In this episode, Akin Gump corporate partners Wesley Williams and Jessica Hammons take a wide-ranging look at the oil and gas industry in the U.S. and discuss the investment and transaction present and future in that industry.

Among the topics covered:

  • Trends in energy transactions.
  • Oil and gas industry consolidation.
  • Private equity funds, SPACs and capital deployment.
  • ESG's impact on energy transactions.

