3Degrees Group Inc Maya Kelty, Senior Director 45V ; pro-book-and-claim; REC tracking systems; quarterly granularity of REC tracking; regionality of geographic eligibility 3Degrees Group Inc Comments

Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA) Michael McAdams, President Endorses GREET; broad view of produced "in the United States" Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA) Comments

Advance Energy Economy (AEE) Ryan Gallentine, 45W; 30C Advance Energy Economy (AEE) Comments

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (AFPM) Conner Brace, Senior Manager, Government Relations Definition of "facility" for 45V as independent clean hydrogen production train and, for 45Z, portion of refinery that produces qualifying fuel; determination of well-to-gate emissions; allocation to co-product depends on use of co-product; credit for part-year production; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z:include sales to marketer/traders; off-highway applications; credits for negative emissions American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

Association (AFPM) Comments

Air Company Natalia Sharova, Manager SAF - coordination of 45Z and 45Q; coordination of 45Q and 45V in the case of direct air capture; third-party verification; annual granularity of time matching; hydrogen carriers (methanol) for 48E; producer-specific GHG rates for 45Z; Air Company Comments

Air Liquide Dave Edwards, Director 45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; include avoided methane emissions in GHG assessment; include RECs in GHG emission evaluation; hydrogen purity; include liquefaction in GHG evaluation; allocation to co-products on an energy basis; credit for part-year production; minimum monthly time matching for granularity; Air Liquide Comments

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Eric Guter, VP 45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; exclude post-hydrogen production processes such as liquefaction; clarify that cracking of ammonia is production for 45V; elective co-product allocation; credit for part-year production; establish default GHG emissions rates; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45(d)(4)(B)(ii) should have no minimum dollar threshold for capitalized expenses; 45V(d)(4) placement in service prevents 45V(d)(2) disallowance; coordination of 45Z and 45V Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Comments

Airlines for America (A4A) Tim Pohle Endorses GREET model; certification of SAF; Airlines for America (A4A) Comments

Airports Council Int'l Melinda Pagliarello Signatory to SAF BTC Coalition letter Airports Council Int'l Comments

Alder Fuels Nancy Young, Chief Sustainability Officer Endorses GREET for SAF Alder Fuels Comments

Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition Rina Singh, Exec VP 45V: pro-book-and-claim for RECs from RNG or other renewable fuel sources Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition Comments(1) Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition Comments(2)

American Chemistry Council Kimberly White GREET alternatives; technologies and accounting systems should be performance based; coordination of 45V and 45Q; modifications needed to move to higher tier of 45V credits; provisional rates; clarify "suitable for use as a fuel in highway vehicles" American Chemistry Council Comments

American Clean Power Association Gene Grace, General Counsel Acquired renewable power reduces GHGs; international sale or use; endorses DOE's CHPS; allocation to co-products through system expansion; verification methods; supports book-and-claim, discusses methods; losses on sales of; ITC for types of energy storage; storage as a "use" of hydrogen; direct pay election by transferee; components of a clean hydrogen facility; hydrogen storage American Clean Power Association Comments

American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) 48 ITC for 45V hydrogen facilities under 48(a)(15); endorses bundled RECs; hourly matching too granular; American Council on Renewable

Energy (ACORE) Comments

American Gas Association Allison Cunningham Circumstances when 45Q and 45V at same facility; 45Z should incentivize non-transportation use American Gas Association Comments

American Lung Association Only green hydrogen, not blue hydrogen should be considered clean hydrogen American Lung Association Comments

American Soybean Association Brad Doyle, President 45Z; endorses GREET model over CORSIA American Soybean Association Comments

Amp Americas Ethan Hendricks, SVP Dairy waste RNG; 45Z - broad interpretation of "suitable for use as a fuel in a highway vehicle"; tables of annual emissions rates using GREET need; facility-specific GHG determinations needed; pro-book-and-claim; gallon equivalent; requests express inclusion of biogas from livestock into power within 45Z(d)(4)qualified facilities; 45Z and other allowed credits; - Amp Americas Comments

Anew Climate, LLC Mihaly Wekler, VP Pro-book-and-claim; displacement method of allocation to co-products; credits for part year production; third-party verification; monthly granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; 45Z-SAF- GREET over CORSIA; negative CI score credits Anew Climate, LLC Comments

Anonymous Anonymous Electrolyzer power should be local and hourly matched Anonymous Comments

Anonymous Question as to availability of 45V for certain process Anonymous Comments

Anonymous Question regarding both 45E and 45V Anonymous Comments

Antora Energy Justin Briggs Alternating between 45Z and 45Q in different years; RECs with hourly matched certification; no additionality requirement; provisional pathway petitions; negative emission results; volumetric gallon basis; coordinating 45Z and 45Q when fuel is used to produce another transportation fuel Antora Energy Comments

