Recent M&A Activity:

January 5, 2023: Evolution Markets, a provider of strategic financial and transactional services intended to serve the global environmental and energy markets, was acquired by Xpansiv for an undisclosed amount on January 5, 2023. The company operates as a global broker of environmental products as well as structures transactions in the global carbon, U.S. emissions, renewable energy, weather derivative, and over-the-counter (OTC) coal, natural gas, and nuclear fuels markets. The acquisition will enhance the company's client services through its integration with Xpansiv's technology infrastructure, market, and data platforms.

January 9, 2023: Progressus Clean Technologies, a developer of energy technology capable of producing green hydrogen was acquired by Ammpower (CNQ: AMMP) for an undisclosed amount. The company's technology allows for the low-cost production of hydrogen with no greenhouse gas emissions, helping clients to use hydrogen as a source of energy efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.