On July 8th, 2022, Normative Instruction No. 2,092/2022 was published and set forth the suspension of social contributions to PIS and Cofins that act as a levy on transactions regarding oil for fuel production, as determined by Complementary Law No. 192/2022.

The new rule suspends, until December 31, 2022, the payment of said contributions for the following transactions:

i. domestic sales of oil to refineries; and

ii. imports of oil by refineries.

In order to be entitled to the suspension of PIS and Cofins, refineries must submit a statement informing the percentage of the oil that will be used for the effective production of fuels, otherwise, they shall collect the social contributions not paid during domestic sales or imports.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.