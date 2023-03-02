United States:
Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — February 2023
Recent M&A Activity:
January 5, 2023: Evolution Markets, a provider
of strategic financial and transactional services intended to serve
the global environmental and energy markets, was acquired by Xpansiv for an
undisclosed amount on January 5, 2023. The company operates as a
global broker of environmental products as well as structures
transactions in the global carbon, U.S. emissions, renewable
energy, weather derivative, and over-the-counter (OTC) coal,
natural gas, and nuclear fuels markets. The acquisition will
enhance the company's client services through its integration
with Xpansiv's technology infrastructure, market, and data
platforms.
January 9, 2023: Progressus Clean Technologies,
a developer of energy technology capable of producing green
hydrogen was acquired by Ammpower (CNQ:
AMMP) for an undisclosed amount. The company's technology
allows for the low-cost production of hydrogen with no greenhouse
gas emissions, helping clients to use hydrogen as a source of
energy efficiently.
