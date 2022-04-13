Traditionally, Alternative Power Plays has been about speaking with companies across industries about the new and innovative ways in which they are getting electricity to their facilities, buildings and other sites. On this episode, however, At Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, energy attorneys and podcast hosts John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer want to take that energy discussion to an even higher level – specifically, to Washington, D.C.

Our guest for this episode is Edward G. Hild, a principal in Buchanan's government relations practice in Washington, D.C. Ed joined Buchanan after nearly 20 years on Capitol Hill, serving in various positions, most recently as chief of staff for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and as a legislative assistant, legislative director and deputy chief of staff for former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici (R-NM).

On the podcast, the trio discusses the Build Back Better bill's impact on the energy space. The conversation then turns to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how the energy space here in the U.S has been impacted by that war.

