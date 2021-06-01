As part of their legal practice at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, attorneys Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis focus on the energy and public utility space. They have specific work helping clients go through the process of installing combined heat and power units, also known as CHPs, to their facilities.

Making your own electricity and using the waste heat to avoid energy purchases can be a complex process, but with the right team in place it can bring enormous financial, environmental, and operational benefits to host sites. During their careers, Alan and John have been fortunate to help many clients across various industries develop these projects and realize their long-term benefits.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, John and Alan talk about the basic steps involved in bringing a CHP system to life, including what those considering CHP should think about at each step of the way.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

