The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued four major regulations regarding power plants while the Department of Energy (DOE) finalized a rule to expedite the permitting of transmission lines. In California, the first commercial fuel station for big-rick trucks is now in operation. Finally, Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Podesta will meet his Chinese counterpart in May to discuss climate cooperation.

