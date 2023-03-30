Join us for a webinar discussion of how energy industry participants can capitalize upon changes impacting the industry, including:

how assets (e.g., reservoirs, pipelines, gas-fired generation) previously dedicated to traditional hydrocarbon use are being used as a springboard for substantially lower carbon-intensity use;

how recent legislation such as significant incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act will benefit market players and shape the transition;

how innovation such as green hydrogen and carbon capture technologies will play a part; and

the legal pitfalls and opportunities presented by these changes and financial difficulties.

Program Agenda:

Segment One: Freeing Incumbent Energy Production, Generation, Storage and Transport Assets from Existing Restrictions – Practical Steps to Prepare for Repurposing and Remediation

Segment Two: Legal, Contractual and Commercial Hurdles for New Services on Legacy Assets – Repurposing for Hydrogen and CCUS

Segment Three: Stranded Assets

Segment Four: Reporting, Disclosures and Messaging

Segment Five: The Inflation Reduction Act and Related Avenues for Public Support

