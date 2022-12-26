The IRS published Notice 2022-58 on November 2, 2022, calling for public comments on 45V and 45Z tax credits for clean hydrogen and clean fuel production pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Public Law 117-169, 136 Stat. 2003 (August 16, 2022)) ("IRA") to be filed by December 3, 2022. Over 190 letters were filed in response. These letters contained specific comments and questions which will be available for use by the Treasury and IRS in anticipation of guidance on implementing the IRA provisions relating to Sections 45V and 45Z of the Internal Revenue Code.

Baker Botts has prepared this finding tool below that organizes the letters alphabetically by commenter name and lists the topics addressed in each letter. We reviewed each letter that was filed to develop our summary of the topics covered by that letter. Recognizing that browsing through the comments on Regulations.gov to find the letters of interest is very cumbersome, this is our contribution to facilitating development of the needed guidance on these new provisions. With this table, although you cannot do a word search through the text of all the letters, you can search for the letters we have indicated cover a topic of interest (for example, use Control + f to find all letters commenting on "verification"). We hope you will find this tool useful.

Commenter Name

Signed By

Topic

Comment Document

3Degrees Group Inc

Maya Kelty, Senior Director

45V ; pro-book-and-claim; REC tracking systems; quarterly granularity of REC tracking; regionality of geographic eligibility

3Degrees Group Inc Comments

Aaron Bergman/Resources for the Future

Aaron Bergman

Determining lifecycle GHG emissions from Electricity Consumption

Aaron Bergman/Resources for the Future Comments (1)

Aaron Bergman/Resources for the Future Comments (2)

Aaron Bergman/Resources for the Future Comments (3)

Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA)

Michael McAdams, President

Endorses GREET; broad view of produced "in the United States"

Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA) Comments

Advance Energy Economy (AEE)

Ryan Gallentine,

45W; 30C

Advance Energy Economy (AEE) Comments

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (AFPM)

Conner Brace, Senior Manager, Government Relations

Definition of "facility" for 45V as independent clean hydrogen production train and, for 45Z, portion of refinery that produces qualifying fuel; determination of well-to-gate emissions; allocation to co-product depends on use of co-product; credit for part-year production; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z:include sales to marketer/traders; off-highway applications; credits for negative emissions

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
Association (AFPM) Comments

Air Company

Natalia Sharova, Manager

SAF - coordination of 45Z and 45Q; coordination of 45Q and 45V in the case of direct air capture; third-party verification; annual granularity of time matching; hydrogen carriers (methanol) for 48E; producer-specific GHG rates for 45Z;

Air Company Comments

Air Liquide

Dave Edwards, Director

45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; include avoided methane emissions in GHG assessment; include RECs in GHG emission evaluation; hydrogen purity; include liquefaction in GHG evaluation; allocation to co-products on an energy basis; credit for part-year production; minimum monthly time matching for granularity;

Air Liquide Comments

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Eric Guter, VP

45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; exclude post-hydrogen production processes such as liquefaction; clarify that cracking of ammonia is production for 45V; elective co-product allocation; credit for part-year production; establish default GHG emissions rates; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45(d)(4)(B)(ii) should have no minimum dollar threshold for capitalized expenses; 45V(d)(4) placement in service prevents 45V(d)(2) disallowance; coordination of 45Z and 45V

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Comments

Airlines for America (A4A)

Tim Pohle

Endorses GREET model; certification of SAF;

Airlines for America (A4A) Comments

Airports Council Int'l

Melinda Pagliarello

Signatory to SAF BTC Coalition letter

Airports Council Int'l Comments

Alder Fuels

Nancy Young, Chief Sustainability Officer

Endorses GREET for SAF

Alder Fuels Comments

Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition

Rina Singh, Exec VP

45V: pro-book-and-claim for RECs from RNG or other renewable fuel sources

Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition Comments(1)

Alternative Fuels & Chemicals Coalition Comments(2)

American Chemistry Council

Kimberly White

GREET alternatives; technologies and accounting systems should be performance based; coordination of 45V and 45Q; modifications needed to move to higher tier of 45V credits; provisional rates; clarify "suitable for use as a fuel in highway vehicles"

American Chemistry Council Comments

American Clean Power Association

Gene Grace, General Counsel

Acquired renewable power reduces GHGs; international sale or use; endorses DOE's CHPS; allocation to co-products through system expansion; verification methods; supports book-and-claim, discusses methods; losses on sales of; ITC for types of energy storage; storage as a "use" of hydrogen; direct pay election by transferee; components of a clean hydrogen facility; hydrogen storage

American Clean Power Association Comments

American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)

48 ITC for 45V hydrogen facilities under 48(a)(15); endorses bundled RECs; hourly matching too granular;

American Council on Renewable
Energy (ACORE) Comments

American Gas Association

Allison Cunningham

Circumstances when 45Q and 45V at same facility; 45Z should incentivize non-transportation use

American Gas Association Comments

American Lung Association

Only green hydrogen, not blue hydrogen should be considered clean hydrogen

American Lung Association Comments

American Soybean Association

Brad Doyle, President

45Z; endorses GREET model over CORSIA

American Soybean Association Comments

Amp Americas

Ethan Hendricks, SVP

Dairy waste RNG; 45Z - broad interpretation of "suitable for use as a fuel in a highway vehicle"; tables of annual emissions rates using GREET need; facility-specific GHG determinations needed; pro-book-and-claim; gallon equivalent; requests express inclusion of biogas from livestock into power within 45Z(d)(4)qualified facilities; 45Z and other allowed credits; -

