uring the third session of Dimensions of Diversity, the firm's CDIO, Lloyd Freeman sits down with professor Stacy Hawkins of Rutgers University. Professor Hawkins teaches courses at Rutgers in Constitutional Law, Employment Law and an original seminar on Diversity and the Law.

On this episode, Hawkins and Freeman discuss COVID-19's impact on workplace demographics, and specifically how women have been disproportionally impacted. The conversation focuses on what long-term impacts the pandemic will have on women in the workplace and what the future looks like for creating a more equal and equitable workplace in the future.

