ML Strategies Welcomes New Addition to Our Washington Energy Team
ML Strategies is pleased to announce the recent addition of John Lushetsky as Senior Vice President of ML Strategies. Based in our Washington, DC office, he will assist clients in their interactions with federal agencies and state governments. John leverages more than three decades of experience in government, business, and military roles focused on the development, commercialization, and financing of energy and other advanced technologies to help clients advance their goals.
Before joining our team, John spent 15 years serving in senior executive-level positions in the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the US Army. Most recently, he was a Senior Advisor to the Director of the DOE's Loan Programs Office, where he led outreach and business development for programs to finance clean energy projects dealing with advanced vehicle manufacturing, critical minerals for battery supply chains, and commercial demonstration of advanced technologies. In addition to several senior operational roles, he also served as the Director of the DOE Solar Energy Technology Office, the Deputy Assistant Secretary responsible for clean transportation and energy efficiency, and Executive Director of the Army's Energy Initiatives Task Force, all high-profile positions that advanced key administration policy objectives and required broad engagement across federal and state governments.
Prior to his public service career, John directed new business development efforts and oversaw strategy development for technology start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. While working for a US-based multinational technology company, John spearheaded corporate venture capital investments and other strategic growth initiatives to expand the company's reach in a range of advanced materials markets and technologies.
In addition to earning bachelor's, master's, and MBA degrees, John has participated in executive programs focusing on negotiation skills, venture capital, and leadership.
We are excited for John to join our team, and encourage you to reach out if you have questions about how he can leverage his extensive experience to help you achieve your goals.
White House Launches New American Climate Corps
Originally proposed as part of candidate Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda during the 2020 presidential campaign, the American Climate Corps was not funded in the scaled-back Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden's signature climate legislation enacted last year. The New Deal–style program was revived in late September when the Biden administration announced it would launch the program using existing authority and funds at various federal agencies. The new program will train young people in clean energy, conservation, and climate resilience skills; coordinate recruitment across federal programs; expand AmeriCorps Segal Education Awards access; streamline pathways into civil service; and leverage tribal, state, and local governments.
DOE Highlighting Successes of IRA and Infrastructure Laws
DOE recently launched a new interactive map showing how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) have spurred historic levels of private sector investment in clean energy. The mapping tool covers batteries; electric vehicles, component parts, and EV chargers; offshore wind; and solar.
And a new report from DOE's Office of Policy titled Investing in American Energy: Significant Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on the U.S. Energy Economy and Emissions Reductions describes the key results from new analysis on the impacts of the IRA and BIL in OP-NEMS, a customized version of the National Energy Modeling System (NEMS). According to the report, by the end of the decade, the two landmark laws will:
- Save American families up to $38 billion on electricity bills
- Reduce US net greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030
- Strengthen US energy security by reducing net crude oil imports by nearly 60%
- Reduce industrial and manufacturing emissions up to 40% below 2005 levels
- Double the share of American electricity generated by clean sources to 80%
- Accelerate the electrification of the American vehicle fleet, with the share of zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales reaching up to 65%
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law & Inflation Reduction Act Opportunities
Visit our Energy Funding Matrix for a roundup of various federal clean energy funding and financing opportunities. We update the matrix on a biweekly basis and welcome any inquiries about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, along with other relevant federal opportunities, may impact your business or organization.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.