Amp Americas Comments

Anew Climate, LLC

Mihaly Wekler, VP

Pro-book-and-claim; displacement method of allocation to co-products; credits for part year production; third-party verification; monthly granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; 45Z-SAF- GREET over CORSIA; negative CI score credits

Anew Climate, LLC Comments

Anonymous

Anonymous

Electrolyzer power should be local and hourly matched

Anonymous Comments

Anonymous

Question as to availability of 45V for certain process

Anonymous Comments

Anonymous

Question regarding both 45E and 45V

Anonymous Comments

Antora Energy

Justin Briggs

Alternating between 45Z and 45Q in different years; RECs with hourly matched certification; no additionality requirement; provisional pathway petitions; negative emission results; volumetric gallon basis; coordinating 45Z and 45Q when fuel is used to produce another transportation fuel

Antora Energy Comments

Apex Clean Energy

Mark Goodwin, President

45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; annual time matching for granularity; clarify sale or use internationally is permitted

Apex Clean Energy Comments

API - American Petroleum Institute

Aindriu Colgan, Director

45V: well-to-gate; allocation to co-products; verification; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional rates; recordkeeping; pro-book-and-claim; coordination with 45Q; availability of both in certain circumstances; definition of "facility" ; 45Z definition of "transportation fuel" ; SAF emissions methodology; gallon equivalent;

API - American Petroleum Institute Comments

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Alix Dowling, VP Global Tax

45Z: GREET is similar to CORSIA; SAF GHG rate method should be taxpayer-specific; coordination and availability of both 45Z and 45Q and other credits in certain circumstances

Archer Daniels Midland Company Comments

Arkema Inc.

Endorses American Chemistry Council comments

Arkema Inc. Comments

Attorneys General of Massachusetts, 11 other states and the California Air Resources Board

Numerous

Environmental justice; blue hydrogen might not qualify for 45V

Attorneys General of Massachusetts,
11 other states and the California
Air Resources Board Comments

Australian Government

Encourages emissions accounting methodology to be aligned with the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE)

Australian Government Comments

Bakken Energy

Chris Tillotson

Endorses DOE CHPS; recognize RSG and avoided emissions; coordination of 45V and 45Q where facility previously claimed 45Q

Bakken Energy Comments

Bank of America

James Carlisle

No view on book-and-claim; recapture of 45V when recapture of 45Q; 48(a)(15) qualified property of a hydrogen facility

Bank of America Comments

Bayer Crop Science

Leonardo Bastos, SVP

45Z: acknowledge sustainable agricultural practices in application of GREET model

Bayer Crop Science Comments

BayoTech, Inc.

45V: GREET model with RNG as feedstock; credit for parti-year production; pro-book-and-claim; verification; daily granularity of time matching; alignment with DOE CPHS; provisional emissions rates;

BayoTech, Inc. Comments

Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE)

Lisa Jacobson, President

45V: supports well-to-gate approach; supports alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim using RECS, PPAs and environmental attributes

Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE) Comments

Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF)

Evan Ramsey, Sr. Director

45V: credit for part-year production; annual granularity of time matching; book-and-claim considerations

Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) Comments

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc.

Michael Cassata

45Z definition of "transportation fuel"

Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. Comments

Biomass Power Association

Carrie Annand, Executive Director

Consistent with DOE CHPS; allocation to co-products analogous to EPA's RFS; pro-book-and-claim; provisional rates petitions; 45Z definition of "transportation fuel"; required "use" of fuel

Biomass Power Association Comments

Bloom Energy Corporation

Shawn Soderberg, EVP

45V - energy inputs should use eGRIDs for carbon intensity of regional grids; annual granularity of matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; third-party verification; pro-book-and-claim;

Bloom Energy Corporation Comments

BP

Downey Magallanes, Head of Policy Advocacy

45V: allocation to co-products; verification; annual granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; coordination with 45Q; 45Z: GREET model for SAF; gallon equivalents; negative emissions rates; coordination of 45Q, 45V and 45Z; definition of "transportation fuel";

BP Comments

Breakthrough Energy

45V: GHG emissions methodology should ensure additionality, geographical matching and temporal matching; both 45V and 45Q for independent facilities; 45Z: GREET should be a qualifying GHG emission accounting method; provisional emission rates

Breakthrough Energy Comments

Carbon Direct

Jonathan Goldberg, CEO

45V -GHG emissions for blue hydrogen and turquoise hydrogen should include upstream methane leakage; allocation to co-products using market-based approach; credit for part-year production; granularity of time-matching by hour; monitoring for hydrogen leakage; 45Z - endorses CORSIA for SAF; provisional rates;

Carbon Direct Comments

Celanese Corporation

Ronnie Berry, VP Global Tax

Pro-book-and-claim; both 45V and 45Q at certain facilities

Celanese Corporation Comments

Center for Resource Solutions

Lucas Grimes, Manager, Policy

Pro-book-and-claim, indirect book accounting, purchases of REC and PPAs to determine hydrogen production GHG emissions; renewable fuel certificates should be required proof that SMR hydrogen is produced with RNG; granularity of time matching depends on use case;

