In this episode, Akin Gump corporate partners Wesley Williams and Jessica Hammons take a wide-ranging look at the oil and gas industry in the U.S. and discuss the investment and transaction present and future in that industry.

Among the topics covered:

Trends in energy transactions.

Oil and gas industry consolidation.

Private equity funds, SPACs and capital deployment.

ESG's impact on energy transactions.

