This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:30 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | State Dining Room

Looking ahead, on Thursday, May 6, the President will travel for the fourth stop on the "Getting America Back on Track Tour," to Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana. On Friday, May 7, the President will deliver remarks on the economy.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:35 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver remarks to the Washington Conference on the Americas

10:55 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

1:00 p.m. CDT – the Vice President will visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

1:50 p.m. CDT – the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion on the investments in R&D in the American Jobs Plan and its impact on local communities

4:50 p.m. CDT – the Vice President will depart Wisconsin en route Washington, D.C.

Looking ahead, on Wednesday, May 5, THE VICE PRESIDENT will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Also on Wednesday, THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania. THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 6, with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. These trips are part of the "Getting America Back on Track" tour.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, May 3, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the American Families Plan | Portsmouth, Virginia

Statement by President Joe Biden on Refugee Admissions

Presidential Memorandum for the Secretary of State on the Emergency Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Delivers Funds to Support the Health of Older Americans

Proclamation on Older Americans Month, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Upcoming Secretary of Defense Travel (re: the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 4-5; The Secretary will deliver on-the-record remarks on "Advancing the United States' Indo-Pacific Strategy.")

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Defender Europe 21 Exercises Multinational Interoperability, Readiness, Transparency

Article: SPACECOM Aims to Ensure Space Domain Is Protected, General Says

Article: Defense Official Says Hypersonics Are Vital to Modernization Strategy, Battlefield Dominance

Contracts for May 3, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom and Ukraine, from May 3-6.

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 4

May 3: Statement | The President's Emergency Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2021

May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a Joint Press Availability

May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar After Their Meeting

May 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan

May 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof Before Their Meeting

May 3: Advisory | Travel of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan (May 4-13)

May 3: Statement | U.S. Department of State Concludes $13 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by Honeywell International, Inc.

May 3: Advisory | Application Period Open for Department of State and Environmental Protection Agency Virtual Air Quality Fellowship

May 3: Statement | Congratulations to Department of State Employee Ian Brownlee For Being Named as 2021 Service to America Finalist

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout on USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Day One Activities

Statement on El Salvador

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Tribute to Late Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in a Video Statement to the People of Burma for Amnesty International's #MyanmarNeverSilenced Camp

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Press Freedom Day

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: IARPA Launches MicroE4AI Seedling BAA

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Press Release: Economy Statement by Catherine Wolfram, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Statement by Charles Moravec, Temporary Alternate Governor for the United States 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, Business Session

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Under Armour Inc. With Disclosure Failures

Press Release: Jessica Wachter Named SEC Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis

Department of Justice

Press Release: Three Florida Men Charged in $46 Million Health Care Fraud, Kickback, and Money Laundering Conspiracy

Press Release: Neurosurgeon and Two Affiliated Companies Agree to Pay $4.4 Million to Settle Healthcare Fraud Allegations

Press Release: Former Union Official Sentenced for Violent Extortion

Press Release: Vivint Smart Home to Pay $20 Million for Violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act

Press Release: Former Tennessee Correctional Officer Sentenced Following Staff Assault of Inmate

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Two Days Left of Dose 1 as Center City Vaccination Center Changes Operations (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: FEMA, VDH Partner to continue Pfizer for 16-17-year-olds at Military Circle Mall (Virginia)

Press Release: One Week Remains to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR to hold virtual hearings in Section 301 Investigations of Digital Services Taxes

Department of Commerce

Blog: Expressing Gratitude for Public Safety Heroes

Blog: Celebrate the Power of Travel during National Travel and Tourism Week 2021

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: United States Remains World's Largest Services Exporter and Importer in 2019, Reports USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC, CFPB Send Notice Letters to Landlords Regarding Pandemic Eviction Moratorium

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission Put Nation's Largest Landlords on Notice About Tenants' Pandemic Protections

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $17.3 Million for Student and Faculty Research Opportunities and to Foster Workforce Diversity

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Approves Solar Energy Project in California Desert

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Moves Forward with Phase Down of Climate-Damaging Hydrofluorocarbons

Press Release: EPA Awards Cooperative Agreement to Support States and Territories in Advancing Environmental Health

Press Release: EPA and Partners Launch Challenge to Develop Low-Cost Water Sensors that Detect Toxicity

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinars for Kansas City area on coronavirus-related employee protections during the pandemic

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers series of webinars for Southeastern employees, employers on workplace protections during the pandemic

Press Release: OSHA reminds storm recovery workers, volunteers to take safety precautions as rain, danger of flash floods continue in Southwestern Missouri

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Richard Cordray as Chief Operating Officer of Federal Student Aid

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Launches New Reimbursement Program for COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Fees not Covered by Insurance

Press Release: HHS and National Partners Mark Asian Pacific Heritage Month by Encouraging Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to Enroll in Quality, Affordable Health Coverage through HealthCare.gov