Center for Resource Solutions Comments

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

45V: flexibility in definition of "qualified clean hydrogen; negative emissions from RNG; credit for part-year production; "transportation fuel"

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Comments

Clean Air Task Force

Emily Kent, US Director

45V: Global warming potential ("GWP") should be used to define clean hydrogen; method of allocation to co-products dependent upon ratio of co-products to products; credits for part-year production; hourly granularity of input matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim but only for emissions from grid-connected electrolyzer; endorses additionality, geography matching and temporal matching in tracking; both 45Q and 45V in certain circumstances; 45Z: SAF - CORSIA should not be sole method

Clean Air Task Force Comments

Clean Energy Buyers Association

Priya Barua

Supports hourly timestamped energy inputs for hydrogen production to support development of tradeable energy attribute certificates

Clean Energy Buyers Association Comments
Clean Energy Buyers Institute Priya Banua, Director Require energy attribute certificates to verify carbon-free energy; hourly time-stamped energy attribute certificates Clean Energy Buyers Institute Comments

Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Robert Vreeland, CFO

Availability of 45Z when 48 has been claimed; definition of "highway" vehicles; consider avoidance of methane emissions as part of lifecycle analysis;

Clean Energy Fuels Corp Comments

Clean Fuels Alliance America

Kurt Kovarik, VP

45Z: use of GREET model for SAF; provisional emissions rates; use for non-transportation purposes;

Clean Fuels Alliance America Comments

Clear Path

Natalie Houghtalen, Policy Advisor

45V: well-to-gate without post-production inputs; allocation to co-products on energy basis or economic value basis; credit for part-year production; hourly time matching granularity; third-party verification; minimal use of indirect book accounting factors; hourly temporal matching and geographic proximity; availability of both 45V and 45Q at a single location

Clear Path Comments

CNX Resources Corporation

Douglas Papa, VP Tax

Endorses GREET model; allocation to co-products by system expansion; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; coordination of 45V and 45Q for unrelated process trains; 45Z - GREET model should be allowed;

CNX Resources Corporation Comments
Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas Johannes Escudero Pathways involving RNG should include upstream avoided emissions from biomass and landfill gas; pro-book-and-claim including renewable thermal credits (RTCs); coordination of 45V, 45Z and 45Q ; recordkeeping; provisional rates; 45Z: unrelated persons; sale at retail; use of GREET model for SAF; "use as a fuel in a highway vehicle";

Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas Comments(1)

Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas Comments(2)

Colorado Energy Office

Will Toor

Unbundled RECs vs. bundled RECS in GHG accounting

Colorado Energy Office Comments

Constellation Energy

Daniel Eggers, EVP & CFO

45V; electrolysis with nuclear power; temporal matching; previous placed in service date; GHG emissions rate good until change in operations; definition of "facility" to coordinate with other credits; alignment with DOE CHPS

Constellation Energy Comments

Covanta Energy LLC

Michael Van Brunt

Landfill gas GHG for 45V; pro-book-and-claim

Covanta Energy LLC Comments

Cummins Inc.

Cathy Choi, Executive Director

45V: lifecycle GHG determination; credit for part-year production; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim

Cummins Inc. Comments

Dimeta

Dimethyl Ether (DME); system expansion disfavored in allocating emissions to co-products; provisional emissions rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z: endorses credit for producers of fuels used in transport or heating or industrial sectors; encourages extending 45Z beyond 2027

Dimeta Comments

Donald Crocker

Donald Crocker

Scientific comments regarding impact of hydrogen economy on greenhouse effect

Donald Crocker Comments(1)

Donald Crocker Comments(2)

Donald Crocker Comments(3)

Dow Inc.

Daniel Womack, Senior Policy Director

System expansion method for allocation to by-products; pro-book-and-claim, regionality of matching; coordination of 45Q and 45V when different process streams

Dow Inc. Comments

Earthjustice and Sierra Club

Numerous

45V: calls for rigorous carbon accounting; endorses DOE CHPS; energy sources should have additionality; REC retirement; hourly granularity of time matching; disallow use of unbundled RECs; anti-book-and-claim;

Earthjustice and Sierra Club Comments

Edison Electric Institute

Richard McMahon, Senior VP

Determination of lifecycle GHG; definition of "facility"; coordination of 45V and 45Q;

Edison Electric Institute Comments(1)

Edison Electric Institute Comments (2)
EDF Renewables, Inc. Norman Bay, Willkie Farr & Gallagher 45V: Electrolyzer CI score should be determined by REC retirements with regionality and time matching; anti-requirement of additionality or PPAs or VPPAs; EDF Renewables, Inc. Comments

EDPR North America

Amy Carl

Definition of "qualified clean hydrogen"; well-to-gate; tracing of part-year production; application of GREET model; additionality; time matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; recordkeeping; verification; book-and-claim support;

EDPR North America Comments

Electric Hydrogen Co.

Beth Deane, Chief Legal Officer

45V; pro-book-and-claim with restrictions; hourly matching; geographic matching; additionality; fugitive emissions

Electric Hydrogen Co. Comments(1)

Electric Hydrogen Co. Comments (2)

Electrochaea Corporation

Allocation to co-product; annual matching of energy inputs; align with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; both 45Q and 45V when multiple process trains

Electrochaea Corporation Comments

Embassy of Brazil in Washington, D.C.

