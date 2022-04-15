ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, our global energy consumption habits have become a major point of concern. In a special episode of Alternative Power Plays, led by the Brattle Group, principal Frank Graves talks with Steve Thumb, a nationally noted oil & gas expert, who was in charge of oil and gas forecasting for three decades at the widely used source, Energy Ventures Analysis. Steve shares how the current war in Ukraine and Russia has and will impact the long-term landscape of global energy. Tess Counts and Josh Figueroa of the Brattle Group also join in on the discussion. This is Part One of a two-part series.

To follow along with the slides referenced in this discussion, click here.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.