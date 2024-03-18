Offshore wind has seen explosive growth globally over the past decade. In the U.S., the offshore wind industry has been developing at a more measured pace and has had some ups and downs in 2023. Linklaters' U.S. Energy & Infrastructure team is thrilled to share our U.S. Offshore Wind Development: 2023 Year in Review and Looking Ahead report. This report provides valuable insights on:

The U.S. offshore wind milestones for 2023;

The offshore wind actions that are anticipated for 2024;

The status of offshore wind projects that have been awarded leases on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS);

The goals set by various states for offshore wind and their procurement progress; and

The status of state offtake agreements for the various projects on the OCS.

View the Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.