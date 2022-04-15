United States:
Alternative Power Plays: Impact Of Russia/Ukraine War On World Natural Gas & Oil Markets - Part Two
15 April 2022
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
On the second part of the Alternative Power Plays two-part
series, focusing on the impact of the war between Russia and
Ukraine on global gas and oil markets, Frank Graves of the Brattle
Group is joined by Steve Thumb, a nationally noted oil & gas
expert, to explore the long-term impacts of the war on global
energy markets. The conversation continues with the recent history
of the energy industry and forecasts what fallout is likely to
occur as a result of the war. Tess Counts and Josh Figueroa of the
Brattle Group once again join in on the discussion.
To follow along with the slides referenced in this discussion,
click here. If you missed part-one,
check it out here.