Apex Clean Energy Mark Goodwin, President 45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; annual time matching for granularity; clarify sale or use internationally is permitted Apex Clean Energy Comments

API - American Petroleum Institute Aindriu Colgan, Director 45V: well-to-gate; allocation to co-products; verification; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional rates; recordkeeping; pro-book-and-claim; coordination with 45Q; availability of both in certain circumstances; definition of "facility" ; 45Z definition of "transportation fuel" ; SAF emissions methodology; gallon equivalent; API - American Petroleum Institute Comments

Archer Daniels Midland Company Alix Dowling, VP Global Tax 45Z: GREET is similar to CORSIA; SAF GHG rate method should be taxpayer-specific; coordination and availability of both 45Z and 45Q and other credits in certain circumstances Archer Daniels Midland Company Comments

Arkema Inc. Endorses American Chemistry Council comments Arkema Inc. Comments

Attorneys General of Massachusetts, 11 other states and the California Air Resources Board Numerous Environmental justice; blue hydrogen might not qualify for 45V Attorneys General of Massachusetts,

11 other states and the California

Air Resources Board Comments

Australian Government Encourages emissions accounting methodology to be aligned with the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE) Australian Government Comments

Bakken Energy Chris Tillotson Endorses DOE CHPS; recognize RSG and avoided emissions; coordination of 45V and 45Q where facility previously claimed 45Q Bakken Energy Comments

Bank of America James Carlisle No view on book-and-claim; recapture of 45V when recapture of 45Q; 48(a)(15) qualified property of a hydrogen facility Bank of America Comments

Bayer Crop Science Leonardo Bastos, SVP 45Z: acknowledge sustainable agricultural practices in application of GREET model Bayer Crop Science Comments

BayoTech, Inc. 45V: GREET model with RNG as feedstock; credit for parti-year production; pro-book-and-claim; verification; daily granularity of time matching; alignment with DOE CPHS; provisional emissions rates; BayoTech, Inc. Comments

Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE) Lisa Jacobson, President 45V: supports well-to-gate approach; supports alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim using RECS, PPAs and environmental attributes Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE) Comments

Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) Evan Ramsey, Sr. Director 45V: credit for part-year production; annual granularity of time matching; book-and-claim considerations Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) Comments

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. Michael Cassata 45Z definition of "transportation fuel" Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. Comments

Biomass Power Association Carrie Annand, Executive Director Consistent with DOE CHPS; allocation to co-products analogous to EPA's RFS; pro-book-and-claim; provisional rates petitions; 45Z definition of "transportation fuel"; required "use" of fuel Biomass Power Association Comments

Bloom Energy Corporation Shawn Soderberg, EVP 45V - energy inputs should use eGRIDs for carbon intensity of regional grids; annual granularity of matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; third-party verification; pro-book-and-claim; Bloom Energy Corporation Comments

BP Downey Magallanes, Head of Policy Advocacy 45V: allocation to co-products; verification; annual granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; coordination with 45Q; 45Z: GREET model for SAF; gallon equivalents; negative emissions rates; coordination of 45Q, 45V and 45Z; definition of "transportation fuel"; BP Comments

Breakthrough Energy 45V: GHG emissions methodology should ensure additionality, geographical matching and temporal matching; both 45V and 45Q for independent facilities; 45Z: GREET should be a qualifying GHG emission accounting method; provisional emission rates Breakthrough Energy Comments

Carbon Direct Jonathan Goldberg, CEO 45V -GHG emissions for blue hydrogen and turquoise hydrogen should include upstream methane leakage; allocation to co-products using market-based approach; credit for part-year production; granularity of time-matching by hour; monitoring for hydrogen leakage; 45Z - endorses CORSIA for SAF; provisional rates; Carbon Direct Comments

Celanese Corporation Ronnie Berry, VP Global Tax Pro-book-and-claim; both 45V and 45Q at certain facilities Celanese Corporation Comments

Center for Resource Solutions Lucas Grimes, Manager, Policy Pro-book-and-claim, indirect book accounting, purchases of REC and PPAs to determine hydrogen production GHG emissions; renewable fuel certificates should be required proof that SMR hydrogen is produced with RNG; granularity of time matching depends on use case; Center for Resource Solutions Comments

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 45V: flexibility in definition of "qualified clean hydrogen; negative emissions from RNG; credit for part-year production; "transportation fuel" Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Comments

Clean Air Task Force Emily Kent, US Director 45V: Global warming potential ("GWP") should be used to define clean hydrogen; method of allocation to co-products dependent upon ratio of co-products to products; credits for part-year production; hourly granularity of input matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim but only for emissions from grid-connected electrolyzer; endorses additionality, geography matching and temporal matching in tracking; both 45Q and 45V in certain circumstances; 45Z: SAF - CORSIA should not be sole method Clean Air Task Force Comments