General comments regarding 45Z as obstacle for Brazilian exports of clean hydrogen and consistency with WTO agreements

Embassy of Brazil in Washington, D.C. Comments

Enel North America, Inc.

Ryan Prescott, Head of Development

45V: Additionality principle is necessary; hourly granularity of time matching;

Enel North America, Inc. Comments

Energy Innovation

Dan Esposito, Senior Policy Analyst

45V: tie electrolyzer operations to emissons accounting; use electricity-based accounting scheme in the interim; avoid loose standards; additionality;

Energy Innovation Comments

EnergyTag

Killian Daly

Granular certificates should be required to demonstrate clean power to electrolyzers

EnergyTag Comments

Environment America

Friends of the Earth, R Street Institute, Taxpayers for Common Sense and US PIRG

Credits subsidizing ethanol may increase GHG emissions; facilities using biomass sources should not be considered carbon neutral

Environment America Comments

Environmental and Energy Study Institute

Daniel Bresette, Executive Director

45Z; need for GREET-modeled scores

Environmental and Energy Study Institute Comments

Environmental Defense Fund

45V: well-to-gate, upstream and downstream emissions; end uses in GREET; methane emissions in GREET; hourly granularity of time matching ; recordkeeping; deny double benefit with 45Q; 45Z: SAF methodology should ensure food feedstocks do not contribute to loss of natural habitats; endorse CORSIA

Environmental Defense Fund Comments

Eversheds Sutherland on behalf of Louis Dreyfus company LLC

45Z: application of GREET model; coordination of 45Z and 45Q

Eversheds Sutherland on behalf of
Louis Dreyfus company LLC Comments

Farmer's Business Network

Steele Lorenz, Head of Sustainable Business

Farm-level carbon accounting policy needed, implementing CI scoring based on fertilizer, pesticides and fuel usage;

Farmer's Business Network Comments

Fidelis New Energy LCC

45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; allocation to co-products on a lower heating value basis with system expansion; credits for part-year production; verification of inputs similar to LCFS; granularity of time matching should be hourly; provisional emissions rates; anti-book-and-claim; both 45Q and 45V for certain facilities; 45Z: "unrelated person" should be defined by 267; definition of "trade or business"; flexible standard for sales "at retail"; GREET standard for SAF;

Fidelis New Energy LCC Comments

Fortescue Future Industries

Andrew Veasey, CEO

45V: well-to-gate; use of RECs; allocation to co-products; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; recordkeeping; coordination allowing both 48C and 45V

Fortescue Future Industries - Hillary Moffett Comments

Friends of the earth

Numerous organizations

Anti-use of renewables to support hydrogen production; no unbundled REC usage; anti- reduction of CI score for biomass feedstock

Friends of the Earth Comments

Friends of the Earth

Numerous

45V: only renewably produced hydrogen should receive credit

Friends of the Earth Comments

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Association

Frank Wolak, President

Definition of "qualified clean hydrogen"; definition of "qualified clean hydrogen production facility"; any reasonable method allocation of emissions to co-products; GREET analysis - supports DOE's CHPS; certification by qualified engineers; circumstances when both 45Q and 45V should be available; pro-book-and-claim

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Association Comments

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc.

Jason Few

Requests guidance for existing facility claiming 48 ITC to modify to be eligible for 45V

Fuel Cell Energy, Inc. Comments

GE Vernova

Scott Strazik, CEO

45V: definition of "qualified facility" should be narrow covering only property necessary for production of hydrogen and not upstream inputs; energy inputs need not be co-located; no additionality requirement - repowered facilities eligible; credit for part-year production; granularity of time matching should be flexible; coordination with 45Q; eligibility for both in certain circumstances; 48(a)(15) application of prevailing wage requirement;

GE Vernova Comments

Generate Capital

William Caesar, President Upcycle

45Z downstream uses do not affect credit; gallon equivalent; emissions rate calculation

Generate Capital Comments

Gevo

Lindsay Fitzgerald, VP Govt Relations

Endorses GREET model for 45Z for SAF over CORSIA; endorses annual certification; endorses book-and-claim/RECs; requests confirmation of negative GHG for credit rates above $1.75/gallon; annual election between 45Z and 45Q

Gevo Comments

Global Clean Energy Holdings

Amanda DeRosier, VP

Renewable diesel; coordination of 45Z with 45Q and 45V

Global Clean Energy Holdings Comments

Great Plains Institute for Sustainable Development

Brendan Jordan, VP

45Z: granular approach including dynamic emissions factors for farm-level emissions

Great Plains Institute for
Sustainable Development Comments

Green Hydrogen Coalition

Nicholas Connell, Policy Director

45V: well-to-gate; endorses IPHE methodology; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim with mass balancing;

Green Hydrogen Coalition Comments

Green Peak Resources

Quinn Laws, CFO

45V: need for standardized third-party verification process; pro-book-and-claim; need for lifecycle GHG emission rates for feedstock natural gas

Green Peak Resources Comments

Green Plains Inc.

