ADMINISTRATIVE





A-1 AD23-1-000 Agency Administrative Matters

A-2 AD23-2-000 Customer Matters, Reliability, Security and Market Operations

ELECTRIC





E-1 RM22-14-000 Improvements to Generator Interconnection Procedures and Agreements. On June 16, 2022, The Commission issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposing reforms pro forma Large Generator Interconnection Procedures, pro forma Small Generator Interconnection Procedures, pro forma Large Generator Interconnection Agreement, and pro forma Small Generator Interconnection Agreement to address interconnection queue backlogs, improve certainty, and prevent undue discrimination for new technologies. Parties submitted comments on the proposed rule through June 2023. Agenda item E-1 may be an order on the proposed rule.

E-2 RM22-19-001 Incentives for Advanced Cybersecurity Investment. On May 22, 2023, The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association submitted a request for clarification or rehearing on the Commission's final rule on Incentives for Advanced Cybersecurity Investment that was issued on April 21, 2023. On June 22, 2023, the request for rehearing was denied by operation of law. Agenda item E-2 may be an order on the rehearing request.

E-3 ER22-2355-000 GridLiance Heartland LLC (GridLiance Heartland). On July 12, 2022, GridLiance Heartland submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. GridLiance High Plains proposes a new OATT Attachment T, which it says adopts the pro forma language specified in Order No. 881, with modifications. Agenda item E-3 may be an order on this request.

E-4 ER22-2354-000 GridLiance High Plains LLC (GridLiance High Plains). On July 12, 2022, Gridliance High Plains submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. GridLiance High Plains proposes a new OATT Attachment R, which it says adopts the pro forma language specified in Order No. 881, without substantive alteration. Agenda item E-4 may be an order on this request.

E-5 ER22-2353-000 Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). On July 12, 2022, FPL submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. FPL proposes a new Attachment M to its OATT, which it says adopts the pro forma language specified in Order No. 881, with modifications. Agenda item E-5 may be an order on this request.

E-6 ER22-2466-000 Cube Yadkin Transmission LLC (Cube). On July 22, 2022, Cube submitted proposed revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff (OATT) to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. Cube proposes to revise its OATT by submitting Attachment M, which it says adopts the pro forma language specified in Order No. 881, without substantive alteration. Agenda item E-6 may be an order on this request.

E-7 ER22-2358-001 Versant Power (Versant). On August 1, 2022, Versant Power submitted an errata to correct revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff for Maine Public District (MPD OATT) to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. Versant proposes a new OATT Attachment T, which it says does not propose to change the pro forma language specified in Order No. 881, without substantive alteration. Agenda item E-7 may be an order on this request.

E-8 ER22-2304-000 Nevada Power Company. On July 8, 2022, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company (d/b/a NV Energy) submitted revisions to their joint Open Access Transmission Tariff to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. NV Energy proposes a new OATT Attachment Q, "Transmission Line Ratings," which it says adopts the pro forma language specified in Order No. 881, without substantive alteration. Agenda item E-8 may be an order on this request.

E-9 ER22-2307-000 Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (Cheyenne). On July 8, 2022, Cheyenne submitted revisions to its Open Access Transmission Tariff to comply with Order No. 881, with a requested effective date of July 12, 2025. Cheyenne proposes a new Attachment O to its OATT, which it states incorporates the pro forma OATT Attachment M in full with one minor conforming change. Agenda item E-9 may be an order on this request.

E-10 ER21-2592-000 ER21-2592-001 EL23-24-000 (not consolidated) Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E); CXA La Paloma, LLC v. California Independent System Operator Corporation. In a December 21, 2021 order, the Commission accepted and suspended an unexecuted Replacement Interconnection Agreement between PG&E, CXA La Paloma LLC, and the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), finding a dispute among the parties regarding the amount of interconnection service that should be reflected in the Agreement raised an issue of material fact that could not be resolved on the record. Following a settlement impasse, the Commission, in a December 15, 2022 order, restarted paper hearing procedures to evaluate the justness and reasonableness of the Agreement. This proceeding is docketed as ER21-2592. On January 23, 2023, CXA La Paloma filed a complaint alleging that CAISO is improperly using and transferring 98 MW of CXA La Paloma's surplus interconnection capacity. This proceeding is docketed as EL23-24. In February 2023, CXA La Paloma moved to consolidate the two proceedings, which CAISO opposed. Agenda Item E-11 may be an order on CXA La Paloma's request to consolidate the proceedings.

E-11 EL23-69-000 Secure-the-Grid Coalition. On May 15, 2023, Secure-the-Grid Coalition submitted a Petition for Rulemaking requesting FERC to order the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) to set an enhanced standard to be used in the determination of critical infrastructure that would be subjected to evaluation through the use of recently updated engineering models used in operations to determine which assets would lead to uncontrolled separation, cascading outages, or instability. Agenda item E-11 may be an order on the request for a new or modified reliability standard.

E-12 EL23-43-000 arGo Partners GP LLC. On February 16, 2023, arGo Partners GP LLC (arGo) submitted a Petition for Declaratory Order requesting FERC to confirm that a transaction recently approved by FERC—where AMF Kimble Holdings, LLC would acquire a 50% interest in Brookfield Smoky Mountain Holdings LLC (BSMH) (an arGo affiliate)—would not affect the waivers of the accounting, record-retention, and reporting requirements of 18 CFR §§ 366.21, 366.22, and 366.23 that are currently held by BSMH and its subsidiary companies. Agenda item E-12 may be an order on the Petition.