Clean Energy Buyers Association Priya Barua Supports hourly timestamped energy inputs for hydrogen production to support development of tradeable energy attribute certificates Clean Energy Buyers Association Comments

Clean Energy Buyers Institute Priya Banua, Director Require energy attribute certificates to verify carbon-free energy; hourly time-stamped energy attribute certificates Clean Energy Buyers Institute Comments

Clean Energy Fuels Corp Robert Vreeland, CFO Availability of 45Z when 48 has been claimed; definition of "highway" vehicles; consider avoidance of methane emissions as part of lifecycle analysis; Clean Energy Fuels Corp Comments

Clean Fuels Alliance America Kurt Kovarik, VP 45Z: use of GREET model for SAF; provisional emissions rates; use for non-transportation purposes; Clean Fuels Alliance America Comments

Clear Path Natalie Houghtalen, Policy Advisor 45V: well-to-gate without post-production inputs; allocation to co-products on energy basis or economic value basis; credit for part-year production; hourly time matching granularity; third-party verification; minimal use of indirect book accounting factors; hourly temporal matching and geographic proximity; availability of both 45V and 45Q at a single location Clear Path Comments

CNX Resources Corporation Douglas Papa, VP Tax Endorses GREET model; allocation to co-products by system expansion; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; coordination of 45V and 45Q for unrelated process trains; 45Z - GREET model should be allowed; CNX Resources Corporation Comments

Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas Johannes Escudero Pathways involving RNG should include upstream avoided emissions from biomass and landfill gas; pro-book-and-claim including renewable thermal credits (RTCs); coordination of 45V, 45Z and 45Q ; recordkeeping; provisional rates; 45Z: unrelated persons; sale at retail; use of GREET model for SAF; "use as a fuel in a highway vehicle"; Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas Comments(1) Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas Comments(2)

Colorado Energy Office Will Toor Unbundled RECs vs. bundled RECS in GHG accounting Colorado Energy Office Comments

Constellation Energy Daniel Eggers, EVP & CFO 45V; electrolysis with nuclear power; temporal matching; previous placed in service date; GHG emissions rate good until change in operations; definition of "facility" to coordinate with other credits; alignment with DOE CHPS Constellation Energy Comments

Covanta Energy LLC Michael Van Brunt Landfill gas GHG for 45V; pro-book-and-claim Covanta Energy LLC Comments

Cummins Inc. Cathy Choi, Executive Director 45V: lifecycle GHG determination; credit for part-year production; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim Cummins Inc. Comments

Dimeta Dimethyl Ether (DME); system expansion disfavored in allocating emissions to co-products; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z: endorses credit for producers of fuels used in transport or heating or industrial sectors; encourages extending 45Z beyond 2027 Dimeta Comments

Dow Inc. Daniel Womack, Senior Policy Director System expansion method for allocation to by-products; pro-book-and-claim, regionality of matching; coordination of 45Q and 45V when different process streams Dow Inc. Comments

Earthjustice and Sierra Club Numerous 45V: calls for rigorous carbon accounting; endorses DOE CHPS; energy sources should have additionality; REC retirement; hourly granularity of time matching; disallow use of unbundled RECs; anti-book-and-claim; Earthjustice and Sierra Club Comments

Edison Electric Institute Richard McMahon, Senior VP Determination of lifecycle GHG; definition of "facility"; coordination of 45V and 45Q; Edison Electric Institute Comments(1) Edison Electric Institute Comments (2)

EDF Renewables, Inc. Norman Bay, Willkie Farr & Gallagher 45V: Electrolyzer CI score should be determined by REC retirements with regionality and time matching; anti-requirement of additionality or PPAs or VPPAs; EDF Renewables, Inc. Comments

EDPR North America Amy Carl Definition of "qualified clean hydrogen"; well-to-gate; tracing of part-year production; application of GREET model; additionality; time matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; recordkeeping; verification; book-and-claim support; EDPR North America Comments

Electrochaea Corporation Allocation to co-product; annual matching of energy inputs; align with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; both 45Q and 45V when multiple process trains Electrochaea Corporation Comments

Embassy of Brazil in Washington, D.C. General comments regarding 45Z as obstacle for Brazilian exports of clean hydrogen and consistency with WTO agreements Embassy of Brazil in Washington, D.C. Comments

Enel North America, Inc. Ryan Prescott, Head of Development 45V: Additionality principle is necessary; hourly granularity of time matching; Enel North America, Inc. Comments

Energy Innovation Dan Esposito, Senior Policy Analyst 45V: tie electrolyzer operations to emissons accounting; use electricity-based accounting scheme in the interim; avoid loose standards; additionality; Energy Innovation Comments

EnergyTag Killian Daly Granular certificates should be required to demonstrate clean power to electrolyzers EnergyTag Comments

