes the lifting of capacity limitations and case reporting requirements. Only certain healthcare settings, such as hospitals and long-term care facilities will still need to meet the current testing and reporting requirements for new COVID-19 cases.

Otherwise, the Department of Health recommends, but does not mandate,?that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.

Mask Restrictions Remain in Part

The announcement specifically excluded the masking mandate from the Memorial Day loosening of restrictions. Instead, the masking mandate will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. To date, approximately 52% of Pennsylvania's adult population has received one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

However, in accordance with the latest CDC guidance, fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are not required to wear a mask during certain activities, such as when in uncrowded outdoors settings.

Local Restrictions May Remain

Despite the loosening of restrictions throughout the Commonwealth, certain local jurisdictions may maintain mitigation orders past Memorial Day. For example, Philadelphia already announced that it will move at a slower pace to ease various COVID mitigation restrictions.

Seyfarth continues to monitor the Wolf Administration's response to COVID-19 and will provide further updates when available.

