ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

On May 4, FERC revised its final rule on when it will grant authorization to proceed with the construction of natural gas pipeline facilities

Under Order 871-B, FERC will not grant authorization to proceed with construction until the earlier of:

the date a rehearing request is no longer pending; or 90 days after a rehearing request is deemed denied

The prohibition only applies if the rehearing request opposes the project

FERC also announced a general policy of staying the effectiveness of pipeline certificates during the 30 day rehearing period

A pipeline project may seek an exception from this policy upon showing "significant hardship"

"[Order No. 871-B] strikes a compromise that protects the interests of the parties affected by a new pipeline while also providing developers with the certainty needed to invest in energy infrastructure" -- FERC Chairman Richard Glick

Originally published 10 May 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.