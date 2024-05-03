This month we are excited to feature AtmosZero, a company whose mission is to decarbonize steam through the commercialization of its industrial scale heat-pump boiler technology. AtmosZero recently announced the close of a $21 million Series A funding round co-led by The Engine Ventures, a fund that is committed to helping build and scale companies that are unlocking opportunities in climate change.

Alongside Engine Ventures, 2150 co-led the funding round, which included participation from Constellation Technology Ventures, the strategic arm of Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), as well as existing backers Energy Impact Partners, Starlight Ventures, and AENU. AtmosZero's CEO, Addison Stark, emphasized that "The investment today from leading US and European investors is a tremendous validation of our technology and approach to eliminating Scope 1 boiler emissions."

The Series A investments will be used to advance AtmosZero's mission to decarbonize process steam through the deployment of its electrified boiler technology. AtmosZero's proprietary Boiler 2.0 technology extracts heat from the air and delivers high-temperature steam with maximum efficiency and zero carbon emissions, allowing companies to replace their existing natural gas and oil burners quickly and cost-effectively.

Currently, traditional fossil fuel–powered boilers account for nearly eight percent of global primary energy use. Michael Kearney, General Partner at Engine Ventures remarked, "The path to net-zero emissions runs through the boiler room and requires the replacement of existing fossil-based systems. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels isn't just an environmental imperative — it's a geopolitical one, too. We are thrilled to support the AtmosZero team's mission to decarbonize industrial emissions with its scalable, drop-in electrified solution."

The closing of the Series A round follows a strong year of strategic partnerships and growth for AtmosZero. The company has partnered with New Belgium Brewing Company for a full-scale pilot at the New Belgium Brewing Company flagship facility. Additionally, the company launched its European subsidiary, AtmosZero Europe, B.V., based in Amsterdam.

Mintz is proud to work with The Engine Ventures to support the AtmosZero team in their mission to commercialize electrified heat-pump steam boilers!

