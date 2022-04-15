United States:
Alternative Power Plays: Impact Of Russia/Ukraine War On World Natural Gas & Oil Markets - Part One
15 April 2022
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19
pandemic, our global energy consumption habits have become a major
point of concern. In a special episode of Alternative Power Plays,
led by the Brattle Group, principal Frank Graves talks with Steve
Thumb, a nationally noted oil & gas expert, who was in charge
of oil and gas forecasting for three decades at the widely used
source, Energy Ventures Analysis. Steve shares how the current war
in Ukraine and Russia has and will impact the long-term landscape
of global energy. Tess Counts and Josh Figueroa of the Brattle
Group also join in on the discussion. This is Part One of a
two-part series.
To follow along with the slides referenced in this discussion,
click here.
