The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a landmark rule instructing U.S. electricity grid operators to create new transmission infrastructure. The Department of Energy (DOE) released their initial 10 federal corridors for the development of multistate, ultra-high-capacity electric transmission lines. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Podesta and his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin met in Washington to discuss efforts to cut methane pollution and promote clean energy, building on commitments the two nations made in November 2023. Meanwhile, the White House announced new tariffs to counter China's influence in strategic sectors including manufacturing, technology, clean energy and related supply chains.

