This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office
3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on lowering costs for hardworking Americans | East Room
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Lower Health Care Costs and Protect Consumers from Scam Insurance Plans and Junk Fees as Part of "Bidenomics" Push
6:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Dover, Delaware
7:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dover, Delaware en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
7:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.
White House Press Briefing*
1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, July 6, 2023
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Bidenomics
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates En Route West Columbia, SC
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Gila River Tribal Nation Event
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Gateway Hudson River Tunnel Project
- Presidential Permit Authorizing the General Services Administration to Expand and Continue to Operate and Maintain a Vehicular and Pedestrian Border Crossing at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry to Mexico
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves South Dakota Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr.
- Article: Ryder Says U.S. Counter-ISIS Mission Undeterred by Russia's Unprofessional Behavior Over Syria
- Article: Spacecom General Wants Satellites with Sustained Maneuverability
- Press Release: General Officer Assignments
- Contracts for July 6, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, July 7, 2023
Europe, Russia
- July 6: Statement | Attack on Yelena Milashina and Alexander Nemov in Russia's Republic of Chechnya
- July 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu
- July 6: Statement | Supporting UK Actions Countering Iran's Hostile Activities
- July 6: Statement | On the Occasion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 88th Birthday
Western Hemisphere
- July 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Guyana President Irfaan Ali at a Joint Press Availability
- July 6: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken Travels to Guyana
- July 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Rowley
- July 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley Before Their Meeting
Asia-Pacific
- July 6: Statement | Solomon Islands National Day
Africa
Synthetic Drugs
- July 6: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd D. Robinson on the Secretary's Participation in a Virtual Ministerial to Launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UNSCR 2231 Report
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran Nonproliferation
- Explanation of Vote Before a Procedural Vote to Allow Ukraine to Participate in a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran Nonproliferation
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Premier Li Qiang of the People's Republic of China (PRC) | July 7, 2023
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Roundtable Discussion with U.S. Businesses Operating in the PRC | July 7, 2023
- Press Release: OFAC to retire PIP, DEL, and SDALL.ZIP file formats of the sanctions list on or about August 15, 2023
The Federal Reserve
- Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: United States Files Forfeiture Action Against Over Nine Thousand Rifles and Over 700,000 Rounds of Ammunition Enroute from Iran to Yemen
- Press Release: Shipping Company Fined $1.5 Million for Oil Record Book Offense
- Press Release: Court Orders Maryland Pharmacy to Pay $120,000 Penalty in Case Alleging Unlawful Opioid Distribution
- Press Release: Justice Department Finds State of South Carolina Unnecessarily Segregates Adults with Mental Illness in Adult Care Homes
- Press Release: Colorado Businessman Sentenced to Prison for Employment Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol hoist rescue two U.S. Citizens near Arivaca, Arizona
- CBP Press Release: Customs and Border Protection welcomes Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel to the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego Sector (California)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Announces Temporary Expansion of Hours at two Land Border Ports of Entry in Montana
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC to Assess Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the U.S. Steel and Aluminum Industries
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Action Leads to Industry Bans for Operators of 'Extended Vehicle Warranty' Scam
- Press Release: FTC and State of Florida Send More Than $540,000 to Consumers Who Lost Money to Robocall Scammers Selling Bogus Interest Rate Reduction Services
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Urban Producers, Public Invited to Attend August Meeting of Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Over $200 Million in States and Tribal Nations to Modernize America's Electrical Grid
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $45 Million to Boost Domestic Solar Manufacturing
Department of the Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Launches Map to Track Historic Resources Funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Nationwide
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Announces New Members to Board of Trustees of The Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Takes Another Step to Protect the Public from Asbestos Exposure by Finalizing Rule to Require Comprehensive Reporting
- Press Release: EPA Proposes Updates to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Requirements for the Oil and Gas Sector
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces Progress on Hudson River Tunnel Project
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $130 Million for Seven Transportation Projects on Federal and Tribal Lands as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again cites Paramount Builders for endangering employees' safety, health at work sites across American Samoa
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $88K in back wages, damages for 127 workers at 13 Vicari Restaurant Group Detroit-area locations
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sex-Based Harassment Investigation in Rhinelander School District in Wisconsin
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: New HHS Initiative Aims to Strengthen Nation's Health Workforce
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Converts Novel Alzheimer's Disease Treatment to Traditional Approval
Government Services Administration (GSA)
- Press Release: Technology Modernization Fund announces targeted investments to improve digital customer experience and enhance data protection
Congressional Budget Office (CBO)
- Cost Estimate: Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of July 10, 2023
- Cost Estimate: S. 79, Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act of 2023
- Presentation: Projected Effects of Federal Policies on the Demand for Electric Vehicles and the Supply of Charging Stations
- Presentation: The Army's Costs to Eliminate Its Deferred Maintenance Backlog and to Renovate and Modernize Its Buildings