45Z: GREET model; coordination of 45Z and 45Q

Green Plains Inc. Comments

Growth Energy

Chris Bliley, Senior VP

Endorses GREET; provisional rate petitions; annual election between 45Q and 45Z; rounding practices for emissions rates; gallon equivalence;

Growth Energy Comments(1)

Growth Energy Comments(2)

Growth Energy Comments(3)

GTI Energy

Derek Wissmuller

RECs should be allowed; DOE CHPS is murky; technical questions regarding GREET and CHPS

GTI Energy Comments

H Cycle, LLC

Robert Morgan CEO

Application of GREET to fuels derived from waste biomass; coordination of 45Q and 45V for BECCS; pro-book-and-claim;

H Cycle, LLC Comments

Hgen, Inc.

45V - energy inputs should be at hourly level of granularity

Hgen, Inc. Comments

HIF Global

Endorses GREET for 45V; pro-book-and-claim; endorses Carbon Direct's comments; allocate emissions to co-products using any reasonable method; annual time matching of power inputs; provisional rates; 45V and 45Q availability at co-located facilities

HIF Global Comments

HiiROC Limited

Duncan Coneybeare, Director

45Z - thermal plasma electrolysis - credit framework should be flexible enough to support new processes; GREET model with new production pathways; definition of output purity; allocation to co-products such as carbon black; credit for part-year production; hourly granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates;

HiiROC Limited Comments

Hunton Andrews Kurth on behalf of OPAL Fuels

Laura Ellen Jones

45Z: negative emissions producing credit above $1.00; gallon equivalent; landfill gas as "biomass"; prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements time-restricted; definition of "qualified facility"; availability of 48 credit; circumstances when 45Q and 45Z both available

Hunton Andrews Kurth
on behalf of OPAL Fuels Comments

Hy Stor Energy LP

Definition of "facility"; endorses DOE's CHPS; pro-book-and-claim;

Hy Stor Energy LP Comments

Independence Hydrogen

45V: requests clarification on the functional unit of qualified clean hydrogen; GHG emissions consistent with GREET; allocation to co-products on mass-basis; chlor-alkali; credit for party-year production; verification; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim;

Independence Hydrogen Comments

Indigo AG

Chris Harbourt

Endorses GREET model

Indigo AG Comments

Industrial Innovation Initiative

Zachary Byrum

Application of GREET model; allocation to co-products; credit for part-year production; single "facility" for 45V and 45Q coordination;

Industrial Innovation Initiative Comments

Infinium Holdings, Inc./Holland & Knight

David Zaziski, VP

Coordination of 45Q and 45V if functionally separate processes; energy inputs from renewables or grid

Infinium Holdings, Inc./Holland & Knight Comments

Int'l Council on Clean Transportation

Stephanie Searle

EPA input on lifecycle analysis; anti-RECs without additionality safeguards; endorse CORSIA for SAF; for 45Z, use of both GREET and RFS; allocation to co-products on an energy basis or a market-based approach; system-expansion approach; support use of California LCFS methodology; coordination of 45V and 45Q for independent process streams;

Int'l Council on Clean Transportation Comments

Intersect Power LLC

45V: requests clarification regarding application of GREET model; include marginal emissions associated with grid-tied resources; no allocation to co-products; careful temporal matching and hourly granularity of matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim;

Intersect Power LLC Comments

Invenergy

45V: supports IPHE definition of production boundaries; credit for part-year production; verification; alignment with DOE CHPS; pro-book-and-claim; annual time matching;

Invenergy Comments

Iogen Corporation

Lori Evans, Executive VP

45V: credit for part-year production; verification; provisional rates; recordkeeping;

Iogen Corporation Comments

Jim Bardia

Jim Bardia

Zero-emission EV charging stations should have credit

Jim Bardia Comments

Kolmar Americas

Elias Petersen

Supports GREET model; ability to petition for individual determination

Kolmar Americas Comments

Koloma, Inc.

Pete Johnson, CEO

Geologic hydrogen; definition of hydrogen should allow up to 10% non-GHG inert gases; application of GREET model to geologic hydrogen; provisional rate petitioning; pro-book-and-claim

Koloma, Inc. Comments

Korea Int'l Trade Association

Christopher Koo, Chairman

45V: clarification that credit is available for clean hydrogen exported from the US; clarification of application of GREET model

Korea Int'l Trade Association Comments

Life Cycle Associates

Stefan Unnasch, Managing Director

45V: allocation to co-products; GREET model usage; verification

Life Cycle Associates Comments

LSB Industries

Michael Foster, Exec. VP

45V: Lifecycle GHG downstream Scope 3 should be excluded; allocation to co-products based on mass; credit for part-year production; verification; pro-book-and-claim; annual time matching;

LSB Industries Comments

Lyten, Inc.

Allocation to co-products via system expansion; time matching on an annual basis; pro-book-and-claim;

Lyten, Inc. Comments

Maas Energy Works

Daryl Maas, CEO

45Z for RNG: separate legal entities should constitute unrelated purchasers; confirm that apprenticeship requirements do not apply if facility in service before 1/1/2025; partnership special allocations of credits.

