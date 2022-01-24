On January 12, 2022, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ("BOEM") issued its Final Sale Notice for the auction of six offshore wind lease areas in federal waters off the coasts of New York and New Jersey (the "NY Bight FSN"), totaling more than 480,000 acres and up to 7 gigawatts ("GW") of capacity. This will be the first offshore wind auction to take place under the Biden-Harris Administration, as well as the largest number of U.S. offshore wind lease areas ever offered as part of a single auction. Here are six things to be aware of regarding the auction of offshore wind leases in the New York Bight: see full article.

