Hydrogen is becoming an increasingly popular fuel in the energy sector. Discussion of the fuel source as an alternative to natural gas has continued to grow. It can be combusted to deliver energy without producing carbon emissions and can come from a variety of sources domestically. But what's the real story behind hydrogen, and how does it work?

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, our hosts John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer welcome friends from the Brattle Group, Ragini Sreenath and Josh Figueroa, to talk about where hydrogen may be headed as an energy source and the potential it may have.

Since hydrogen is such a growing topic, this episode will be a primer and the first of a handful of episodes in which we'll discuss hydrogen in more detail.

