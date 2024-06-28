ARTICLE
28 June 2024

Green Hydrogen In The US: Insights From Sheppard Mullin's Energy Team

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Hydrogen is increasingly vital in the global energy transition.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Tony Toranto
Photo of Abigail Sharkey
Authors
In the US, hydrogen plays an important role in the current Administration's goal of achieving 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Like most countries, the legal framework for clean hydrogen in the US is developing in real time as the industry grows.

Sheppard Mullin's Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance team co-leader Tony Toranto and associate Abigail Sharkey analyze green hydrogen in the US for the latest edition of the International Green Hydrogen Report, published by international law firm Bird & Bird.

Read the report here.

