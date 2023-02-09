ARTICLE

In light of anticipated lawsuits, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is reportedly considering rolling back the commission's proposed climate-risk disclosure rule. Meanwhile, House Republicans introduced two resolutions directed at the Biden-Harris administration, with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) seeking to overturn an environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related Department of Labor (DOL) rulemaking and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) aiming to repeal the President's Waters of the United States (WOTUS) definition. To ensure North Carolina meets its climate targets, Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) recently released a Deep Decarbonization Pathway Analysis that outlines a strategy to scale clean energy technologies. Finally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and India launched an initiative to design and implement energy and climate-related projects.