Environment America Friends of the Earth, R Street Institute, Taxpayers for Common Sense and US PIRG Credits subsidizing ethanol may increase GHG emissions; facilities using biomass sources should not be considered carbon neutral Environment America Comments

Environmental and Energy Study Institute Daniel Bresette, Executive Director 45Z; need for GREET-modeled scores Environmental and Energy Study Institute Comments

Environmental Defense Fund 45V: well-to-gate, upstream and downstream emissions; end uses in GREET; methane emissions in GREET; hourly granularity of time matching ; recordkeeping; deny double benefit with 45Q; 45Z: SAF methodology should ensure food feedstocks do not contribute to loss of natural habitats; endorse CORSIA Environmental Defense Fund Comments

Eversheds Sutherland on behalf of Louis Dreyfus company LLC 45Z: application of GREET model; coordination of 45Z and 45Q Eversheds Sutherland on behalf of

Louis Dreyfus company LLC Comments

Farmer's Business Network Steele Lorenz, Head of Sustainable Business Farm-level carbon accounting policy needed, implementing CI scoring based on fertilizer, pesticides and fuel usage; Farmer's Business Network Comments

Fidelis New Energy LCC 45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; allocation to co-products on a lower heating value basis with system expansion; credits for part-year production; verification of inputs similar to LCFS; granularity of time matching should be hourly; provisional emissions rates; anti-book-and-claim; both 45Q and 45V for certain facilities; 45Z: "unrelated person" should be defined by 267; definition of "trade or business"; flexible standard for sales "at retail"; GREET standard for SAF; Fidelis New Energy LCC Comments

Fortescue Future Industries Andrew Veasey, CEO 45V: well-to-gate; use of RECs; allocation to co-products; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; recordkeeping; coordination allowing both 48C and 45V Fortescue Future Industries - Hillary Moffett Comments

Friends of the earth Numerous organizations Anti-use of renewables to support hydrogen production; no unbundled REC usage; anti- reduction of CI score for biomass feedstock Friends of the Earth Comments

Friends of the Earth Numerous 45V: only renewably produced hydrogen should receive credit Friends of the Earth Comments

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Association Frank Wolak, President Definition of "qualified clean hydrogen"; definition of "qualified clean hydrogen production facility"; any reasonable method allocation of emissions to co-products; GREET analysis - supports DOE's CHPS; certification by qualified engineers; circumstances when both 45Q and 45V should be available; pro-book-and-claim Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Association Comments

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc. Jason Few Requests guidance for existing facility claiming 48 ITC to modify to be eligible for 45V Fuel Cell Energy, Inc. Comments

GE Vernova Scott Strazik, CEO 45V: definition of "qualified facility" should be narrow covering only property necessary for production of hydrogen and not upstream inputs; energy inputs need not be co-located; no additionality requirement - repowered facilities eligible; credit for part-year production; granularity of time matching should be flexible; coordination with 45Q; eligibility for both in certain circumstances; 48(a)(15) application of prevailing wage requirement; GE Vernova Comments

Generate Capital William Caesar, President Upcycle 45Z downstream uses do not affect credit; gallon equivalent; emissions rate calculation Generate Capital Comments

Gevo Lindsay Fitzgerald, VP Govt Relations Endorses GREET model for 45Z for SAF over CORSIA; endorses annual certification; endorses book-and-claim/RECs; requests confirmation of negative GHG for credit rates above $1.75/gallon; annual election between 45Z and 45Q Gevo Comments

Global Clean Energy Holdings Amanda DeRosier, VP Renewable diesel; coordination of 45Z with 45Q and 45V Global Clean Energy Holdings Comments

Great Plains Institute for Sustainable Development Brendan Jordan, VP 45Z: granular approach including dynamic emissions factors for farm-level emissions Great Plains Institute for

Sustainable Development Comments

Green Hydrogen Coalition Nicholas Connell, Policy Director 45V: well-to-gate; endorses IPHE methodology; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim with mass balancing; Green Hydrogen Coalition Comments

Green Peak Resources Quinn Laws, CFO 45V: need for standardized third-party verification process; pro-book-and-claim; need for lifecycle GHG emission rates for feedstock natural gas Green Peak Resources Comments

Green Plains Inc. 45Z: GREET model; coordination of 45Z and 45Q Green Plains Inc. Comments

Growth Energy Chris Bliley, Senior VP Endorses GREET; provisional rate petitions; annual election between 45Q and 45Z; rounding practices for emissions rates; gallon equivalence; Growth Energy Comments(1) Growth Energy Comments(2) Growth Energy Comments(3)

GTI Energy Derek Wissmuller RECs should be allowed; DOE CHPS is murky; technical questions regarding GREET and CHPS GTI Energy Comments

H Cycle, LLC Robert Morgan CEO Application of GREET to fuels derived from waste biomass; coordination of 45Q and 45V for BECCS; pro-book-and-claim; H Cycle, LLC Comments