Maas Energy Works Comments

Mainstream Renewable Power

Paula Major, VP

45V: granularity of time matching under a phased in approach to reach hourly matching

Mainstream Renewable Power Comments

Marquis Energy

Dustin Marquis, Director

45Z: provisional emissions rates; available of 45V when other credits "allowed";

Marquis Energy Comments

MIT Energy Initiative

Dharik Mallapragada

Well-to-gate analysis of GHG emissions; possible methods of allocation to co-products; location more important than time or vintage in indirect book accounting

MIT Energy Initiative Comments

Modern Electron

Tony Pan, CEO

Emissions associated with transportation, distribution and storage of hydrogen should not be ignored in assessing GHG; energy input matching - 5-minute level of granularity; provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim with certain book accounting features

Modern Electron Comments

Molten Industries Inc

Dr. Caleb Boyd

Incentivize use of methane pyrolysis using RNG to produce hydrogen

Molten Industries Inc Comments

Monolith Materials

Anna Wishart, Director

45V: provisional emissions rates; LCA for life of facility; allocation to co-products under reasonable method; pro-book-and-claim; alignment with DOE CHPS;

Monolith Materials Comments(1)

Monolith Materials Comments(2)

Mote, Inc.

Joshuah Stolaroff, CTO

45V: well-to-gate; allocation to co-products by economic value; credit for part-year production; provisional rates; carbon removal facilities should be an exception to the 45Q exclusion;

Mote, Inc. Comments

Nacero Inc.

Tom Tureen, Chairman

SAF/RNG; 45Z; endorses GREET model for SAF GHG emissions determinations; facility-specific determinations of GHG emissions needed; pro-book-and-claim system

Nacero Inc. Comments

National Corn Growers Association

Tom Haag

45Z; endorses GREET over CORSIA; negative emissions rates

National Corn Growers Association Comments

National Energy & Fuels Institute

James Collura, VP

Definition of "transportation fuel" as relating to space and water heating

National Energy & Fuels Institute Comments

National Farmers Union

Rob Larew, President

45Z: SAF use of GREET model; coordination with other tax credits

National Farmers Union Comments

National Grid

Emily Duncan, VP Govt Relations

45V: use of GREET model for power sector; 45Z: availability when RNG used for heating, cooking but not transportation

National Grid Comments

National Hydropower Association

Michael Purdie

Production of hydrogen with hydropower should qualify; pro-book-and-claim

National Hydropower Association Comments

National Sorghum Producers

John Duff

45Z: GREET method; coordination of 45Q and 45Z

National Sorghum Producers Comments

NATSO Sigma

David Fialkov

Travel Centers and truckstops- retail fuel industry; 45Z: clarify that GREET model is not permitted for SAF; 45V: RECs should count in determining CI score of hydrogen

NATSO Sigma Comments

Natural Resources Defense Counsel (NRDC)

Rachel Fakhry

45V: GREET model; book-and-claim implementation through successor model; additionality is key; regionality; temporal matching hourly;

Natural Resources Defense
Counsel (NRDC) Comments

Nature Energy US LLC

Gaurav Parikh, SVP

Definition of 45Z "qualified facility"; "use" as a fuel; use GREET scores only as default scores; coordination of 45Z and 45V; downstream credit availability; availability in the event of a 45Q(f)(3) transfer of a credit

Nature Energy US LLC Comments

Neste US

Leslie Bellas, Federal Regulatory Affairs Manager

45Z: renewable diesel and SAF; meaning of "produced" in US; foreign feedstocks; SAF Emissions Rate determinations; provisional emissions rates; traceability; RFS;

Neste US Comments

NextEra Energy, Inc.

45V: pro-book-and-claim; permissibility of international "sale or use" ; endorse well-to-gate; allocation to co-products using system expansion approach; credit for part-year production; verification; annual time-matching granularity; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional emissions rates; additionality requirement would be uneconomic; coordination with 48 for mechanical, thermal and chemical (ammonia) storage of hydrogen; storage as a "use" of hydrogen; hydrogen storage ITC

NextEra Energy, Inc. Comments

Nikola Corporation

Alana Langdon, Head, Government Affairs

45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" - implementation of new technologies; alignment with DOE CHPS; recordkeeping; coordination with 45Q

Nikola Corporation Comments

Nordex Group

Vestas American Wind; Steelhead Americas; Intersect Power; Electric Hydrogen Co.; Synergetic LLC; Rondo;

GREET model; eligibility for part-year production; granular time matching; RECs and additionality, regionality and granular time-matching

Nordex Group Comments

NovoHydrogen, Inc.

Manka Khanna, Chief of Staff

Endorses geographical and temporal correlation of RECs; no allocation of emissions to co-products; endorse DOE's CHPS;

NovoHydrogen, Inc. Comments

NW Natural

Nels Johnson, Federal Affairs Manager

45V: well-to-gate should exclude construction of energy source; credit for part-year production; annual granularity of time matching; pro-book-and-claim; coordination of 45V and 45Q - both available in certain circumstances

NW Natural Comments

NYU School of Law Institute for Policy Integrity

Meredith Hankins

Rigorous carbon-accounting principles when calculating carbon intensity of hydrogen production

NYU School of Law Institute
for Policy Integrity Comments

NYU School of Law Institute for Policy Integrity (supplemental comments)

Matthew Lifson

45V: use temporal and spatial granular marginal-emissions approach rather than GREET annual-average approach; pro-book-and-claim but with rigorous carbon accounting principles; additionality;

NYU School of Law Institute
for Policy Integrity Comments

Oberon Fuels, Inc.

