As Congress headed into recess, it sought to wrap up loose ends, including passing permitting reform. However, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) removed his permitting reform language from a continuing resolution and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reiterated his commitment to passing legislation to expedite the permitting process of energy and minerals projects. House Republicans released a platform ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, highlighting domestic energy production and climate regulatory reform. Texas is seeking authority over its carbon dioxide wells, following suit of North Dakota and Wyoming. As Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) seeks to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a public comment period regarding the regulatory action opened this week.