Hgen, Inc. 45V - energy inputs should be at hourly level of granularity Hgen, Inc. Comments

HIF Global Endorses GREET for 45V; pro-book-and-claim; endorses Carbon Direct's comments; allocate emissions to co-products using any reasonable method; annual time matching of power inputs; provisional rates; 45V and 45Q availability at co-located facilities HIF Global Comments

HiiROC Limited Duncan Coneybeare, Director 45Z - thermal plasma electrolysis - credit framework should be flexible enough to support new processes; GREET model with new production pathways; definition of output purity; allocation to co-products such as carbon black; credit for part-year production; hourly granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; HiiROC Limited Comments

Hunton Andrews Kurth on behalf of OPAL Fuels Laura Ellen Jones 45Z: negative emissions producing credit above $1.00; gallon equivalent; landfill gas as "biomass"; prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements time-restricted; definition of "qualified facility"; availability of 48 credit; circumstances when 45Q and 45Z both available Hunton Andrews Kurth

on behalf of OPAL Fuels Comments

Hy Stor Energy LP Definition of "facility"; endorses DOE's CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; Hy Stor Energy LP Comments

Independence Hydrogen 45V: requests clarification on the functional unit of qualified clean hydrogen; GHG emissions consistent with GREET; allocation to co-products on mass-basis; chlor-alkali; credit for party-year production; verification; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim; Independence Hydrogen Comments

Indigo AG Chris Harbourt Endorses GREET model Indigo AG Comments

Industrial Innovation Initiative Zachary Byrum Application of GREET model; allocation to co-products; credit for part-year production; single "facility" for 45V and 45Q coordination; Industrial Innovation Initiative Comments

Infinium Holdings, Inc./Holland & Knight David Zaziski, VP Coordination of 45Q and 45V if functionally separate processes; energy inputs from renewables or grid Infinium Holdings, Inc./Holland & Knight Comments

Int'l Council on Clean Transportation Stephanie Searle EPA input on lifecycle analysis; anti-RECs without additionality safeguards; endorse CORSIA for SAF; for 45Z, use of both GREET and RFS; allocation to co-products on an energy basis or a market-based approach; system-expansion approach; support use of California LCFS methodology; coordination of 45V and 45Q for independent process streams; Int'l Council on Clean Transportation Comments

Intersect Power LLC 45V: requests clarification regarding application of GREET model; include marginal emissions associated with grid-tied resources; no allocation to co-products; careful temporal matching and hourly granularity of matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; Intersect Power LLC Comments

Invenergy 45V: supports IPHE definition of production boundaries; credit for part-year production; verification; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; annual time matching; Invenergy Comments

Iogen Corporation Lori Evans, Executive VP 45V: credit for part-year production; verification; provisional rates; recordkeeping; Iogen Corporation Comments

Jim Bardia Jim Bardia Zero-emission EV charging stations should have credit Jim Bardia Comments

Kolmar Americas Elias Petersen Supports GREET model; ability to petition for individual determination Kolmar Americas Comments

Koloma, Inc. Pete Johnson, CEO Geologic hydrogen; definition of hydrogen should allow up to 10% non-GHG inert gases; application of GREET model to geologic hydrogen; provisional rate petitioning; pro-book-and-claim Koloma, Inc. Comments

Korea Int'l Trade Association Christopher Koo, Chairman 45V: clarification that credit is available for clean hydrogen exported from the US; clarification of application of GREET model Korea Int'l Trade Association Comments

Life Cycle Associates Stefan Unnasch, Managing Director 45V: allocation to co-products; GREET model usage; verification Life Cycle Associates Comments

LSB Industries Michael Foster, Exec. VP 45V: Lifecycle GHG downstream Scope 3 should be excluded; allocation to co-products based on mass; credit for part-year production; verification; pro-book-and-claim; annual time matching; LSB Industries Comments

Lyten, Inc. Allocation to co-products via system expansion; time matching on an annual basis; pro-book-and-claim; Lyten, Inc. Comments

Maas Energy Works Daryl Maas, CEO 45Z for RNG: separate legal entities should constitute unrelated purchasers; confirm that apprenticeship requirements do not apply if facility in service before 1/1/2025; partnership special allocations of credits. Maas Energy Works Comments

Mainstream Renewable Power Paula Major, VP 45V: granularity of time matching under a phased in approach to reach hourly matching Mainstream Renewable Power Comments

Marquis Energy Dustin Marquis, Director 45Z: provisional emissions rates; available of 45V when other credits "allowed"; Marquis Energy Comments

MIT Energy Initiative Dharik Mallapragada Well-to-gate analysis of GHG emissions; possible methods of allocation to co-products; location more important than time or vintage in indirect book accounting MIT Energy Initiative Comments

