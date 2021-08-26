ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 9, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) released Notice 2021-47, which appears in IRS Bulletin No. 2021-32. This notice announces the inflation adjustment factor and phase-out amount for the enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”) credit under Section 43 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), for taxable years beginning in the 2021 calendar year. As described below, under Notice 2021-47, the EOR credit for qualified costs paid or incurred in 2022 is the full 15 percent (and is determined without the phase-out for crude oil price increases).

Section 43 of the Code provides for a tax credit for certain EOR project costs incurred in the United States. Under Section 43(a) of the Code, the EOR credit for any taxable year is 15 percent of a taxpayer's qualified EOR costs for such year. The 15 percent, however, is reduced in certain situations where the prior year reference price exceeds, by a certain amount, $28 multiplied by the inflation adjustment factor for the prior year.

Because the 2020 reference price ($37.07) does not exceed $28 multiplied by the 2020 inflation adjustment factor (1.7849) ($49.9772), the Section 43 credit for qualified costs paid or incurred in 2021 is the full 15 percent. This is a change from 2019 and 2020, when the credit was fully phased out. Based on 2021 crude oil prices, a potential 2022 Section 43 EOR credit ought to receive careful forecasting consideration.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.