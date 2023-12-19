ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from United States

Treasury Department, IRS Release Foreign Entity Of Concern Proposed Regulations Holland & Knight The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS on Dec. 1, 2023, released proposed rules under Section 30D of the Internal Revenue Code, the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit, as they relate to the definition...

Delaware Sues Chemical Companies For Contamination From "Forever Chemicals" In Fire-Fighting Foams Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings filed a lawsuit in late October against 14 defendant chemical companies for manufacturing and sale of fire-fighting foams that contained PFAS ...

Highlights Of Section 48 Investment Tax Credit Proposed Regulations K&L Gates On 17 November 2023, the US Department of the Treasury (Treasury Department) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued proposed regulations (Proposed Regulations) updating rules for the investment tax credit (ITC)...

Water Utilities Must Decide Whether To Give Up PFAS Claims Against 3M, DuPont Marten Law Drinking water providers across America have received notices (or will soon) requiring them to decide under imminent court-ordered deadlines whether to join in two multibillion-dollar class settlements ...

PFAS: A Growing Wave Of Litigation Marten Law The film's David and Goliath story ends when, after years of litigation, the company settles the cases for an eye-popping $671 million.