Modern Electron Tony Pan, CEO Emissions associated with transportation, distribution and storage of hydrogen should not be ignored in assessing GHG; energy input matching - 5-minute level of granularity; provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim with certain book accounting features Modern Electron Comments

Molten Industries Inc Dr. Caleb Boyd Incentivize use of methane pyrolysis using RNG to produce hydrogen Molten Industries Inc Comments

Monolith Materials Anna Wishart, Director 45V: provisional emissions rates; LCA for life of facility; allocation to co-products under reasonable method; pro-book-and-claim; alignment with DOE CHPS; Monolith Materials Comments(1) Monolith Materials Comments(2)

Mote, Inc. Joshuah Stolaroff, CTO 45V: well-to-gate; allocation to co-products by economic value; credit for part-year production; provisional rates; carbon removal facilities should be an exception to the 45Q exclusion; Mote, Inc. Comments

Nacero Inc. Tom Tureen, Chairman SAF/RNG; 45Z; endorses GREET model for SAF GHG emissions determinations; facility-specific determinations of GHG emissions needed; pro-book-and-claim system Nacero Inc. Comments

National Corn Growers Association Tom Haag 45Z; endorses GREET over CORSIA; negative emissions rates National Corn Growers Association Comments

National Energy & Fuels Institute James Collura, VP Definition of "transportation fuel" as relating to space and water heating National Energy & Fuels Institute Comments

National Farmers Union Rob Larew, President 45Z: SAF use of GREET model; coordination with other tax credits National Farmers Union Comments

National Grid Emily Duncan, VP Govt Relations 45V: use of GREET model for power sector; 45Z: availability when RNG used for heating, cooking but not transportation National Grid Comments

National Hydropower Association Michael Purdie Production of hydrogen with hydropower should qualify; pro-book-and-claim National Hydropower Association Comments

National Sorghum Producers John Duff 45Z: GREET method; coordination of 45Q and 45Z National Sorghum Producers Comments

NATSO Sigma David Fialkov Travel Centers and truckstops- retail fuel industry; 45Z: clarify that GREET model is not permitted for SAF; 45V: RECs should count in determining CI score of hydrogen NATSO Sigma Comments

Natural Resources Defense Counsel (NRDC) Rachel Fakhry 45V: GREET model; book-and-claim implementation through successor model; additionality is key; regionality; temporal matching hourly; Natural Resources Defense

Counsel (NRDC) Comments

Nature Energy US LLC Gaurav Parikh, SVP Definition of 45Z "qualified facility"; "use" as a fuel; use GREET scores only as default scores; coordination of 45Z and 45V; downstream credit availability; availability in the event of a 45Q(f)(3) transfer of a credit Nature Energy US LLC Comments

Neste US Leslie Bellas, Federal Regulatory Affairs Manager 45Z: renewable diesel and SAF; meaning of "produced" in US; foreign feedstocks; SAF Emissions Rate determinations; provisional emissions rates; traceability; RFS; Neste US Comments

NextEra Energy, Inc. 45V: pro-book-and-claim; permissibility of international "sale or use" ; endorse well-to-gate; allocation to co-products using system expansion approach; credit for part-year production; verification; annual time-matching granularity; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; additionality requirement would be uneconomic; coordination with 48 for mechanical, thermal and chemical (ammonia) storage of hydrogen; storage as a "use" of hydrogen; hydrogen storage ITC NextEra Energy, Inc. Comments

Nikola Corporation Alana Langdon, Head, Government Affairs 45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" - implementation of new technologies; alignment with DOE CHPS; recordkeeping; coordination with 45Q Nikola Corporation Comments

Nordex Group Vestas American Wind; Steelhead Americas; Intersect Power; Electric Hydrogen Co.; Synergetic LLC; Rondo; GREET model; eligibility for part-year production; granular time matching; RECs and additionality, regionality and granular time-matching Nordex Group Comments

NovoHydrogen, Inc. Manka Khanna, Chief of Staff Endorses geographical and temporal correlation of RECs; no allocation of emissions to co-products; endorse DOE's CHPS; NovoHydrogen, Inc. Comments

NW Natural Nels Johnson, Federal Affairs Manager 45V: well-to-gate should exclude construction of energy source; credit for part-year production; annual granularity of time matching; pro-book-and-claim; coordination of 45V and 45Q - both available in certain circumstances NW Natural Comments

NYU School of Law Institute for Policy Integrity Meredith Hankins Rigorous carbon-accounting principles when calculating carbon intensity of hydrogen production NYU School of Law Institute

for Policy Integrity Comments

NYU School of Law Institute for Policy Integrity (supplemental comments) Matthew Lifson 45V: use temporal and spatial granular marginal-emissions approach rather than GREET annual-average approach; pro-book-and-claim but with rigorous carbon accounting principles; additionality; NYU School of Law Institute

for Policy Integrity Comments

Oberon Fuels, Inc. David Mann, VP Dimethyl ether (DME); 45V: avoided emissions; credit for part-year production; provisional emissions rates; annual third party auditing to verify; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z: provisional emissions rates; negative emissions rates affecting credit amounts; definition of "transportation fuel" Oberon Fuels, Inc. Comments

