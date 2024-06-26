$850 Million Now Available For Methane Emission Reduction Efforts; Applications Due Aug. 26

Highlights

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have introduced an $850 million initiative to reduce methane emissions from oil and natural gas operations, available under the Inflation Reduction Act. The funding application deadline is Aug. 26, 2024.

The objective is to provide funding for methane reduction technologies across the highest emitting sectors in the oil and gas industry, prioritizing monitoring and new technology deployment to achieve significant emissions reductions.

applications are due by 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 26, 2024.

Areas of Interest

There are three Areas of Interest (AOI) under the FOA:

AOI 1

The three subsections under this AOI focus on 1) existing marginal conventional wells (MCW), 2) small operators (defined as an entity generating revenue of less than $40 million per year) and 3) MCWs/small operators on tribal lands.

For each of these subsections, the EPA and DOE are looking to fund a single lead organization to develop and execute a program that facilitates the purchase and distribution of commercially available, "off-the-shelf" methane emissions mitigation technologies. These technologies aim to support effective emissions abatement from MCWs, small operators and MCWs/small operators on tribal lands.

Each lead organization will need to develop a work plan that details the sources of emissions at well sites and associated infrastructure, together with strategies to address and reduce methane emissions, among other requirements listed in the FOA.

AOI 2

There are also three subsections under this AOI, this time focused on the deployment of new methane emissions reduction solutions: 1) field deployment of engine and compressor methane reduction technologies, 2) field deployment of gas flaring reduction technologies and 3) field deployment of emissions reduction technologies at oil and gas production facilities.

For each of these subsections, the EPA and DOE are looking for solutions starting at technology readiness level (TRL) 6 or 7 and achieving a TRL 8 at the end of the project. TRLs are defined in Appendix D of the FOA.

Additionally, project teams under this AOI must include a business that intends to commercialize the technology, industry partners, and well site or facility locations for field testing, among other requirements in the FOA.

AOI 3

This AOI is focused on methane monitoring solutions and has two subsections: 1) improving access to monitoring data for impacted communities and 2) regional methane emissions characterization.

The objective of AOI 3 is to accelerate the deployment of methane measurement and monitoring technologies.

Project teams under AOI 3 shall include, but are not limited to, technology solution providers, oil and natural gas operators, and disadvantaged communities. Applicants must include a work plan with an explanation of sources of emissions that the applicant plans to monitor and their respective impact, among other requirements in the FOA.

The EPA and DOE provided the following chart of each of the AOIs and subsections, with the anticipated number of awards and anticipated funding award amounts.

AOI Number AOI Title Anticipated Number of Awards Anticipated Minimum Award Size for Any One Individual Award (Federal Share) Anticipated Maximum Award Size for Any One Individual Award (Federal Share) Anticipated Total Federal Funding Available for All Awards Anticipated Maximum Period of Performance (End date No Later Than 9/30/2028) 1a Reducing Methane Emissions from Marginal Conventional Wells 1 $299 million $300 million $300 million ~44 months 1b Reducing Methane Emissions from Small Operators Wells and Other Oil and Natural Gas Assets 1 $209 million $210 million $210 million ~44 months 1c Reducing Methane Emissions from Marginal Conventional Wells and Oil and Gas Assets on Tribal Lands 1 $49 million $50 million $50 million ~44 months 2a Field Deployment of Engine and Compressor Methane Reduction Technologies Up to 10 $11.5 million $6 million $60 million ~44 months 2b Field Deployment of Gas Flaring Reduction Technologies Up to 10 $1.5 million $6 million $60 million ~44 months 2c Field Deployment of Emissions Reduction Technologies at Oil and Gas Productions Facilities Up to 6 $1 million $5 million $30 million ~44 months 3a Improving Access to Monitoring Data for Impacted Communities Up to 4 $8 million $10 million $40 million ~44 months 3b Regional Methane Emissions Characterization Up to 5 $18 million $20 million $100 million ~44 months



