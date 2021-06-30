We are pleased to share a recording of Akin Gump's mid-year energy briefing that recently took place along with the  presentation materials.

Co-head of the firm's global corporate practice  John Goodgame moderated the presentation. Speakers included litigation partner  Susan Lent; public law and policy partners  Arshi Siddiqui and  Jamie Tucker; public law and policy counsel  Chris Treanor; corporate partners  Wes Williams Gabe Procaccini; investment funds counsel,  Graham McCall; and environment and natural resources consultant,  Ken Markowitz.

The event was held virtually and included the following panels:

  • An Update from Washington on Energy and Infrastructure Policy.
  • Trends in Carbon-Neutral Oil and Gas Transactions.

