In the past several years, the pace of what is now commonly referred to as "energy transition"-the global energy sector's shift from predominantly oil, natural gas, coal and fossil-based sources of energy to renewable energy sources such as hydrogen, wind and solar-has accelerated significantly.

In this chapter of our 19th Annual Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Survey, we share our insights relating to current governance challenges faced by traditional oil and gas companies and provide best practice for oil and gas company boards as they face this transition.

