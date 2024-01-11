self

Welcome back to The Next Imperative! Our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Director AI Carnrite and Senior Advisor Jay Johnson.

In today's episode, join these gentlemen as they discuss the constant change in the oil and gas industries, and current innovations that are leading to great solutions. Learn how Integrated Oil companies are planning towards success in this constant evolving economy. They also bring up how exploration in these industries is having a comeback due to high demand of resources. Don't miss out on this informational episode and tune in now!

