FERC Proposes Major Shake-Up Of Electric Transmission Grid Holland & Knight The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), relying on its authority under Section 206 of the Federal Power Act (FPA), issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) on April 21, 2022...

IRS Releases 2022 Section 45 Production Tax Credit Amounts Mayer Brown On April 14, 2022, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published a notice, which provides the inflation-adjustment factor and reference price for the calculation of renewable electricity production tax credits.

EPA's Science Advisory Board May Know A Lot About Hydrology But It May Need A Civics Lesson! Mintz Inside EPA's water policy maven, Lara Beaven, is reporting on the EPA's Science Advisory Board's judgment that "EPA could benefit from SAB review of the science supporting [EPA's] proposed definition...

Biden Administration Reopens Federal Lands For Oil And Gas Leasing Under Reformed Program Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP The Biden administration will resume federal oil and gas leasing in June with a large reduction in acres available for drilling and a historic royalty rate increase.

CBP Issues Further Guidance With Respect To Application Of Jones Act To The Offshore Wind Market Liskow & Lewis Yesterday the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") published a new ruling on Jones Act compliance in the installation of offshore wind turbines.