Bipartisan Infrastructure Law & Inflation Reduction Act Opportunities

Visit our Energy Funding Matrix for a roundup of various clean energy opportunities. We update the matrix on a biweekly basis and welcome any inquiries about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, along with other relevant federal opportunities, may impact your business or organization.

DOE Touts Growth of Wind Energy Sector in New Reports

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued three annual reports showing that wind power continues to be one of the fastest-growing and lowest-cost sources of electricity in the nation.

The Land-Based Wind Market Report: 2023 Edition details the 8,511 MW of new utility-scale land-based wind generation capacity added in 2022—the equivalent of powering 2.5 million American homes.

details the 8,511 MW of new utility-scale land-based wind generation capacity added in 2022—the equivalent of powering 2.5 million American homes. The Offshore Wind Market Report: 2023 Edition shows continued progress toward the president's goal of advancing offshore wind to promote good-paying domestic jobs and provide clean energy.

shows continued progress toward the president's goal of advancing offshore wind to promote good-paying domestic jobs and provide clean energy. The Distributed Wind Market Report: 2023 Edition notes that 1,755 distributed wind turbines were added across 13 states in 2022.

According to the new reports, wind power accounted for 22% of new electricity capacity installed in the United States in 2022, second only to solar, representing $12 billion in capital investment and employing more than 125,000 Americans.

One Year of IRA Detailed in DOE Report

DOE has also released a report for the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) detailing how the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law "are projected to rapidly reduce emissions, bolster our national security, and save American households and businesses billions of dollars on energy bills by 2030." DOE states that the two bills "will help families save $38 billion on their electricity bills, increase clean electricity to up to 80% of total generation, and help electric vehicle sales reach up to 65% in the U.S."

Net Zero World Ministerial Holds First Meeting

On August 15, 2023, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm hosted the first Net Zero World Ministerial since the initiative launched at COP26. Participants took stock of the progress they have made toward their climate and clean energy goals and discussed next steps and new areas of collaboration. The event included a closed-door plenary, which included delegations from Net Zero World countries Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, and Ukraine. US government agency partners and directors from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory were also in attendance. For the second part of the ministerial, attendees were joined by co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy, Bill Gates, to discuss advanced storage, grid-enhancing technologies, and the broader role of clean energy innovation in putting net zero within reach.

DOE also released county-level data on energy employment across the United States, finding that energy jobs grew in nearly every county in 2022.

21st Century Energy Workforce Advisory Board

Mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Energy Department has announced the members of the new 21st Century Energy Workforce Advisory Board, which will help shape DOE's strategy for supporting current and future energy sector workforce needs. According to DOE, "the 14-member group includes individuals with workforce development, labor, and energy sector expertise and will develop strategic recommendations for how DOE can support and develop a skilled energy workforce to meet the changing needs of the US energy system." With members serving either two- or three-year terms to ensure full membership is not up for reappointment at the same time, the new EWAB members will hold their inaugural meeting later this fall.