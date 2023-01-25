On this episode, Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome two Power Players who are helping revolutionize the energy space by developing technology that they say will allow existing electric power generation plants to use natural gas with absolutely zero carbon emissions.

Brothers Joel and Jeff Haas say, unlike other carbon emission technology that requires significant upfront cost and a major overhaul of a power plant's existing infrastructure, their company, G2 Power promises to make this process incredibly simple and cost-effective.



This episode explores how G2 Power's technology would impact decommissioned or soon-to-be decommissioned coal plants, key legislation that would create incentives for more use of their technology, how much power plants could save in operating cost by using their technology and much more.

Listen to the Podcast