David Mann, VP

Dimethyl ether (DME); 45V: avoided emissions; credit for part-year production; provisional emissions rates; annual third party auditing to verify; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z: provisional emissions rates; negative emissions rates affecting credit amounts; definition of "transportation fuel"

Oberon Fuels, Inc. Comments

Olin Corporation

Mike Meenan

When is overhauled equipment "new" equipment - 80/20 rule; use of any reasonable method of allocation to co-products; pro-book-and-claim and use of RECs

Olin Corporation Comments

Onward Energy

Rob Witwer, SVP

Power running electrolyzers should count as zero-carbon if (i) occurs when renewable energy otherwise curtailed or (ii) hydrogen burned as fuel when not displacing renewable power; alignment with DOE CHPS

Onward Energy Comments

Orsted

Melissa Peterson, Head of P2X Americas

45V: well-to-gate; credit for part-year production; alignment with DOE CHPS;

Orsted Comments

Pattern Energy

45V: endorses American Clean Power Association's (ACP) comments; hourly matching desirable; additionality is critical.

Pattern Energy Comments

Pinion, LLP

45Z: permit GHG reducing farm practices to be included in the CI score for biofuels; annual election of 45Q or 45Z

Pinion, LLP Comments

Plug Power

Definition of "facility" ; determination of lifecycle GHGs; part year production; matching requirements for energy inputs; DOE CHPS standard; recordkeeping; pro-book-and-claim; modification of existing facilities

Plug Power Comments

POET, LLC

Matthew Haynie, Regulatory Counsel

Incorporation of CI Reduction practices in emissions rates; provisional rate petitions; gallon equivalent definition; negative GHG emissions for credit rates above $1.75/gallon; "transportation fuel" use; denaturant blending; sales to unrelated persons; annual election between 45Q and 45Z; sale date of fuel

POET, LLC Comments

POSCO Holdings

45V: make clear credits are available for hydrogen produced for export; extend credit longer than 10 years

POSCO Holdings Comments

Prelude LLC

Monetization of tax depreciation

Prelude LLC Comments

Princeton University ZERO Lab

45V: hourly temporal matching; additionality; deliverability;

Princeton University ZERO Lab Comments

Project Canary, PBC

John Westerheide, Senior Director

45V: importance of measurement accuracy for GHG emissions; hourly granularity enables highest accuracy; provisional emissions rates; certification of verifiers of production

Project Canary, PBC Comments

Purefield Ingredients

Brad Kelley, CEO

45Z pathways; negative emissions rates; provisional emissions rates; definition of "qualified facility"; other credits "allowed" but not claimed do not preclude 45Z claim; annual election between 45Z and 45Q

Purefield Ingredients Comments

Red Rock Biofuels Holdings

Jeff Manternach

Hydrogen in syngas as qualified clean hydrogen; recordkeeping; verification; anti-book-and-claim system;

Red Rock Biofuels Holdings Comments

Renewable Fuels Association

Geoff Cooper

Unrelated purchasers; sales at retail; endorses GREET; provisional emissions rates; 45Q and 45Z in different years; default values for common production pathways

Renewable Fuels Association Comments

Renewable Hydrogen Alliance

Michelle Detwiler, Executive Director

45V: Endorses GREET model; annual granularity of temporal matching of grid resources; re-evaluate additionality requirement for energy input; pipelines

Renewable Hydrogen Alliance Comments

Resources for the Future

Aaron Bergman

Determination of lifecycle GHG emission from electricity use

Resources for the Future Comments (1)

Resources for the Future Comments (2)

REsurety

Use granular hourly marginal emissions rates to measure CI; pro-book-and-claim; annual matching

REsurety Comments

RFS Power Coalition

Carrie Annand

45Z definition of "transportation fuel"; gallon equivalence; "use" requirement;

RFS Power Coalition Comments

RMI

John Coequyt

45V: emissions pathways for grid-connected electrolysis and methane-based hydrogen production are needed; credit for part-year production; verification; pro-book-and-claim; additionality; regionality; marginal emissions accounting; coordination with 45Q;

RMI Comments

Ron Alverson

Ron Alverson

Carbon intensity calculations should be granular

Ron Alverson Comments

Rondo Energy, Inc.

John O'Donnell, CEO

45Z- emissions for grid sourced power or book-and-claim accounting mechanisms should be based on hourly average emissions factors

Rondo Energy, Inc. Comments

SAF Blender's Tax Credit (BTC) Coalition

Numerous

Endorses GREET model; provisional emissions rates needed; third party certification; confirm negative GHG for credit rates above $1.75/gallon; coordinating 45V and 45Q; foreign feedstocks permissible; pro-book-and-claim

SAF Blender's Tax Credit (BTC)
Coalition Comments

Santa Maria Renewable Energy, LLC

Patricio Sanchez, CEO

45Z: provisional emissions rates; upstream agricultural practices; annual election between 45Z and 45Q

Santa Maria Renewable Energy, LLC Comments

Shell USA Inc.

John Miso, VP & General Tax Counsel

System expansion difficult in practice; credit for part-year production; monthly granularity of time matching; provisional rate petitioning; pro-book-and-claim; coordinate 45V and 45Q by treating unrelated process trains as separate facilities

Shell USA Inc. Comments

Sierra Energy

Mike Hart, Chairman

45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" should include syngas mixtures of hydrogen with CO and CO2.

