ARTICLE
19 May 2024

Optimizing Processes And Synergy In Oil And Gas (Video)

AM
Alvarez & Marsal
Contributor
Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore
Today, on our new segment on Energy, Industry, and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Ken Brandes, Julie McLaughlin, and Mark Clevenger.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Geoff Angulo
Photo of Julie McLaughlin
Photo of Mark Clevenger
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

Today, on our new segment on Energy, Industry, and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Ken Brandes, Julie McLaughlin, and Mark Clevenger.

Our guests bring up interesting points regarding synergy, portfolio optimization, consolidation, and current oil and gas industry trends. The Alvarez & Marsal team gives us an insight into what innovations and systems are currently in place and evolving to continue growing the energy industry. Don't miss out on this informational episode, and tune in now!

Originally Published 14 May 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geoff Angulo
Geoff Angulo
Photo of Julie McLaughlin
Julie McLaughlin
Photo of Mark Clevenger
Mark Clevenger
Person photo placeholder
Ken Brandes
ARTICLE
19 May 2024

Optimizing Processes And Synergy In Oil And Gas (Video)

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Contributor
Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More