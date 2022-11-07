United States:
Last Call: Public Comments On Inflation Reduction Act Clean Energy Tax Incentives Are Requested By November 4
On October, 5, 2022, the U.S. Department of Treasury (Treasury)
and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published six Notices requesting public
comments by November 4, 2022 on certain of the clean energy tax
incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA).
However, the IRS and Treasury will consider written comments
received after November 4 that do not delay the relevant guidance.
Input from industry stakeholders is important to help inform next
steps for the IRS and Treasury and shape how these clean energy tax
incentives are accessed in practice.
The Notices seek input on specific questions, as well as general
comments, on key aspects of the amendments made to existing tax
credits and the new tax provisions enacted by the IRA with respect
to energy generation incentives [Notice 2022-49], credit monetization [Notice 2022-50], credit enhancements [Notice 2022-51], clean vehicle incentives [Notice 2022-46], manufacturing credits [Notice 2022-47], and incentives for energy
efficiency in homes and buildings [Notice 2022-48]. The Notices also permit the
public to submit questions about any of the energy tax provisions
in the IRA, even if such provision is not identified in one of the
Notices or is an existing provision not changed by the IRA.
The request for public comments suggests that Treasury and the
IRS are committed to moving expeditiously to issue Treasury
Regulations and other guidance. This is good news for the industry
because many aspects of the new tax incentives cannot be
implemented without Treasury Regulations or other guidance
detailing procedural or other requirements. Further, developers,
investors and other market participants need clarifications and
expanded guidance on a variety of aspects of the tax provisions to,
inter alia, evaluate new opportunities, create new transaction
structures and optimize development of new projects and
technologies.
The specific questions in the Notices presumably highlight the
areas where the IRS and Treasury intend to issue Treasury
Regulations or other guidance and identify where they anticipate
potential confusion or ambiguity. Accordingly, it is useful to
review the specific questions to know what guidance to anticipate
and, more importantly, to identify questions that the IRS and
Treasury have not considered for which guidance is needed. To that
end, the charts below summarize some of the key questions about
which input is requested.1
|Code Section
|Description of Tax Provision
|Summary of Key Questions Asked
|
45(e)(13)
|
The IRA permits electricity produced by a taxpayer from
qualified renewable sources to qualify for the "Production Tax
Credit (PTC) if it is used by the taxpayer to produce
qualified clean hydrogen at a qualified clean hydrogen facility,
provided such production and use is verified by an unrelated
person.
|
- What industry standards should be considered in establishing
the verification guidelines?
- Does the definition of "unrelated person" need to be
clarified or have a different meaning than for other purposes under
Section 45?
|
45(c)(10)(A)(v)
|
The IRA modified the definition of marine and hydrokinetic
energy to include pressurized water used in a pipeline (or
similar man-made conveyance) operated for the distribution of water
for agricultural, municipal, or industrial consumption and not
primarily for the generation.
|
- Is guidance needed to define these facilities and, if so, how
should they be defined?
|
45(b)(3), 48(a)(4), 45Y(g)(8), 48E(d)(2)
|
The IRA reduces the "Investment Tax Credit (ITC)" and
PTC (current and the new zero-emissions credits effective after
2024) and several other credits for tax exempt bond
financing, calculated in accordance with Section 45(b)(3) (or
rules similar thereto).
|
- What additional guidance would be helpful in determining how to
calculate the reduction?
|
48(a)(3)(A)
|
The IRA expanded the definition of energy property eligible for
the existing ITC to include electrochromic glass, energy
storage technology, qualified biogas property, and microgrid
controllers.
|
- What considerations should be made by Treasury and the IRS in
determining what types of technologies and components of those
technologies should be included in each new type of energy
property?
|
48(a)(8)
|
The IRA provides that for certain energy property amounts paid
or incurred for qualified interconnection property may be
included in basis for purposes of the ITC. Among other
requirements, the maximum net output of the energy property being
interconnected to the utility cannot exceed 5 MW (AC) and the
expenses must be incurred for an addition, modification, or upgrade
to the utility's transmission or distribution system that is
necessary to accommodate interconnection of the project.
|
- What types of additions, modifications, or upgrades to the
transmission or distribution system are required for the purpose of
accommodating interconnection?
- Is guidance needed to define energy property that has a maximum
net output not greater than 5 MW (AC)?
- What type of documentation, in addition to interconnection
agreements and cost certification reports, is readily available for
a taxpayer to demonstrate that they have paid or incurred
interconnection costs?
|
45U
|
The IRA provides for a new PTC under Section 45U for electricity
produced from qualified zero-emissions nuclear power facilities.
The amount of the credit is reduced by a "reduction
amount" that is calculated, in part, based on the gross
receipts from the electricity produced by the facility. Section
45U(b)(2)(B) provides that gross receipts generally include any
amount received by the facility from a "zero-emission credit
program," unless an exclusion applies. There is an exclusion
for amounts received from a zero-emission credit program if the
full amount of the Section 45U credit is used to reduce payments
from such zero-emission credit program.
|
- Is guidance needed to clarify the meaning of the term
"gross receipts"?
- In connection with the definition of "zero-emission credit
program," what factors should be considered in determining
whether a payment is a result of a government program for the
zero-emission, zero-carbon, or air quality attributes of any
portion of the electricity produced by the facility? In connection
with the exclusion, what factors should be considered to determine
whether the full amount of the Section 45U credit is to reduce
payments from the zero-emission credit program?
|
45Y
|
The PTC for electricity generating projects placed in service
after 2024 is provided under new Section 45Y, which is technology
neutral and applies to electricity produced at a zero-emissions
facility and sold by the taxpayer to an unrelated person. However,
the electricity can be sold, consumed or stored by the taxpayer in
the case of a qualified facility equipped with a metering device
which is owned and operated by an unrelated person. The statute
requires the Secretary to publish annual greenhouse gas (GHG)
emissions rates for types or categories of facilities. For
facilities where no emissions rate has been established, the
facility may petition the Secretary for a determination.
|
- Is guidance needed to determine (a) when electricity is
considered sold by the taxpayer to an unrelated person, (b) if a
facility is considered equipped with a metering device owned and
operated by an unrelated person, and (c) when electricity produced
at a facility equipped with a metering device is considered sold,
consumed or stored by the taxpayer during the taxable year?
- What factors should Treasury and the IRS consider in publishing
a table with the annual GHG emission rates for different categories
of facilities, including considerations around scope?
- What procedures should be made available for filing a petition
for an emissions rate determination by the Secretary and what
factors should be considered in the determination?
|
48E
|
The ITC for electricity generating projects placed in service
after 2024 is provided under new Section 48E, which is technology
neutral and applies to investments in electricity generating
facilities with GHG emissions rates that do not exceed zero.
Taxpayers can take either the PTC under 45Y or 48E. Section 48E
uses the same emissions standards as under Section 45Y.
|
- What industry mechanisms currently exist for a taxpayer to
demonstrate eligibility for the credit?
- The questions above regarding GHG emissions rates under Section
45Y will be relevant to Section 48E because Section 48E(b)(3)
incorporates the special GHG accounting rules provided in Section
45Y(b)(2).
|
48(e) & 48E(h)
|
The IRA provides an additional 10-20% ITC for qualifying
electricity generating facilities that (i) have a maximum net
output less than 5 MW (AC); (ii) receive an allocation of an
environmental justice capacity limitation; and (iii) are either (A)
located in a qualified low income community or on tribal land
(10%), or (B) part of a low-income residential building project or
low-income economic benefit project (20%). For Section 48(e), the
environmental justice capacity limitations will be provided to
qualified solar and wind facilities pursuant to a program with a
total capacity of 1.8 gigawatts (DC) for 2023 and 2024, which must
be established by the Secretary within 180 days of the IRA
enactment. The Secretary is required to establish a separate
environmental justice capacity limitation program by January 1,
2025 to allocate a total of 1.8 gigawatt (DC) per applicable year
to qualifying zero-emissions electricity generating facilities.
|
- There are several questions concerning allocations of
environmental capacity limitations, including (a) what
considerations should be taken into account with respect to
guidance on the application process, and (b) what level of project
completion, if any, should be required at the time of application
for or allocation of such capacity limitations?
- There are several questions concerning what mechanisms exist or
need to be designed for a taxpayer to establish that a project is
located in a qualifying low income community or on tribal land, or
is part of a qualifying low-income residential building project or
low-income economic benefit project, including questions about
certain substantive requirements (e.g., clarification of the
meaning of "financial benefit").
- What guidance is needed with respect to recapture of the
additional credit if the project ceases to qualify?
Direct Pay and Credit Transfers (Notice 2022-50)
|Code Section
|Description of Tax Provision
|Summary of Key Questions Asked
|
6417
|
An "applicable entity" that makes an election under
new Section 6417 is treated as making a payment against federal
income taxes equal to the amount of such credit, and can receive
such amount as a tax refund if no tax is owed (so called Direct
Pay). Generally, an applicable entity means (i) any organization
exempt from tax imposed by subtitle A, (ii) any State or political
subdivision thereof; (iii) the Tennessee Valley Authority; (iv) an
Indian tribal government; (v) any Alaska Native Corporation; or
(vi) any rural electricity cooperative. However, in the case of the
clean hydrogen production credit (Section 45V), the advanced
manufactured credit (Section 45X) and the CCS credit (Section 45Q),
other taxpayers can elect to be treated as an "applicable
entity" and make the election. (Sections 6417(d)(1)(B), (C),
and (D)).
Special rules apply in the case of elections with respect to
property held directly by partnerships or S corporations, including
that the election is made by the partnership or S corporation and
cannot be made by a member or shareholder, and that the refund
payment is made by the IRS to the entity before determining the
distributive shares of partners or shareholders.
In general, the election is to be made at such time and manner
as the IRS provides. However, Section 6417 also includes several
specific rules regarding the effect of elections with respect to
certain tax credits and that the election cannot be made later than
(I) in the case of any government, or political subdivision for
which no return is required under Section 6011 or Section 6033(a),
the date determined by the IRS, or (II) in any other case, the due
date (including extensions of time) for the tax return for the
taxable year for which the election is made, but not earlier than
180 days after August 16, 2022.
There are also recapture rules and penalty provisions for an
"excessive payment."
|
- There are several questions concerning how to make the
election, including (a) what issues could arise when a tax-exempt
entity makes the election and what, if any, guidance is needed; (b)
what factors should Treasury and the IRS consider in determining
the time and manner for making the election; and (c) in determining
the amount treated as a payment against taxes, what, if any,
guidance is needed to clarify the application of any other Code
provision?
- What, if any issues, could arise in the case of a direct pay
election by a partnership or S corporation and what guidance is
needed for such issues? What, if any, guidance is needed to clarify
the treatment of a payment made by the IRS to the electing
partnership or S corporation?
- What, if any, guidance is needed to clarify which entities are
applicable entities under Section 6417(d)(1)(A), and which
taxpayers may elect to be treated as applicable entities under
Sections 6417(d)(1)(B), (C), or (D)?
- What, if any, guidance is needed to clarify the application of
any Code provision other than Section 6417 to an applicable entity,
or a taxpayer electing to be treated as an applicable entity, that
makes the direct pay election?
- What types of structures are expected to be used by applicable
entities, or taxpayers electing to be treated as applicable
entities, that make the direct pay election?
- Are there specific issues that Treasury and the IRS should
address for applicable entities that are subject to non-tax legal
requirements or other rules that may affect such entities'
ability to make a direct pay election?
- What other guidance is needed or issues may arise with respect
to the election in the case of the credits under Sections 45V, 45X
or 45Q?
- For governments and political subdivisions that are not
required to file a return, what factors should the IRS and Treasury
consider in providing guidance for the due date for the election
and, similarly, what should the IRS and Treasury consider with
respect to guidance as to when the payment is treated as made in
the case of such entities?
- What documentation or information should be required to prevent
fraud, improper payments or excessive payments, when should
documentation be required, should the requirements be the same or
different for different credits and/or for taxpayers that elect to
be treated as applicable entities?
- What guidance is needed with respect to (i) the excessive
payment penalty and reasonable cause exception to the penalty, (ii)
recapture and (iii) whether Section 6417 should operate similarly
to the elective payment provisions under Section 48D(d)?
|
6418
|
The IRA adds Section 6418, which permits an eligible taxpayer to
make an election to sell all or any portion of certain tax credits
to an unrelated person for cash, in which case the transferee
identified in the election is treated as the taxpayer with respect
to such tax credit and the credit is taken into account in the
first taxable year of the transferee ending with, or after, the
taxable year of the transferor taxpayer with respect to which the
credit was determined.
Any taxpayer who is not described as an applicable entity under
Section 6417 is an eligible taxpayer under Section
6418.
Special rules apply in the case of credit transfer elections
with respect to property held directly by partnerships or S
corporations, including that the election is made by the
partnership or S corporation and cannot be made by a member or
shareholder.
There are also recapture rules and penalty provisions for an
"excessive payment."
|
- What issues may arise and what guidance is needed in the case
of a transfer election made by a partnership or S corporation and
what factors should Treasury and the IRS consider in determining
the time and manner for a partnership or S corporation to make a
credit transfer election?
- What clarification, if any, is needed on the limitations or
parameters on a transferee taxpayer's eligibility to claim the
credit? What, if any, guidance is needed to clarify the application
of any other Code provision to determine the amount of the credit
transferred? What, if any, guidance is needed with respect to the
application of any other Code provision on the transferee
taxpayer?
- What, if any, guidance is needed to clarify the application of
Section 50 for purposes of credit recapture, basis adjustments, and
eligibility related to Section 50(b)(3)?
- What factors should be considered in determining the form and
manner of the (i) notice required to be provided from the
transferor to the transferee if the property ceases to be
investment credit property before the end of the recapture period,
and (ii) the notice specifying the recapture amount that the
transferee is required to provide to the transferor?
- What documentation should be required to prevent fraud and
excessive credit transfers, when should documentation be required,
and should the requirements be the same or different for different
credits?
- What guidance is needed with respect to (i) the excessive
payment penalty and reasonable cause exception to the penalty, and
(ii) the application of Section 6418(g)(4) with respect to progress
expenditures?
|Code Section
|Description of Tax Provision
|Summary of Key Questions Asked
|
45(b)(7), 45(b)(8), and 48(a)(10)
|
The maximum PTC under Section 45 and the maximum ITC under
Section 48, as applicable, is available with respect to qualified
facilities when the prevailing wage and apprenticeship
requirements are satisfied. The IRA revised the credit rate
structure for these tax credits and several others, such that there
is a low base credit, which is increased five times if the taxpayer
certifies that both requirements are met.
Prevailing Wage Requirement - In general, the taxpayer must
ensure that all laborers and mechanics employed by the taxpayer or
any contractor or subcontractor in the construction, repair or
alteration of the applicable facility are paid wages at rates at
least equal to prevailing wage rates set by the Secretary of Labor
under the Davis-Bacon Act for construction, alteration, or repair
of a similar character in the locality. The alteration and repair
requirement applies for the credit period in the case of the
Section 45 PTC and during the recapture period in the case of the
Section 48 ITC. Sections 45(b)(7) and 48(a)(10). There are similar
prevailing wage requirements under Sections 30C, 45Q, 45L, 45U,
45V, 45Y, 45Z, 48C, 48E and 179D.
Apprenticeship Requirement - In general, the taxpayer is
required to ensure that not less than the applicable percentage
(generally 15% if construction starts after 2023) of the total
labor hours of the construction, alteration, or repair work
(including such work performed by any contractor or subcontractor)
with respect to the applicable facility is performed by an employee
who participates in a registered apprenticeship program. There are
certain exceptions and penalty rules. Sections 45(b)(8) and
48(a)(11). There are similar apprenticeship requirements under
Sections 30C, 45Q, 45V, 45Y, 45Z, 48C, 48E and 179D.
|
- Is guidance needed to clarify how to apply the Davis-Bacon
prevailing wage requirements?
- What should Treasury and the IRS consider in developing rules
for taxpayers to correct a deficiency for failure to satisfy
prevailing wage requirements?
- What documentation or substantiation should be required to show
compliance with the prevailing wage requirements?
- What factors should Treasury and the IRS use to determine the
appropriate duration of employment for purposes of the
apprenticeship requirement?
- What documentation or substantiation do taxpayers maintain or
could they create to demonstrate compliance with the apprenticeship
requirement or the good faith exception?
|
45(b)(6)(A) & 48(a)(9)(A)
45Y(a)(2)(B) and 48E(a)(2)(A)
|
The maximum PTC under Sections 45 and 45Y and the maximum ITC
under Sections 48 and 48E (i.e., the increased credit which is the
base credit multiplied by 5) is available to any qualified facility
or energy project that has a maximum net output of less than
1MW (AC) electrical or thermal energy without
satisfying the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements.
|
- How, if at all, does the determination of when a facility or
project will be considered to have a maximum net output of less
than 1 megawatt need further clarification?
|
45(b)(9), 45Y(g)(11),
48(a)(12), and 48E(a)(3)(B)
|
The IRA added a domestic content bonus credit, which
increases the amount of the PTC under Sections 45 and 45Y by 10% or
adds an additional 2% or 10% ITC under Sections 48 and 48E
(depending on whether the wage and apprenticeship requirements are
satisfied) if the taxpayer certifies that any steel, iron, or
manufactured product that is a component of the applicable facility
(upon completion of construction) was produced in the United States
(as determined under 49 C.F.R. 661).
Sections 48(a)(12), 45Y(g)(11), and 48E(a)(3)(B) apply similar
rules to those under Section 45(b)(9). Sections 48(a)(13),
45Y(g)(12), and 48E(d)(5) apply similar elective payments rules to
those under § 45(b)(10).
|
- With respect to the requirement to certify steel, iron or
manufactured products are produced in the United States (i) what
regulations, if any, under 49 C.F.R. 661 should apply in
determining whether the requirements are satisfied, (ii) what
should be considered in determining "completion of
construction" for this purpose and should the date this occurs
be the same as the date the facility is placed in service, (iii)
should the definitions of "steel" and "iron"
under 49 C.F.R. 661.3, 661.5(b) and (c) be used for purposes of the
domestic content requirement, and (iv) what records or
documentation do taxpayers maintain or could they create to
substantiate satisfaction of the domestic content
requirements?
- What clarifications are needed with respect to the provisions
(and terms used therein) pursuant to which manufactured products
that are components of a qualified facility upon completion of
construction are deemed to be produced in the United States if not
less than a certain percentage of the total costs of all
manufactured products are attributable to manufactured products
(including components) mined, produced, or manufactured in the
United States?
- What clarifications are needed, and factors should Treasury and
the IRS consider in providing guidance, with respect to (i)
determining whether Section 45 or 45Y require an elective payment
under Section 6417 to be reduced, or (ii) the exception available
if the inclusion of steel, iron, or manufactured products that are
produced in the United States increases the overall costs of
construction of the facility by more than 25 percent or relevant
steel, iron, or manufactured products are not produced in the
United States in sufficient and reasonably available quantities or
of a satisfactory quality?
- What should Treasury and the IRS consider in providing guidance
regarding the similar domestic content requirements under Sections
48(a)(12) and 48E(a)(3)(B)?
|
45(b)(11)(A), 45Y(g)(7), 48(a)(14), and 48E(a)(3)(A)
|
The IRA added an energy community bonus credit, which
provides a 10% increase to the applicable PTC under Sections 45 and
45Y, or an additional 2% or 10% ITC under Sections 48 and 48E for
qualified facilities located in either (1) a brownfield site (as
defined in 42 U.S.C. 9601(39)(A), (B), and (D)(ii)(III)), (2) a
metropolitan statistical area or non-metropolitan statistical area
that has (or had, at any time after December 31, 2009) 0.17 percent
or greater direct employment or 25 percent or greater local tax
revenues related to the extraction, processing, transport, or
storage of coal, oil, or natural gas (as determined by the
Secretary), and has an unemployment rate at or above the national
average unemployment rate for the previous year (as determined by
the Secretary), or (3) a census tract (i) in which a coal mine
closed after December 31, 1999 or a coal-fired electric generating
unit was retired after December 31, 2009; or (ii) that is directly
adjoining to any census tract described in (i).
The definition of an energy community under Section 48(a)(14)
has certain modifications.
|
- What further clarifications are needed regarding the term
"located in" for this purpose, including any relevant
timing considerations for determining whether a qualified facility
is located in an energy community?
- Does the determination of a brownfield site need further
clarification?
- What sources of information should Treasury and the IRS
consider or use in determining the meaning of the terms used, and
satisfaction of the relevant standards, to qualify as an energy
community under clause (2) or (3)? For example, what sources should
be considered to determine whether a metropolitan statistical area
or non-metropolitan statistical area has or had 25 percent or
greater local tax revenues related to the extraction, processing,
transport, or storage of coal, oil, or natural gas? What tax
revenues (for example, municipal, county, special district) should
be considered for this purpose?
- What past or possible future changes in the definition, scope,
boundary, or status of a "brownfield site," a
"metropolitan statistical area or non-metropolitan statistical
area" or a "census tract," as used in the three
categories of energy communities, should be considered, and
why?
|Code Section
|Description of Tax Provision
|Summary of Key Questions Asked
|
30D
|
This credit is available to purchasers of new qualified clean
vehicles for consumer use, which includes EV's, plug-in
hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The IRA made significant
changes to this tax credit, which include eliminating the
manufacturer cap of 200,000 vehicles, and adding income and
purchase price eligibility limitations, and content and assembly
requirements. Under the content requirements, $3750 of the maximum
$7500 is conditioned on the vehicle meeting certain new
critical minerals requirements and $3,750 is conditioned
on the vehicle meeting certain new battery components
requirements.
The IRA modified the credit to permit consumers to elect to
transfer the credit to registered dealers for vehicles placed in
service after 2023.
|
- With respect to the election under Section 30D(g) to transfer
the credit to a registered dealer, (a) what factors should be
considered in determining the time and manner of making the
election; (b) is guidance needed regarding the definition of
"taxpayer," such as whether non-individual taxpayers are
eligible for the credit; (c) what issues should be considered
regarding the transfer once the election is made; (d) what
considerations should be taken into account in determining the time
and manner of advance payments made to registered dealers with
respect to transferred credits; and (e) what guidance, if any, is
needed to determine who is a licensed dealer who can be registered
with the Secretary for purposes of the credit transfer
election?
- With respect to the new critical minerals requirements, what
factors and definitions should be considered to determine (a)
whether the extracting or processing of such minerals occurred in
the United States or in any country with which the United States
has a free trade agreement (FTA) in effect; (b) whether recycling
of such minerals occurred in North America; or (c) (i) the total
value of the critical minerals contained in a vehicle's
battery, and (ii) the percentage of that total value attributable
to critical minerals (I) extracted or processed in the United
States or a country with which the United States has a FTA in
effect, or (II) recycled in North America?
- With respect to the new battery component requirements, what
factors and definitions should be considered to determine (a)
whether manufacture or assembly of the battery components of the
vehicle occurred in North America; or (b) (i) the total value of
the components contained in the battery of a clean vehicle, and
(ii) the percentage of that total value attributable to components
that were manufactured or assembled in North America?
- What existing battery technology supply chain tracking
methodologies or regulatory frameworks should be considered in
determining applicable values for purposes of the critical minerals
and battery component requirements?
- With respect to the exclusion of certain vehicles because
applicable critical minerals contained in the battery were
extracted, processed, or recycled by, or components contained in
the battery of such vehicle were manufactured or assembled by, a
foreign entity of concern, (a) is guidance needed to clarify the
definition of "foreign entity of concern;" and (b) what
existing regulatory or guidance frameworks for recordkeeping
requirements or supply chain tracking methodologies may be useful
for qualified manufacturers to verify that its vehicles are not
subject to this exclusion?
- Is guidance needed to coordinate the application of the excess
payment provision under Section 30D(g)(7)(B) and the recapture
provision under Section 30D(g)(10) as between transferors and
transferees of the credit under Section 30D(g) and, in the event of
a recapture event, how should recapture be reported by the
taxpayer?
- The existing rule under Section 30D(f)(3), which in certain
cases permits a clean vehicle acquired and used by a tax-exempt
entity to be treated as placed in service by the seller of such
vehicle, expires at the end of 2023. After 2023, how should clean
vehicles acquired and used by a tax-exempt entity be treated for
purposes of this tax credit?
- With respect to recordkeeping and reporting, (a) what
information in addition to VIN numbers should a qualified
manufacturer provide to the Secretary to be considered a qualified
manufacturer with respect to a particular vehicle; (b) what
existing regulatory or guidance frameworks for recordkeeping
requirements or information reporting or existing battery
technology supply chain tracking methodologies may be useful for
developing guidance for qualified manufacturers; and (c) what
information should be included in the report furnished by the
seller of the vehicle to the taxpayer and the Secretary under
Section 30D(d)(1)(H), including the election to transfer the credit
under Section 30D(g)?
- Is guidance needed to clarify the definition of the term
"final assembly" in Section 30D(d)(5) or the area
included in the term "North America" for purposes of the
requirement under Section 30D(d)(1)(G) that final assembly of the
clean vehicle must occur in North America??
|
25E
|
The IRA added this new credit for the purchase of previously
owned clean vehicles for qualified buyers. There are eligibility
limits as to the maximum purchase price and taxpayer income. The
credit is equal to the lesser of (1) $4,000, or (2) 30 percent of
the vehicle's purchase price. Consumers can elect to transfer
the credit under rules similar to those under Section 30D with
respect to vehicles acquired after 2023.
|
- What, if any, guidance is needed to address how a taxpayer can
verify that a vehicle qualifies as a "previously-owned clean
vehicle" as defined in Section 25E(c)(1)?
- Section 25E(e) provides that rules similar to the special rules
set forth in Section 30D(f) (without regard to paragraph (10) or
(11) thereof) apply for purposes of the Section 25E credit. What
modifications, if any, should be made to such special rules when
applying them to the Section 25E credit?
- Section 25E(f) provides that credit transfer rules similar to
the rules under Section 30D(g) apply for purposes of the Section
25E credit. What modifications, if any, should be made to such
credit transfer rules when applying them to the Section 25E
credit?
|Code Section
|Description of Tax Provision
|Summary of Key Questions Asked
|
45X(a)(1),
(a)(2),
(b), (c)
|
The IRA added this new Advanced Manufacturing
Production credit for certain critical minerals and eligible
components produced by a taxpayer in the United States and sold by
such taxpayer to an unrelated person. Eligible components
are components utilized in the construction of wind and solar
facilities and energy storage technology. Components produced at
facilities eligible for the qualifying advanced energy project
credit under Section 48C are not eligible components.
|
- Is additional clarification needed regarding the definitions of
an "eligible component" in Section 45X(c)?
- How should the amount of the credit be calculated for
components that could be used in systems of varying capacities and
how should verification of the applicable credit amount be
demonstrated?
- With respect to "wind energy components," what should
the requirements be for establishing and certifying that a
"related offshore wind vessel" is used for offshore wind
development and where it is uncertain how much a vessel will be
used for offshore wind, how should such situations be
addressed?
|
45X(a)(3)(B) and (d)(4)
|
Under the Advanced Manufacturing Production credit, the
taxpayer may make an election to treat the sale of
components to a related person as made to an unrelated
person.
A person is treated as selling an eligible component to an
unrelated person if such eligible component is integrated,
incorporated, or assembled into another eligible component,
which is sold to an unrelated person.
|
- What, if any, clarification is needed as to the meanings of the
terms "unrelated person" and "related
person"?
- What factors should Treasury and the IRS consider in
determining what information or registration is must be provided as
a condition for such election in order to prevent duplication,
fraud, or any improper or excessive credit amount?
- How should Treasury and the IRS determine when an eligible
component is "integrated, incorporated, or assembled"
into another eligible component?
|
48C
|
This is a credit for capital investments in a Qualifying
Advanced Energy Project. To qualify, the project must receive
certification from the IRS, which beginning January 1, 2023 will be
pursuant to a new program established by the IRA. The IRA also
expanded the definition of a qualifying advanced energy project. In
general, a qualifying advanced energy project is a project which
(i) re-equips, expands, or establishes an industrial or
manufacturing facility for the production or recycling of one of
nine types of property (related to clean energy); (2) re-equips an
industrial or manufacturing facility with equipment that reduces
GHG emissions by at least 20% using certain technologies; or (3)
re-equips, expands or establishes an industrial facility for
processing, refining or recycling of critical materials.
|
- How should a qualifying advanced energy project substantiate
its eligibility based on any of the available criteria, but
particularly the criteria provided by Section 13501 of the
IRA?
- Is guidance needed to include eligibility of facilities
currently producing industrial materials for use in the
construction or alteration of buildings and infrastructure projects
(such as concrete, steel, asphalt, and flat glass) that can be
retrofitted to produce materials that have substantially lower
levels of embodied GHG emissions?
- With respect to types of property that an industrial or
manufacturing facility can produce or recycle, (a) what, if any,
guidance is needed to define "equipment designed to refine
electrolyze, or blend any fuel, chemical, or product which is
renewable, or low-carbon and low-emission" or "property
designed to produce energy conservation technologies (including
residential, commercial, and industrial applications);" and
(b) what should Treasury and the IRS consider in determining
"other advanced energy property designed to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions"?
- With respect to the 20% reduction of GHG emissions and the
applicable types of technologies for achieving such reduction, (1)
what guidance, if any, is needed to define (a) "energy
efficiency" or "reduction in waste from industrial
processes;" or (b) the baseline criteria, boundary conditions
and/or timeframe to determine achievement of the 20 percent
threshold; and (2) what should Treasury and the IRS consider in
determining "any other industrial technology designed to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions"?
- Are there existing industry guidelines or governmental
regulatory practices that a taxpayer may use to demonstrate that a
project reduces GHG or other pollutant emissions?
- What should Treasury and the IRS consider in determining the
selection criteria for awarding the credit and to what extent
should Treasury and the IRS rely on precedent from previous
experience administering the Section 48C credit during previous
allocation rounds provided in Notice 2009-72, 2009-37 I.R.B. 325
and Notice 2013-12, 2013-10 I.R.B. 543?
- What, if any guidance is needed with respect to revocations of
certifications?
Public comments may be filed electronically or by mail to the
address provided in the relevant Notice.
The Notices do not specifically ask for comments about several
important tax credits which were added or significantly changed by
the IRA, including the new Clean Hydrogen Production credit under
Section 45V and the Carbon Capture and Sequestration credit under
Section 45Q. Some market participants consider these two credits to
be among the most significant clean energy tax changes made by the
IRA. Public comments can be made about the Section 45V credit or
the Section 45Q credit, or any of the other clean energy tax
credits not specifically identified. However, we wonder whether the
IRS may issue additional Notices in the future, which would
identify specific questions about these two credits and others,
such as the new Clean Commercial Vehicle credit under Section 45W
and the Alternative Fuel Refueling Property credit under Section
30C.
We will continue to provide updates concerning the energy tax
changes to the Code made by the IRA.
Footnote
1. Note that the tables do not include all of the clean
energy tax provisions addressed in the Notices and specifically
does not include any tax incentives for energy efficiency in
residential buildings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