Sierra Energy Comments

Singularity Energy, Inc.

Wenbo Shi, Founder

45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen"; adopt most granular time and location-based data; use attributional carbon accounting; assemble a technical advisory group;

Singularity Energy, Inc. Comments

SkyNRG Americas

John Plaza, CEO

Eligibility for book-and-claim for SAF produced from RNG; confirm negative GHG for credit rates above $1.75/gallon ; coordination of 45Z with 45V and 45Q

SkyNRG Americas Comments

StormFisher Hydrogen, Ltd.

Brandon Moffatt, Co-Founder

45V: chlor-alkali production; allocation on an economic basis; credit for part-year production; hourly granularity of time matching; provisional emissions rates; both 45V and 45Q when green hydrogen uses captured carbon to produce fuels

StormFisher Hydrogen, Ltd. Comments

Strategic Biofuels

Victor Filatov, Financial Advisor

45Z: negative emissions rate; coordination of 45Z an

Strategic Biofuels Comments

Sun Gas Renewables

Robert Rigdon, CEO

Definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" may include other constituents; allocation to co-products by mass; credit for part-year production; no temporal matching standard should be required; provisional emissions rate; certification by third-party licensed engineer; coordination of 45Q and 45V - BECCS facility separation; 45Q and 45V in different years

Sun Gas Renewables Comments

Taxpayers for Common Sense

Steve Ellis, President

45Z: Anti-tax credits for ethanol

Taxpayers for Common Sense Comments

TC Energy

Omar Khayum, VP

45V: availability when 45Q is allowed; storage as affecting "sale or use"; pro-book-and-claim; RNG should lower CI for hydrogen production

TC Energy Comments

Tenaska Inc.

Tiim Hemig, Senior VP

Application of GREET model to RNG; pro-book-and-claim

Tenaska Inc. Comments

Third Way LLC

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Director

45Z: endorses GREET model; permissibility of both 45Z and 45Q at same facility; definition of "qualified facility"; negative emissions rates affecting credits

Third Way LLC Comments

Thyssenkrupp Nucera

Juergen Grasinger, Managing Director

45V: alignment with DOE CHPS; recordkeeping; chlor-alkali; time-matching granularity;

Thyssenkrupp Nucera Comments

Twelve Company

Nicholas Flanders, CEO

45V: definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" should include hydrogen used in the process of production of another product; should include hydrogen in any form; many circumstances in which facility should be eligible for both 45V and 45Q; pro-book-and-claim; verification of production amounts by both direct observation and derivation from inputs and outputs; circumstances in which both 45V and 45Z should be available;

Twelve Company Comments

United Association of Union Plumbers

Geraid Waites

General endorsement of IRA provisions

United Association of Union Plumbers Comments

Valero

Mandy Garrahan, Executive Director

45V: well-to-gate definition; allocation to co-products; credit for part-year production; verification; granularity of time matching; alignment with DOE CHPS; provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim; coordination of 45V with 48; circumstances in which both 45Q and 45V should be available; 45Z: use of GREET in lieu of CORSIA; multiple credits for 45Z and 45Q or 45V; concentration of environmental attributes;

Valero Comments

Voice of the People

Steven Kull, Founder

General support for clean energy tax credits

Voice of the People Comments

Wabash Valley Resources LLC

45V; GHG emissions from hydrogen feedstocks; waste petcoke as feedstock;

Wabash Valley Resources LLC Comments (1)

Wabash Valley Resources LLC Comments (2)

Wabash Valley Resources LLC Comments (3)

Wabash Valley Resources LLC Comments (4)

Wabash Valley Resources LLC Comments (5)

Washington State Dept of Commerce

Glenn Blackmon, Manager Energy Policy Office

45V: endorses GREET model; pro-book-and-claim; monthly granularity of energy input matching; third party verification

Washington State Dept of Commerce Comments

World Energy

Scott Lewis, President

45V: provisional rates; pro-book-and-claim; 45Z: use of GREET for SAF; certification options for supply chain traceability; negative emissions increase credit amount; permissibility of sourcing SAF feedstocks outside US; allow 45Z and 45Q at same facility

World Energy Comments

World Resources Institute

Zachary Byrum

45V: endorses comments of Industrial Innovation Initiative; hourly granularity of time matching; recordkeeping

World Resources Institute Comments

World Wildlife Fund

Marty Spitzer, Senior Director

45V: well-to-gate approach is insufficient; use RECs for reporting and verifying; allow indirect book accounting with hourly time matching; 45Z: for SAF, defer to COSIA over GREET; certification

World Wildlife Fund Comments

XTS Energy LLC

Robert Kelly, Managing Director

45V: coordination with 45Q ; definition of "qualified clean hydrogen" covering hydrogen produced in syngas; pro-book-and-claim

XTS Energy LLC Comments

Yosemite Clean Energy

Thomas Hobby

Time matching; verification; pro book-and-claim; coordination of 45V and 45Q in certain circumstances;

Yosemite Clean Energy Comments

ZeroAvia

45V; supports well-to-gate emissions determination, including co-products

ZeroAvia Comments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.