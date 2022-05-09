- California AG Rob Bonta has launched an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for their alleged role in creating a worldwide plastics pollution crisis. The investigation, which AG Bonta characterized as the first of its kind, was launched with a subpoena to global energy giant ExxonMobil.
- The investigation will examine the industries' alleged efforts to aggressively promote the development of oil-based plastic products and campaign to minimize the public's understanding of the harmful consequences of those products.
- According to the announcement, globally, over 300 million tons of plastics are produced annually and are a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions, and as fossil fuels continue to be replaced by clean energy sources, fossil fuel and petrochemical companies have invested an additional $208 billion to expand plastic production worldwide, a decision that would run counter to efforts to address the climate crisis through a transition to clean energy.
