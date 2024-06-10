The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate and Grid Security held a hearing where lawmakers debated firsthand the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI), increasing energy demands and securing the reliability of the electric grid. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee advanced three nominees to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, a move crucial for President Joe Biden's clean energy agenda. Finally, during the recent opening of a nuclear power plant in Georgia, Energy Secretary Granholm urged utility companies to construct new nuclear reactors in order to meet the increasing demand for electricity and indicated that the Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office is prepared to provide support for clean energy financing with billions of dollars.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.