Olin Corporation Mike Meenan When is overhauled equipment "new" equipment - 80/20 rule; use of any reasonable method of allocation to co-products; pro-book-and-claim and use of RECs Olin Corporation Comments

Onward Energy Rob Witwer, SVP Power running electrolyzers should count as zero-carbon if (i) occurs when renewable energy otherwise curtailed or (ii) hydrogen burned as fuel when not displacing renewable power; alignment with DOE CHPS Onward Energy Comments

Orsted Melissa Peterson, Head of P2X Americas 45V: well-to-gate; credit for part-year production; alignment with DOE CHPS; Orsted Comments

Pattern Energy 45V: endorses American Clean Power Association's (ACP) comments; hourly matching desirable; additionality is critical. Pattern Energy Comments

Pinion, LLP 45Z: permit GHG reducing farm practices to be included in the CI score for biofuels; annual election of 45Q or 45Z Pinion, LLP Comments

Plug Power Definition of "facility" ; determination of lifecycle GHGs; part year production; matching requirements for energy inputs; DOE CHPS standard; recordkeeping; pro-book-and-claim; modification of existing facilities Plug Power Comments

POET, LLC Matthew Haynie, Regulatory Counsel Incorporation of CI Reduction practices in emissions rates; provisional rate petitions; gallon equivalent definition; negative GHG emissions for credit rates above $1.75/gallon; "transportation fuel" use; denaturant blending; sales to unrelated persons; annual election between 45Q and 45Z; sale date of fuel POET, LLC Comments

POSCO Holdings 45V: make clear credits are available for hydrogen produced for export; extend credit longer than 10 years POSCO Holdings Comments

Prelude LLC Monetization of tax depreciation Prelude LLC Comments

Princeton University ZERO Lab 45V: hourly temporal matching; additionality; deliverability; Princeton University ZERO Lab Comments

Project Canary, PBC John Westerheide, Senior Director 45V: importance of measurement accuracy for GHG emissions; hourly granularity enables highest accuracy; provisional emissions rates; certification of verifiers of production Project Canary, PBC Comments

Purefield Ingredients Brad Kelley, CEO 45Z pathways; negative emissions rates; provisional emissions rates; definition of "qualified facility"; other credits "allowed" but not claimed do not preclude 45Z claim; annual election between 45Z and 45Q Purefield Ingredients Comments

Red Rock Biofuels Holdings Jeff Manternach Hydrogen in syngas as qualified clean hydrogen; recordkeeping; verification; anti-book-and-claim system; Red Rock Biofuels Holdings Comments

Renewable Fuels Association Geoff Cooper Unrelated purchasers; sales at retail; endorses GREET; provisional emissions rates; 45Q and 45Z in different years; default values for common production pathways Renewable Fuels Association Comments

Renewable Hydrogen Alliance Michelle Detwiler, Executive Director 45V: Endorses GREET model; annual granularity of temporal matching of grid resources; re-evaluate additionality requirement for energy input; pipelines Renewable Hydrogen Alliance Comments

Resources for the Future Aaron Bergman Determination of lifecycle GHG emission from electricity use Resources for the Future Comments (1) Resources for the Future Comments (2)

REsurety Use granular hourly marginal emissions rates to measure CI; pro-book-and-claim; annual matching REsurety Comments

RFS Power Coalition Carrie Annand 45Z definition of "transportation fuel"; gallon equivalence; "use" requirement; RFS Power Coalition Comments

RMI John Coequyt 45V: emissions pathways for grid-connected electrolysis and methane-based hydrogen production are needed; credit for part-year production; verification; pro-book-and-claim; additionality; regionality; marginal emissions accounting; coordination with 45Q; RMI Comments

Ron Alverson Ron Alverson Carbon intensity calculations should be granular Ron Alverson Comments

Rondo Energy, Inc. John O'Donnell, CEO 45Z- emissions for grid sourced power or book-and-claim accounting mechanisms should be based on hourly average emissions factors Rondo Energy, Inc. Comments

SAF Blender's Tax Credit (BTC) Coalition Numerous Endorses GREET model; provisional emissions rates needed; third party certification; confirm negative GHG for credit rates above $1.75/gallon; coordinating 45V and 45Q; foreign feedstocks permissible; pro-book-and-claim SAF Blender's Tax Credit (BTC)

Coalition Comments

Santa Maria Renewable Energy, LLC Patricio Sanchez, CEO 45Z: provisional emissions rates; upstream agricultural practices; annual election between 45Z and 45Q Santa Maria Renewable Energy, LLC Comments

