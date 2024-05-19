Optimizing Processes And Synergy In Oil And Gas (Video)

Today, on our new segment on Energy, Industry, and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Ken Brandes, Julie McLaughlin, and Mark Clevenger.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

Today, on our new segment on Energy, Industry, and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Ken Brandes, Julie McLaughlin, and Mark Clevenger.

Our guests bring up interesting points regarding synergy, portfolio optimization, consolidation, and current oil and gas industry trends. The Alvarez & Marsal team gives us an insight into what innovations and systems are currently in place and evolving to continue growing the energy industry. Don't miss out on this informational episode, and tune in now!

Originally Published 14 May 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.