E-13 EL23-41-000 arGo Partners GP LLC. On February 16, 2023, arGo Partners GP LLC (arGo) submitted a Petition for Declaratory Order requesting FERC to grant arGo and the "arGo Companies" a waiver from the accounting, record-retention, and reporting requirements of 18 CFR §§ 366.21, 366.22, and 366.23. Agenda item E-13 may be an order on the Petition.

E-14 ER23-729-001 EL23-19-001 PJM Interconnection, LLC. On March 23, 2023, PJM Power Providers Group, et al. filed Requests for Rehearing of FERC's February 21, 2023 Order accepting PJM Interconnection, LLC's proposed changes to the PJM Tariff, namely changing the rules for the Base Residual Auction for the 2024/2025 Delivery Year (the "2024/2025 BRA"). Agenda item E-14 may be an order on the Request for Rehearing.

HYDRO





H-1 P-2290-124 Southern California Edison Company. On July 27, 2022, Southern California Edison (SCE) filed a notification of a temporary modification to the hatchery flow requirement under FERC License Article 406 and a request for a long-term variance to Article 406 to maintain the reduced flow until the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) resumes hatchery operations. Agenda item H-1 may be an order on the request for a long-term variance.

H-2 P-14634-007 New England Hydropower Company, LLC. On May 12, 2023, New England Hydropower Company, LLC (NEHC) filed a request for rehearing of the April 24, 2023 order where FERC denied NEHC's request for alternative procedures of the Ashton Dam Hydroelectric Project and a request to withdraw the preliminary permit application for the Ashton Dam Hydroelectric Project. Agenda item H-2 may be an order on the request for rehearing.

CERTIFICATES





C-1 CP22-25-000 Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC (Venture Global). On December 3, 2021, Venture Global filed a request that FERC authorizes an increase in authorized peak liquefaction capacity at its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal from 12.0 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 12.4 MTPA of LNG, or about 620 Bcf to about 640.666 Bcf per year. FERC issued an environmental assessment for the requested increase on August 5, 2022. Agenda item C-1 may be an order on Venture Global's application.

C-2 CP20-55-000 Port Arthur LNG Phase II, LLC and PALNG Common Facilities Company, LLC (Port Arthur Entities). On February 19, 2020, the Port Arthur Entities filed an application for authorization to construct and operate new LNG liquefaction facilities at its existing Port Arthur, Texas, site. The expansion would include two liquefaction trains (Train 3 and Train 4), which are identical to the trains (Train 1 and Train 2) previously approved by FERC. Each of the two incremental liquefaction trains would be capable of producing, under optimal conditions, 6.73 MTPA of LNG. FERC issued an environmental assessment for the proposed project on January 15, 2021, which was supplemented on April 28, 2023. Agenda item C-2 may be an order on the Port Arthur Entities' application.

C-3 CP22-2-000 Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (GTN). On October 4, 2021, GTN filed a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity requesting authorization for its GTN XPress Project that consists of modifications to three existing compressor stations located in Kootenai County, Idaho, Walla Walla County, Washington, and Sherman County, Oregon. Upon completion, the proposed project will create 150,000 dekatherms per day of incremental mainline capacity on GTN's system. FERC issued a final environmental impact statement regarding the project on November 18, 2022. Agenda item C-3 may be an order on GTN's application.

C-4 CP22-494-000 Boardwalk Storage Company, LLC (Boardwalk). On August 5, 2022, Boardwalk filed an application to construct, operate, and maintain the BSC Compression Replacement Project at its Choctaw Gas Storage Facility in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. On March 13, 2023, FERC issued an environmental assessment regarding the project. Agenda item C-4 may be an order on Boardwalk's application.

C-5 CP22-15-000 Texas Eastern Transmission, LP (Texas Eastern). On November 10, 2021, Texas Eastern filed an application for its Venice Extension project. On February 17, 2023, FERC issued an environmental impact statement regarding the project. Agenda item C-5 may be an order on Texas Eastern's application.

C-6 CP22-466-000 WBI Energy Transmission, Inc. (WBI). On May 27, 2022, WBI filed an application for authorization to construct, modify, operate, and maintain natural gas transmission facilities in Cass and Richland Counties, North Dakota, collectively known as the Wahpeton Expansion Project. On April 7, 2023, FERC issued an environmental impact statement regarding the project. Agenda item C-6 may be an order on WBI's application.

C-7 CP22-138-000 Northern Natural Gas Company (Northern Natural). On March 28, 2022, Northern Natural filed an application for authorization to install and operate (1) a 2.79-mile extension of Northern's 36-inch-diameter Ventura North E-line; (2) a 1.07-mile, 30-inch-diameter loop of Northern's 20-inch-diameter Elk River 1st and 2nd branch lines; (3) a 1.14-mile extension of Northern's 24-inch-diameter Willmar D branch line; (4) a 2.48-mile extension of Northern's 8-inch-diameter Princeton tieover loop; (5) a 2.01-mile loop of Northern's 3-inch-diameter Paynesville branch line; (6) a 0.34-mile extension of Northern's 8-inch-diameter Tomah branch line loop; and (7) aboveground appurtenant facilities consisting of a launcher and tie-over valve settings. On March 10, 2023, FERC issued an environmental impact statement regarding the project. Agenda item C-7 may be an order on Northern Natural's application.