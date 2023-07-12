This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on lowering costs for hardworking Americans | East Room

  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Lower Health Care Costs and Protect Consumers from Scam Insurance Plans and Junk Fees as Part of "Bidenomics" Push

6:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Dover, Delaware

7:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dover, Delaware en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

7:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, July 6, 2023

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on Bidenomics
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates En Route West Columbia, SC
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Gila River Tribal Nation Event
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Gateway Hudson River Tunnel Project
  • Presidential Permit Authorizing the General Services Administration to Expand and Continue to Operate and Maintain a Vehicular and Pedestrian Border Crossing at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry to Mexico
  • Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves South Dakota Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Transcript: Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr.
  • Article: Ryder Says U.S. Counter-ISIS Mission Undeterred by Russia's Unprofessional Behavior Over Syria
  • Article: Spacecom General Wants Satellites with Sustained Maneuverability
  • Press Release: General Officer Assignments
  • Contracts for July 6, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, July 7, 2023

Europe, Russia

  • July 6: Statement | Attack on Yelena Milashina and Alexander Nemov in Russia's Republic of Chechnya
  • July 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu
  • July 6: Statement | Supporting UK Actions Countering Iran's Hostile Activities
  • July 6: Statement | On the Occasion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 88th Birthday

Western Hemisphere

  • July 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Guyana President Irfaan Ali at a Joint Press Availability
  • July 6: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken Travels to Guyana
  • July 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Rowley
  • July 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

  • July 6: Statement | Solomon Islands National Day

Africa

Synthetic Drugs

  • July 6: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd D. Robinson on the Secretary's Participation in a Virtual Ministerial to Launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UNSCR 2231 Report
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran Nonproliferation
  • Explanation of Vote Before a Procedural Vote to Allow Ukraine to Participate in a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran Nonproliferation
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti

Department of the Treasury

  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Premier Li Qiang of the People's Republic of China (PRC) | July 7, 2023
  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Roundtable Discussion with U.S. Businesses Operating in the PRC | July 7, 2023
  • Press Release: OFAC to retire PIP, DEL, and SDALL.ZIP file formats of the sanctions list on or about August 15, 2023

The Federal Reserve

  • Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: United States Files Forfeiture Action Against Over Nine Thousand Rifles and Over 700,000 Rounds of Ammunition Enroute from Iran to Yemen
  • Press Release: Shipping Company Fined $1.5 Million for Oil Record Book Offense
  • Press Release: Court Orders Maryland Pharmacy to Pay $120,000 Penalty in Case Alleging Unlawful Opioid Distribution
  • Press Release: Justice Department Finds State of South Carolina Unnecessarily Segregates Adults with Mental Illness in Adult Care Homes
  • Press Release: Colorado Businessman Sentenced to Prison for Employment Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol hoist rescue two U.S. Citizens near Arivaca, Arizona
  • CBP Press Release: Customs and Border Protection welcomes Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel to the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector (California)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Announces Temporary Expansion of Hours at two Land Border Ports of Entry in Montana

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC to Assess Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the U.S. Steel and Aluminum Industries

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Action Leads to Industry Bans for Operators of 'Extended Vehicle Warranty' Scam
  • Press Release: FTC and State of Florida Send More Than $540,000 to Consumers Who Lost Money to Robocall Scammers Selling Bogus Interest Rate Reduction Services

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Urban Producers, Public Invited to Attend August Meeting of Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Over $200 Million in States and Tribal Nations to Modernize America's Electrical Grid
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $45 Million to Boost Domestic Solar Manufacturing

Department of the Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Launches Map to Track Historic Resources Funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Nationwide
  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Announces New Members to Board of Trustees of The Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Takes Another Step to Protect the Public from Asbestos Exposure by Finalizing Rule to Require Comprehensive Reporting
  • Press Release: EPA Proposes Updates to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Requirements for the Oil and Gas Sector
Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces Progress on Hudson River Tunnel Project
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $130 Million for Seven Transportation Projects on Federal and Tribal Lands as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again cites Paramount Builders for endangering employees' safety, health at work sites across American Samoa
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $88K in back wages, damages for 127 workers at 13 Vicari Restaurant Group Detroit-area locations

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sex-Based Harassment Investigation in Rhinelander School District in Wisconsin

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: New HHS Initiative Aims to Strengthen Nation's Health Workforce

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Converts Novel Alzheimer's Disease Treatment to Traditional Approval

Government Services Administration (GSA)

  • Press Release: Technology Modernization Fund announces targeted investments to improve digital customer experience and enhance data protection

Congressional Budget Office (CBO)

  • Cost Estimate: Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 10, 2023
  • Cost Estimate: S. 79, Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act of 2023
  • Presentation: Projected Effects of Federal Policies on the Demand for Electric Vehicles and the Supply of Charging Stations
  • Presentation: The Army's Costs to Eliminate Its Deferred Maintenance Backlog and to Renovate and Modernize Its Buildings

