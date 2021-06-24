Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
In this episode, Akin Gump corporate partners Wesley Williams and Jessica Hammons take a wide-ranging look at the oil and gas industry in the U.S. and discuss the investment and transaction present and future in that industry.
Among the topics covered:
- Trends in energy transactions.
- Oil and gas industry consolidation.
- Private equity funds, SPACs and capital deployment.
- ESG's impact on energy transactions.
