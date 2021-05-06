ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report captures the shifting state, territorial and local government policies and guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening of the economy in the US by tracking public information from official sources, such as gubernatorial comments, executive actions and guidance.

The following states have new or updated information: Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

Hereinafter, for ease of reference, the term "state" will refer to all US states, territories and the District of Columbia.

New Documents Released April 23-27, 2021

State Actions on Reopening Economies

Note: Bold text denotes new or updated information.

Alabama:

Alaska:

Arizona:

Arkansas:

California:

Colorado:

Connecticut:

Delaware:

District of Columbia:

Florida:

Georgia:

Hawaii:

Idaho:

Illinois:

Indiana:

Iowa:

Kansas:

Kentucky:

Louisiana:

Maine:

Maryland:

Massachusetts:

Michigan:

Minnesota:

Mississippi:

Missouri:

Montana:

Nebraska:

Nevada:

New Hampshire:

New Jersey:

New Mexico:

New York:

North Carolina:

North Dakota:

Ohio:

Oklahoma:

Oregon:

Pennsylvania:

Puerto Rico:

Indefinite curfew

Extension of lockdown and curfew orders until May 25 ( see here) Same executive order allows certain commercial businesses and industries to resume operations on May 11, if certain requirements are met

Curfew extended until June 15, but limited reopenings permitted ( see here)

Gubernatorial announcement curfew will be extended until July 22 ( see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Allowing Restaurants to Increase Indoor Occupancy to 50 Percent Beginning September 21 ( see here)

Rhode Island:

South Carolina:

South Dakota:

Tennessee:

Texas:

US Virgin Islands:

Safer at Home order expired on May 4

Safer at Home Order allowing for phased reopening ( see here)

Utah:

Vermont:

Virginia:

Washington:

West Virginia:

Nursing Home Reopening Plan, beginning on June 17 ( see here)

In-Person Graduation Guidance, permitted beginning on June 22 ( see here)

Updated Guidance Allowing Outdoor, Open-Air Concerts Beginning on July 1 ( see here)

Executive Order 45-20 Allowing Certain Activities to Resume in Week 9 of Reopening ( see here)

Gubernatorial Announcement Regarding Week 9 of Reopening Plan

Wisconsin:

Wyoming:

Several states are coordinating closely with others within geographic vicinity on pandemic response and economic recovery efforts, including:

Northeastern Coalition:

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts

Western Coalition:

California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Nevada On May 11, the coalition sent a letter to Congressional leadership asking for federal support ( see here)



Midwest Coalition:

Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.