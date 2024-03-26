Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm publicly announced that the Department of Energy (DOE) liquified natural gas (LNG) pause will conclude within the next year. On the state level, 24 attorneys general are arguing against the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) new rule to limit methane emissions associated with the oil & gas industry. Finally, at a recent International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting, 47 countries stood in support of monetary penalties related to the international shipping sector's greenhouse gas emissions.

