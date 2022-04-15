ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On the second part of the Alternative Power Plays two-part series, focusing on the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine on global gas and oil markets, Frank Graves of the Brattle Group is joined by Steve Thumb, a nationally noted oil & gas expert, to explore the long-term impacts of the war on global energy markets. The conversation continues with the recent history of the energy industry and forecasts what fallout is likely to occur as a result of the war. Tess Counts and Josh Figueroa of the Brattle Group once again join in on the discussion.

To follow along with the slides referenced in this discussion, click here. If you missed part-one, check it out here.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.