Hydrogen is increasingly vital in the global energy transition.

In the US, hydrogen plays an important role in the current Administration's goal of achieving 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Like most countries, the legal framework for clean hydrogen in the US is developing in real time as the industry grows.

Sheppard Mullin's Energy, Infrastructure and Project Finance team co-leader Tony Toranto and associate Abigail Sharkey analyze green hydrogen in the US for the latest edition of the International Green Hydrogen Report, published by international law firm Bird & Bird.