Shell USA Inc. John Miso, VP & General Tax Counsel System expansion difficult in practice; credit for part-year production; monthly granularity of time matching; provisional rate petitioning; pro-book-and-claim; coordinate 45V and 45Q by treating unrelated process trains as separate facilities Shell USA Inc. Comments

Sierra Energy Mike Hart, Chairman 45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" should include syngas mixtures of hydrogen with CO and CO2. Sierra Energy Comments

Singularity Energy, Inc. Wenbo Shi, Founder 45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen"; adopt most granular time and location-based data; use attributional carbon accounting; assemble a technical advisory group; Singularity Energy, Inc. Comments

SkyNRG Americas John Plaza, CEO Eligibility for book-and-claim for SAF produced from RNG; confirm negative GHG for credit rates above $1.75/gallon ; coordination of 45Z with 45V and 45Q SkyNRG Americas Comments

StormFisher Hydrogen, Ltd. Brandon Moffatt, Co-Founder 45V: chlor-alkali production; allocation on an economic basis; credit for part-year production; hourly granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; both 45V and 45Q when green hydrogen uses captured carbon to produce fuels StormFisher Hydrogen, Ltd. Comments

Strategic Biofuels Victor Filatov, Financial Advisor 45Z: negative emissions rate; coordination of 45Z an Strategic Biofuels Comments

Sun Gas Renewables Robert Rigdon, CEO Definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" may include other constituents; allocation to co-products by mass; credit for part-year production; no temporal matching standard should be required; provisional emissions rate; certification by third-party licensed engineer; coordination of 45Q and 45V - BECCS facility separation; 45Q and 45V in different years Sun Gas Renewables Comments

Taxpayers for Common Sense Steve Ellis, President 45Z: Anti-tax credits for ethanol Taxpayers for Common Sense Comments

TC Energy Omar Khayum, VP 45V: availability when 45Q is allowed; storage as affecting "sale or use"; pro-book-and-claim; RNG should lower CI for hydrogen production TC Energy Comments

Tenaska Inc. Tiim Hemig, Senior VP Application of GREET model to RNG; pro-book-and-claim Tenaska Inc. Comments

Third Way LLC Ryan Fitzpatrick, Director 45Z: endorses GREET model; permissibility of both 45Z and 45Q at same facility; definition of "qualified facility"; negative emissions rates affecting credits Third Way LLC Comments

Thyssenkrupp Nucera Juergen Grasinger, Managing Director 45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; recordkeeping; chlor-alkali; time-matching granularity; Thyssenkrupp Nucera Comments

Twelve Company Nicholas Flanders, CEO 45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" should include hydrogen used in the process of production of another product; should include hydrogen in any form; many circumstances in which facility should be eligible for both 45V and 45Q; pro-book-and-claim; verification of production amounts by both direct observation and derivation from inputs and outputs; circumstances in which both 45V and 45Z should be available; Twelve Company Comments

United Association of Union Plumbers Geraid Waites General endorsement of IRA provisions United Association of Union Plumbers Comments

Valero Mandy Garrahan, Executive Director 45V: well-to-gate definition; allocation to co-products; credit for part-year production; verification; granularity of time matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim; coordination of 45V with 48; circumstances in which both 45Q and 45V should be available; 45Z: use of GREET in lieu of CORSIA; multiple credits for 45Z and 45Q or 45V; concentration of environmental attributes; Valero Comments

Voice of the People Steven Kull, Founder General support for clean energy tax credits Voice of the People Comments

Washington State Dept of Commerce Glenn Blackmon, Manager Energy Policy Office 45V: endorses GREET model; pro-book-and-claim; monthly granularity of energy input matching; third party verification Washington State Dept of Commerce Comments

World Energy Scott Lewis, President 45V: provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z: use of GREET for SAF; certification options for supply chain traceability; negative emissions increase credit amount; permissibility of sourcing SAF feedstocks outside US; allow 45Z and 45Q at same facility World Energy Comments

World Resources Institute Zachary Byrum 45V: endorses comments of Industrial Innovation Initiative; hourly granularity of time matching; recordkeeping World Resources Institute Comments

World Wildlife Fund Marty Spitzer, Senior Director 45V: well-to-gate approach is insufficient; use RECs for reporting and verifying; allow indirect book accounting with hourly time matching; 45Z: for SAF, defer to COSIA over GREET; certification World Wildlife Fund Comments

XTS Energy LLC Robert Kelly, Managing Director 45V: coordination with 45Q ; definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" covering hydrogen produced in syngas; pro-book-and-claim XTS Energy LLC Comments

Yosemite Clean Energy Thomas Hobby Time matching; verification; pro book-and-claim; coordination of 45V and 45Q in certain circumstances; Yosemite Clean Energy Comments