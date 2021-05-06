This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:30 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | State Dining Room
Looking ahead, on Thursday, May 6, the President will travel for the fourth stop on the "Getting America Back on Track Tour," to Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana. On Friday, May 7, the President will deliver remarks on the economy.
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:35 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver remarks to the Washington Conference on the Americas
10:55 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
1:00 p.m. CDT – the Vice President will visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
1:50 p.m. CDT – the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion on the investments in R&D in the American Jobs Plan and its impact on local communities
4:50 p.m. CDT – the Vice President will depart Wisconsin en route Washington, D.C.
Looking ahead, on Wednesday, May 5, THE VICE PRESIDENT will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
Also on Wednesday, THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania. THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 6, with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. These trips are part of the "Getting America Back on Track" tour.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Monday, May 3, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the American Families Plan | Portsmouth, Virginia
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Refugee Admissions
- Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of State on the Emergency Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2021
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Funds to Support the Health of Older Americans
- Proclamation on Older Americans Month, 2021
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Upcoming Secretary of Defense Travel (re: the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 4-5; The Secretary will deliver on-the-record remarks on "Advancing the United States' Indo-Pacific Strategy.")
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Defender Europe 21 Exercises Multinational Interoperability, Readiness, Transparency
- Article: SPACECOM Aims to Ensure Space Domain Is Protected, General Says
- Article: Defense Official Says Hypersonics Are Vital to Modernization Strategy, Battlefield Dominance
- Contracts for May 3, 2021
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom and Ukraine, from May 3-6.
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 4
- May 3: Statement | The President's Emergency Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2021
- May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a Joint Press Availability
- May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
- May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar After Their Meeting
- May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan
- May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof Before Their Meeting
- May 3: Advisory | Travel of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan (May 4-13)
- May 3: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes $13 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by Honeywell International, Inc.
- May 3: Advisory | Application Period Open for Department of State and Environmental Protection Agency Virtual Air Quality Fellowship
- May 3: Statement | Congratulations to Department of State Employee Ian Brownlee For Being Named as 2021 Service to America Finalist
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Tribute to Late Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in a Video Statement to the People of Burma for Amnesty International's #MyanmarNeverSilenced Camp
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Press Freedom Day
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: IARPA Launches MicroE4AI Seedling BAA
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates
- Press Release: Economy Statement by Catherine Wolfram, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
- Statement by Charles Moravec, Temporary Alternate Governor for the United States 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, Business Session
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Under Armour Inc. With Disclosure Failures
- Press Release: Jessica Wachter Named SEC Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Three Florida Men Charged in $46 Million Health Care Fraud, Kickback, and Money Laundering Conspiracy
- Press Release: Neurosurgeon and Two Affiliated Companies Agree to Pay $4.4 Million to Settle Healthcare Fraud Allegations
- Press Release: Former Union Official Sentenced for Violent Extortion
- Press Release: Vivint Smart Home to Pay $20 Million for Violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act
- Press Release: Former Tennessee Correctional Officer Sentenced Following Staff Assault of Inmate
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Message from Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas About Public Service Recognition Week
- Press Release: Biden Administration Begins This Week to Reunite Families Separated Under the Prior Administration
- Photos: DHS Action on the Southwest Border Yields Results
- Infographic: DHS Action on the Southwest Border Yields Results
- Press Release: Maritime Smuggling Attempt in San Diego Turns Fatal (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Deadly Meth at Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: This Mother's Day – Be Alert for Counterfeit Goods Sold Online (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Deadly Meth at Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: Vehicle Stop Leads to Discovery of Two Smuggled Migrants (Arizona)
- Press Release: Wellton Agents Catch Four Groups Smuggling 534 Pounds of Meth (Arizona)
- Press Release: CBP Field Operations at Hidalgo International Bridge Prevents over $4 Million in Hard Narcotics from Crossing the Border (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Operations Lead to the Arrest of 32 Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Gang Members Over the Weekend (Texas)
- Press Release: Agriculture Specialists in Louisville Are Seeing an Increase in Dangerous Prohibited Agriculture Shipments (Kentucky)
- Press Release: CBP to Reopen Small Vessel Reporting Station in Rouses Point for Commercial Importations Only (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Two Days Left of Dose 1 as Center City Vaccination Center Changes Operations (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: FEMA, VDH Partner to continue Pfizer for 16-17-year-olds at Military Circle Mall (Virginia)
- Press Release: One Week Remains to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Louisiana)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR to hold virtual hearings in Section 301 Investigations of Digital Services Taxes
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Expressing Gratitude for Public Safety Heroes
- Blog: Celebrate the Power of Travel during National Travel and Tourism Week 2021
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: United States Remains World's Largest Services Exporter and Importer in 2019, Reports USITC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC, CFPB Send Notice Letters to Landlords Regarding Pandemic Eviction Moratorium
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission Put Nation's Largest Landlords on Notice About Tenants' Pandemic Protections
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Awards $17.3 Million for Student and Faculty Research Opportunities and to Foster Workforce Diversity
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Approves Solar Energy Project in California Desert
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Moves Forward with Phase Down of Climate-Damaging Hydrofluorocarbons
- Press Release: EPA Awards Cooperative Agreement to Support States and Territories in Advancing Environmental Health
- Press Release: EPA and Partners Launch Challenge to Develop Low-Cost Water Sensors that Detect Toxicity
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for Kansas City area on coronavirus-related employee protections during the pandemic
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers series of webinars for Southeastern employees, employers on workplace protections during the pandemic
- Press Release: OSHA reminds storm recovery workers, volunteers to take safety precautions as rain, danger of flash floods continue in Southwestern Missouri
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Richard Cordray as Chief Operating Officer of Federal Student Aid
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Launches New Reimbursement Program for COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Fees not Covered by Insurance
- Press Release: HHS and National Partners Mark Asian Pacific Heritage Month by Encouraging Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to Enroll in Quality, Affordable Health Coverage through HealthCare.gov
US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Defense COVID-19 webpage
- Department of State COVID-19 Travel Advisory webpage
- Office of Personnel Management COVID-19 webpage
- Food and Drug Administration COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Homeland Security Employee COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Labor COVID-19 webpage
- USAGov COVID-19 webpage
Non-USG COVID Webpages
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
- Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker (tracks vaccine distribution in the United States)
- Coronavirus Resource Center
