On February 8, 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the imposition of sanctions against a network of foreign entities and a vessel involved in an asserted price cap evasion scheme, including the following:

Zeenit Supply and Trading DMCC (Zeenit);

Talassa Shipping DMCC (Talassa);

NS Leader Shipping Incorporated (NS Leader Shipping);

Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO (Oil Tankers SCF); and

The vessel NS Leader (IMO No. 9339301).

OFAC designated Zeenit, Talassa, NS Leader Shipping, and Oil Tankers SCF as Specially Designated Nationals ("SDNs") pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OFAC identified the NS Leader as property in which NS Leader Shipping has an interest.

OFAC determined that United Arab Emirates-based Zeenit and Talassa had engaged in shipping Russian oil using vessels that loaded in Russian ports in 2023, and that Zeenit and Talassa share a business manager and were founded within roughly a week of one another in July 2022.

In particular, OFAC found that in November 2023, Zeenit sold Russian Urals crude oil that was priced at over $80 per barrel, which exceeded the $60 per barrel limit under the price cap policy.

Zeenit delivered this oil using the NS Leader, which was found to have used services provided by a "covered U.S. person" during the voyage. The NS Leader, whose ultimate owner is the Government of the Russian Federation, made five port calls in Russian ports in 2023. UAE-based Oil Tankers SCF was identified as the ship manager for the NS Leader during the November 2023 voyage.

Price Cap Compliance and Enforcement Alert

OFAC's enforcement announcement closely followed its February 1, 2024, publication of an Oil Price Cap Compliance and Enforcement Alert (the "Alert") on behalf of the G7, European Union, and Australia (the "Price Cap Coalition").

Building on prior guidance issued by OFAC and the Price Cap Coalition, including the Advisory for the Maritime Oil Industry published on October 12, 2023, the Alert provides an overview of key price cap evasion methods and sets forth recommendations for identifying such tactics and mitigating their risks, summarized below: