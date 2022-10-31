self

Many in the energy industry recognize the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's (PHMSA) integral role in ensuring and enhancing the safety of our nation's pipelines. The current administration's focus on climate change has resulted in increased enforcement activity related to leak detection/control room management, aging infrastructure and upgrading systems. The agency is also evaluating the impact of its regulations, permitting and actions on minority and low-income populations, and is prioritizing transparency, stakeholder engagement and integrity management. Issues on the horizon include the implementation of new rulemakings, the anticipated Congressional reauthorization of the federal pipeline safety program and actions focused on the energy transition.

Bracewell's Annie Cook, Catherine Little and Mandi Moroz analyze these important PHMSA developments, trends and other initiatives in this Environmental Essentials for In-House Counsel webinar.

